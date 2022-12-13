ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Mayor Wu announces action plan for ‘new’ Franklin Park

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced on Tuesday the release of the new Franklin Park Action Plan, and city officials now want the public’s feedback.

The plan’s scope covers park maintenance and management as well as cultural and recreational programming.

“With this Action Plan, residents and park users will have the opportunity to help the City shape the future of the park and to create a roadmap for preservation, maintenance, and public use of Olmsted’s historic landscape,” Mayor Michelle Wu said in a statement. “Franklin Park is a treasured green space for our Boston residents and has played a crucial part in bringing our communities and neighborhoods together across generations.”

The new development comes courtesy of a $28 million investment, which includes $23 million in capital funding and a $5 million maintenance trust that was created in 2018.

Projects that are part of the Franklin Park Action Plan involve restoration of historic structures, improved circulation throughout the park for transportation modes, dedicated spaces for cultural and recreation opportunities as well as ecological considerations.

Some of the highlights of the plan include revamping the Elma Lewis Playhouse to the Overlook with a new stage and restrooms, restoring the Bear Dens with new uses, and removing invasive plants throughout the park.

The public has until February 10, 2023 to give their feedback on the plan. The full plan, as well as a form to capture feedback, can be found by clicking this link.

“We see this plan as a generational opportunity to fund needed maintenance and realize the park’s full potential, and at the same time, protect and enhance the environmental and public health benefits of this beloved green space,” said Ryan Woods, Commissioner of Parks and Recreation.

Comments / 6

Olivia
2d ago

please help rid of these people and crime on the streets. 2 murders in 2 days!!! I don't feel comfortable going to work at GBFB anymore!

Reply
3
life is good ✌️
2d ago

How about putting your energy into the drug alley, that you keep ignoring, hoping it will disappear.

Reply
6
 

Related
nbcboston.com

Plans for New MBTA Layover Hub in Boston Move Forward

MBTA officials gave the green light Thursday to begin the work of acquiring a 24-acre plot of land in Boston, where they hope to build a commuter rail layover facility that will be "foundational" to future expansions and service improvements. The MBTA Board voted unanimously in favor of launching negotiations...
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Meet Boston's newest giant head

The Creative, which joins Boston's pantheon of giant-head statues, sits outside the new home of the Boston Arts Academy on Ipswich Street in the Fenway. Simon Donovan, who created the work - commissioned by the city for the new school building - along with Ben Olmstead, explains the statue:. We...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

I-Team: Seniors protest MBTA plan to eliminate bus route in Revere

REVERE - In the cold, seniors with walkers and canes, alongside residents in Revere, protested the MBTA's plans to eliminate the 411 bus route. They chanted, "save our bus, save our bus." One of the bus stops sits across the street from the Jack Satter House, a low-income senior home. Eighty-six-year-old Sandy Levin tells the I-Team the bus is a lifeline for her and the only way for most of the residents to get to the grocery store and to doctors' appointments. Others who live in the nearby neighborhood say they don't have cars and need the...
REVERE, MA
Boston Globe

One home, six owners of color, seven decades of building generational wealth

‘For us, we just feel so blessed to be able to live in the city that we grew up in.’. All century-old homes tell great stories if you know what to look for. But one 114-year-old Colonial two-family in Roxbury tells a deeper story that can’t be seen at a glance. It’s the story of hardworking people of color using real estate to build generational wealth while providing a service to their community.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Mayor Wu signs ordinance requiring captions on public-facing tvs to increase access for people with disabilities

Mayor Michelle Wu last Friday signed an ordinance requiring that places of public accommodations in the City of Boston, such as restaurants, bars, banks, and gyms, turn on the closed captioning function on any televisions in public areas. The ordinance, sponsored by Council President Ed Flynn, was unanimously approved by the Boston City Council this week with the goal of removing barriers in public spaces related to communications access for people with disabilities.
BOSTON, MA
Dorchester Reporter

Mayor’s senior adviser on public safety to leave cabinet post in Feb.

In Boston’s world of community violence prevention, Dr. Rufus Faulk has seen it all, attending hundreds of tragic funerals and celebrating successes when people and neighborhoods have improved. But in February, he plans to step away from that work. For the last three years, he’s served as a senior...
BOSTON, MA
thescopeboston.org

Blue Hill Avenue: a lesson for Boston activists 50 years later

Lew Finfer, a longtime Boston organizer and activist, quips that the city is like “the Deep North,” referencing its long and sordid history of societal inequality and racial injustice. Finfer described the impact of redlining and other “well-intentioned” policies of the 1970s throughout America in a 2019 Boston...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Here are some of the most extravagant Christmas lights displays in Massachusetts

With the holiday season in full swing, we asked Boston 25 viewers to share photos of Christmas lights displays in their neighborhood. Viewers from Walpole, Somerville, Mattapoisett, Shirley, Lowell, Jamaica Plain, Acushnet, Marshfield, Lunenburg, Belmont, Topsfield, New Hampshire, and many other communities in between submitted photos and videos of their own homes, as well as homes in their neighborhood.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Dorchester Reporter

Frustration, fear, and violence: Dot, Mattapan residents air experiences

Statistics kept by Boston Police show that shootings and gun violence are at an all-time-low across Boston. But, in pockets of Dorchester and Mattapan, residents say that fear and anxiety about shootings is at an all-time high. Grappling with how those two realities can both be true at the same time was a central theme at a City Council-sponsored hearing last Thursday evening at the Lilla Frederick Middle School on Columbia Road.
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

How Logan Airport almost destroyed East Boston — and how East Boston is still fighting back

The Price of Flight, Part I on Morning Edition | Dec. 13, 2022. As a child growing up in East Boston, Fran Riley delighted in chasing after frogs, collecting fireflies in a jar and relaxing in the shade of towering oak and elm trees. Riley, now 79, still remembers the gaiety of family picnics, when the sound of accordions and violins would float through her neighborhood.
BOSTON, MA
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Workbar Announces Plans to Open Newest Location in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM, MA – Workbar, a coworking spaces provider, announced plans to open a new location in Framingham, Massachusetts, in June 2023. Workbar Framingham will be located at 111 Speen Street in the heart of MetroWest’s thriving business district, surrounded by Natick Mall, Shoppers World, and the TJX Companies headquarters.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Boston Globe

New life for old plans to revive the long-empty Alexandra Hotel

Plans to convert the long-abandoned hotel on Mass. Ave. into condos just cleared their final city approval. Next up? Financing. Arthur F. “Bud” Larievy III used to walk past the long-dilapidated Alexandra Hotel at the corner of Massachusetts Ave. and Washington Street with a sense of longing, of sadness, of nostalgia.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Large police presence on Mt. Hope Street in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A large police presence gathered on Mt. Hope Street in Boston early Thursday morning. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may...
BOSTON, MA
