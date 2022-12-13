ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc57.com

Michigan City conducting investigation, need help identifying woman

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - The Michigan City Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman in connection with an ongoing investigation officers are conducting. If you have any information, please contact police via Facebook Messenger or by calling Det. Lt. Painter at 219-874-3221 ext. 1077. You...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Police Department uses new tech to fight crime

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- FUSUS combines multiple police department applications into one central system. TheSouth Bend Police Department is excited about this new system because it collaborates in real time with officers and the community. "That includes business participation, a residential camera registry, and also the ability to report to...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Elkhart police officers receive pay raise

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Officers in Elkhart are getting a raise. At their meeting Tuesday morning, Elkhart’s Board of Public Safety approved a new collective bargaining agreement along with the increased compensation. It’s done between the Fraternal Order of Police #52 and the City of Elkhart. Some of...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

BBB urges you to be aware of expected delivery times

Former Elkhart Police officer gets 15-month sentence for punching handcuffed man. A former Elkhart Police officer who was caught on video repeatedly punching a handcuffed man in 2018 has been sentenced to 15 months in prison. Edwardsburg Public Schools calls for another remote learning day amid bus driver shortage. Updated:...
abc57.com

California man arrested on narcotic charges in Centreville

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A California man was arrested on narcotic charges in Centreville on Wednesday, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. Early Wednesday morning, deputies responded to an apartment complex in the 300 block of W. Main St. for a report of a suspicious male. When...
CENTREVILLE, MI
abc57.com

Stabbing reported at Family Dollar in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A stabbing allegedly involving a man in a Santa hat was reported at a Family Dollar in South Bend Thursday afternoon, according to the South Bend Police Department. At 12:57 p.m., police were called to the store on South Michigan Street for a report of a...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

South Bend councilmember calls for reparations in new resolution

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Councilmember Henry Davis Jr. is filing a resolution for reparations. The resolution began development back in early April, according to a press release from Davis’s office, and part of the plan includes a formal apology. And while a resolution is not legally...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Michigan City Police investigating fake report of bank robbery

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -The Michigan City Police Department is investigating a report of a bank robbery on Monday that turned out to be false, according to police. At 4:30 p.m., police were called to a bank in the 3600 block of Franklin St. for an armed robbery. When units arrived...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 2:34 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, 200 block of West Main Street, Warsaw. A suspect was released from the Kosciusko County Jail, and after leaving the building, stole an unmarked vehicle belonging to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle was recovered a short time later at the suspect’s home.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Indiana boy, 15, charged as adult in woman's fatal shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana boy who was 14 when he was arrested for allegedly taking part in a drive-by shooting that killed a woman inside a home will be charged as an adult in the shooting. Tuesday's ruling by a St. Joseph County magistrate found...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Five arrested after methamphetamine is found in Plymouth home

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - Five people were arrested as a result of an investigation into illegal substances at a residence in Plymouth, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. On Tuesday, detectives and K9 officers conducted an operation that led to the arrest of 43-year-old Tanya Mullins of Plymouth. Mullins...
PLYMOUTH, IN
WISH-TV

South Bend Police Department reports increase of Kia thefts

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — The South Bend Police Department is investigating thefts of Kia vehicles. Police confirmed in a social media post that they’ve investigated several thefts or attempted thefts of newer-model Kia brand vehicles. Police say videos have been trending on social media since July, showing how the vehicles could be stolen without a key. Police say they can also impact newer-model Hyundai vehicles.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Holiday Heroes: Food Bank of Northern Indiana

South Bend, Ind. - Through 125 agency partners, The Food Bank of Northern Indiana said it distributed more than 10 million pounds of food last year. But the need to feed Michiana families is growing. Randy Hine is one of the thousands of volunteers the Food Bank relies on. He...
SOUTH BEND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy