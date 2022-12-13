Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepMint MessageWingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
WCNC
Holiday travel causing concern as COVID-19 cases start to tick back up
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — COVID-19 numbers are continuing to spike ahead of the holidays, with new data from North Carolina health officials showing hospitalizations and case numbers are reaching their highest levels in months. In Mecklenburg County, cases are up 109% with emergency department visits for COVID-19 symptoms increasing...
WCNC
Making sure your car battery doesn't fail
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Get ready for your car battery to fail this winter. After a summer of record-breaking heat, car batteries could short-circuit over the next few months. Hot temperatures are known for shortening your car's overall battery life and causing a serious chemical reaction. But when cold weather...
WCNC
North Carolina deputy hit, killed by drunk driver while investigating robbery
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. — A Cumberland County deputy was injured Friday morning when a drunk driver hit him while he was responding to a robbery at Circle K on Gillespie Street, according to a report from WRAL. The deputy was investigating a robbery that happened at Circle K. He...
WCNC
Friday, December 16th is the last day to donate to The Magical Toy Drive
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — WCNC Charlotte has once again teamed up with The Salvation Army to help those in need of a little assistance be able to put gifts under the tree this year. The team hosted a donation drive on Saturday, Dec. 10 at Carolina Place Mall for the Magical Toy Drive.
qcnews.com
Charlotte man turns $1 into $100K N.C. Lottery prize
RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Eric Stajos plunked down a dollar using Online Play on N.C. Lottery’s website. That dollar turned into $110,000 on Friday. Stajos matched all five white balls for the Cash 5 contest to win big during the holiday season. After arriving at the lottery headquarters to collect his prize, the Charlotte man took home $78,111.
'He will be missed' | York County custodian passes away at school
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A York County custodian died Thursday morning while at school, the York Comprehensive High School announced on Facebook. Officials said the employee, Al Palmer, died while at the school Thursday morning and confirmed the tragic event happened out of sight of students and staff. You...
country1037fm.com
7 Amazing Charlotte Thrift Store Finds
Shopping at thrift stores is one of my favorite things to do. Finding items for a steal and those that are unique and truly one-of-a-kind has always been a joy for me. When I moved to Charlotte, I was pleasantly surprised to discover that there are so many thrift shops and liquidation stores within the area.
WCNC
Study assesses which vehicles offer greatest potential lifespan for drivers in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With car prices near record levels and the economy the way it is currently, having a vehicle with longevity is more important now than ever before. So how do you know if your ride will go the distance? Automotive search engine. analyzed over 2 million cars...
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' death sparks conversation amid high 9-8-8 call increase
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's Note: This story discusses suicide. Reader discretion is advised. Mental health experts agree it's important to find help when you find yourself having suicidal thoughts. Heather Hedrick, Senior program director for Daymark Recovery Services, said, "In addition to utilizing that 9-8-8 resource, I really encourage...
Live Nation is once again offering $199 lawn pass for PNC Music Pavilion
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Music fans listen up because here's a deal you will not want to miss. Live Nation announced Wednesday the return of its lawn pass, giving fans access to some concerts at PNC Music Pavilion. With the pass, fans will have guaranteed general admission lawn seating and Fast Lane access all summer long for $199 plus a fee for 30+ shows in Charlotte.
Man arrested in Charlotte for 'swatting' schools across the country
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man accused of making fake threats to schools and police departments in five different states while he was in Arizona was arrested in Charlotte on Wednesday. James Thomas Andrew McCarty, 20, is facing a total of 26 charges after authorities say he called to falsely...
WCNC
Mental health crisis resources you can use today
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mental and behavioral health struggles continue to create challenges. Fortunately, a number of mental health crisis resources are available to help cope with these struggles. Local resources. National Alliance on Mental Illness Charlotte - 704-333-8218 - hotline 24/7. Mobile Crisis - 704-566-3410. SC Department of Mental...
Body scanners detect gun at West Mecklenburg High School, CMS says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A gun was found in a student's possession at West Mecklenburg High School Thursday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced. The weapon was detected by body scanners at the school's entrance and was not loaded, according to CMS. Police were called to the school and are investigating the incident.
Aggressive driving, fatal crashes on the rise in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Eleven people have been killed in just over two weeks from car crashes in Charlotte. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, aggressive and drunk driving are on the rise. CMPD said in one of its YouTube videos that it’s cracking down on dangerous driving this holiday season and...
Mobile Giving Machine in south Charlotte helps those in need during holiday season
CHARLOTTE — With the tap of a card and a push of a button, the Bower family is helping those in need this holiday season. The family is taking part in the Light the World Mobile Giving Machine at the Promenade on Providence Road in south Charlotte. You can buy items such as blankets, clothes and food, starting at just $5 each. All of the money goes to various organizations, which then purchase and distribute the items.
Councilman tours apartments where residents live in poor conditions
CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 has been investigating dangerous and unsafe living conditions for some renters in northwest Charlotte and now a city councilman who represents them is getting a first-hand look. Residents at Scarlet Pointe Apartments have told Channel 9′s Almiya White they have nowhere else to go.
Gastonia Police: Utility trailer stolen from business
GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Police are investigating after a utility trailer was stolen from a Gaston County business. It happened on North Modena Street. Police shared a video of the theft on Twitter on Tuesday. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the...
Matthews police investigating after man found shot to death in car
MATTHEWS, N.C. — A man is dead after being found with a gunshot during a car accident in Matthews on Tuesday afternoon, the Matthews Police Department said. Just after 1:20 p.m. officers responded to a call about an accident with an injured driver along Moore Road, not far from the East Independence Expressway.
After Moore County attacks, FERC calls for national study of power grid safety
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — In light of recent substation attacks in Moore County and a growing number of physical attacks nationwide, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission today set in motion a plan to study the effectiveness of our power grid's security. The agency is giving the North American Electric...
WCNC
Delicious salmon and fried rice from DTR SouthPark
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When you’re out and about shopping this weekend, and throughout the holiday season, don’t forget to fuel up at one of our local restaurants! Chef Jonathan Shuler from DTR SouthPark joined the show to make their signature seared salmon. DTR SouthPark offers lunch Monday...
