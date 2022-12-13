Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Michigan City conducting investigation, need help identifying woman
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - The Michigan City Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman in connection with an ongoing investigation officers are conducting. If you have any information, please contact police via Facebook Messenger or by calling Det. Lt. Painter at 219-874-3221 ext. 1077. You...
abc57.com
South Bend Police Department uses new tech to fight crime
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- FUSUS combines multiple police department applications into one central system. TheSouth Bend Police Department is excited about this new system because it collaborates in real time with officers and the community. "That includes business participation, a residential camera registry, and also the ability to report to...
WNDU
Elkhart police officers receive pay raise
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Officers in Elkhart are getting a raise. At their meeting Tuesday morning, Elkhart’s Board of Public Safety approved a new collective bargaining agreement along with the increased compensation. It’s done between the Fraternal Order of Police #52 and the City of Elkhart. Some of...
WNDU
BBB urges you to be aware of expected delivery times
abc57.com
California man arrested on narcotic charges in Centreville
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A California man was arrested on narcotic charges in Centreville on Wednesday, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. Early Wednesday morning, deputies responded to an apartment complex in the 300 block of W. Main St. for a report of a suspicious male. When...
abc57.com
Stabbing reported at Family Dollar in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A stabbing allegedly involving a man in a Santa hat was reported at a Family Dollar in South Bend Thursday afternoon, according to the South Bend Police Department. At 12:57 p.m., police were called to the store on South Michigan Street for a report of a...
abc57.com
City of Mishawaka searching for new Program & Events Coordinator for the Parks Department
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The city of Mishawaka is searching for a new Program and Events Coordinator for the Parks Department. Job responsibilities include planning, implementing and the program managing of special events associated with local venues such as the Ball Band Biergarten, Ironworks Plaza and the Ironworks Building. Applicants must...
abc57.com
Eleven charged in firearms investigation in Benton Harbor, Grand Rapids, police still searching for suspect
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - Eleven people have been charged following a multi-agency investigation into firearms and narcotics offenses in Benton Harbor and Grand Rapids, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan. Early Thursday morning, a number of law enforcement agencies performed search warrants in the two...
U.S. Attorney, multiple law enforcement agencies issue public safety announcement
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement agencies are sharing a "major public safety announcement" at a press conference at 3 p.m. on Thursday. U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan, Mark Totten, will be leading the press conference this afternoon. Details of the...
WNDU
South Bend councilmember calls for reparations in new resolution
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Councilmember Henry Davis Jr. is filing a resolution for reparations. The resolution began development back in early April, according to a press release from Davis’s office, and part of the plan includes a formal apology. And while a resolution is not legally...
abc57.com
Michigan City Police investigating fake report of bank robbery
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -The Michigan City Police Department is investigating a report of a bank robbery on Monday that turned out to be false, according to police. At 4:30 p.m., police were called to a bank in the 3600 block of Franklin St. for an armed robbery. When units arrived...
go955.com
“Suspicious” man possessing Heroin arrested inside Centreville apartment complex
CENTREVILLE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — St. Joseph County deputies have arrested a man they called suspicious wondering in an apartment complex with Heroin on his person. Sheriff Mark Lillywhite reports his deputies responded to the Riverwood Apartments at 340 West Main Street in Centreville early on Wednesday, December 15 for a report of a suspicious male.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 2:34 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, 200 block of West Main Street, Warsaw. A suspect was released from the Kosciusko County Jail, and after leaving the building, stole an unmarked vehicle belonging to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle was recovered a short time later at the suspect’s home.
WTHI
Indiana boy, 15, charged as adult in woman's fatal shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana boy who was 14 when he was arrested for allegedly taking part in a drive-by shooting that killed a woman inside a home will be charged as an adult in the shooting. Tuesday's ruling by a St. Joseph County magistrate found...
22 WSBT
Multiple Michiana school districts e-learning Friday, cite illness, bus driver shortage
Edwardsburg Schools will be closed again tomorrow. All schools will be online and having remote learning. School officials say it's due to not having enough bus drivers. Edwardsburg's superintendent says if the district still doesn't have enough bus drivers for next week the schools will not close. But instead... the...
abc57.com
Five arrested after methamphetamine is found in Plymouth home
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - Five people were arrested as a result of an investigation into illegal substances at a residence in Plymouth, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. On Tuesday, detectives and K9 officers conducted an operation that led to the arrest of 43-year-old Tanya Mullins of Plymouth. Mullins...
WISH-TV
South Bend Police Department reports increase of Kia thefts
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — The South Bend Police Department is investigating thefts of Kia vehicles. Police confirmed in a social media post that they’ve investigated several thefts or attempted thefts of newer-model Kia brand vehicles. Police say videos have been trending on social media since July, showing how the vehicles could be stolen without a key. Police say they can also impact newer-model Hyundai vehicles.
abc57.com
Holiday Heroes: Food Bank of Northern Indiana
South Bend, Ind. - Through 125 agency partners, The Food Bank of Northern Indiana said it distributed more than 10 million pounds of food last year. But the need to feed Michiana families is growing. Randy Hine is one of the thousands of volunteers the Food Bank relies on. He...
11 charged in ring involving gun switches
An investigation with several law enforcement agencies across Michigan led to almost a dozen individuals being charged Thursday morning with various felonies.
WNDU
Edwardsburg man charged with fraud after nearly $150M in financial losses
