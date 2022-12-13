CHARLOTTE — With the tap of a card and a push of a button, the Bower family is helping those in need this holiday season. The family is taking part in the Light the World Mobile Giving Machine at the Promenade on Providence Road in south Charlotte. You can buy items such as blankets, clothes and food, starting at just $5 each. All of the money goes to various organizations, which then purchase and distribute the items.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO