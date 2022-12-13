ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCNC

Holiday travel causing concern as COVID-19 cases start to tick back up

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — COVID-19 numbers are continuing to spike ahead of the holidays, with new data from North Carolina health officials showing hospitalizations and case numbers are reaching their highest levels in months. In Mecklenburg County, cases are up 109% with emergency department visits for COVID-19 symptoms increasing...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Making sure your car battery doesn't fail

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Get ready for your car battery to fail this winter. After a summer of record-breaking heat, car batteries could short-circuit over the next few months. Hot temperatures are known for shortening your car's overall battery life and causing a serious chemical reaction. But when cold weather...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Charlotte man turns $1 into $100K N.C. Lottery prize

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Eric Stajos plunked down a dollar using Online Play on N.C. Lottery’s website. That dollar turned into $110,000 on Friday. Stajos matched all five white balls for the Cash 5 contest to win big during the holiday season. After arriving at the lottery headquarters to collect his prize, the Charlotte man took home $78,111.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

7 Amazing Charlotte Thrift Store Finds

Shopping at thrift stores is one of my favorite things to do. Finding items for a steal and those that are unique and truly one-of-a-kind has always been a joy for me. When I moved to Charlotte, I was pleasantly surprised to discover that there are so many thrift shops and liquidation stores within the area.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Live Nation is once again offering $199 lawn pass for PNC Music Pavilion

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Music fans listen up because here's a deal you will not want to miss. Live Nation announced Wednesday the return of its lawn pass, giving fans access to some concerts at PNC Music Pavilion. With the pass, fans will have guaranteed general admission lawn seating and Fast Lane access all summer long for $199 plus a fee for 30+ shows in Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Mental health crisis resources you can use today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mental and behavioral health struggles continue to create challenges. Fortunately, a number of mental health crisis resources are available to help cope with these struggles. Local resources. National Alliance on Mental Illness Charlotte - 704-333-8218 - hotline 24/7. Mobile Crisis - 704-566-3410. SC Department of Mental...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Body scanners detect gun at West Mecklenburg High School, CMS says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A gun was found in a student's possession at West Mecklenburg High School Thursday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced. The weapon was detected by body scanners at the school's entrance and was not loaded, according to CMS. Police were called to the school and are investigating the incident.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Aggressive driving, fatal crashes on the rise in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Eleven people have been killed in just over two weeks from car crashes in Charlotte. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, aggressive and drunk driving are on the rise. CMPD said in one of its YouTube videos that it’s cracking down on dangerous driving this holiday season and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Mobile Giving Machine in south Charlotte helps those in need during holiday season

CHARLOTTE — With the tap of a card and a push of a button, the Bower family is helping those in need this holiday season. The family is taking part in the Light the World Mobile Giving Machine at the Promenade on Providence Road in south Charlotte. You can buy items such as blankets, clothes and food, starting at just $5 each. All of the money goes to various organizations, which then purchase and distribute the items.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Gastonia Police: Utility trailer stolen from business

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Police are investigating after a utility trailer was stolen from a Gaston County business. It happened on North Modena Street. Police shared a video of the theft on Twitter on Tuesday. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the...
GASTONIA, NC
WCNC

Matthews police investigating after man found shot to death in car

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A man is dead after being found with a gunshot during a car accident in Matthews on Tuesday afternoon, the Matthews Police Department said. Just after 1:20 p.m. officers responded to a call about an accident with an injured driver along Moore Road, not far from the East Independence Expressway.
MATTHEWS, NC
WCNC

Delicious salmon and fried rice from DTR SouthPark

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When you’re out and about shopping this weekend, and throughout the holiday season, don’t forget to fuel up at one of our local restaurants! Chef Jonathan Shuler from DTR SouthPark joined the show to make their signature seared salmon. DTR SouthPark offers lunch Monday...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

