Mayor Wu announces action plan for ‘new’ Franklin Park

BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced on Tuesday the release of the new Franklin Park Action Plan, and city officials now want the public’s feedback.

The plan’s scope covers park maintenance and management as well as cultural and recreational programming.

“With this Action Plan, residents and park users will have the opportunity to help the City shape the future of the park and to create a roadmap for preservation, maintenance, and public use of Olmsted’s historic landscape,” Mayor Michelle Wu said in a statement. “Franklin Park is a treasured green space for our Boston residents and has played a crucial part in bringing our communities and neighborhoods together across generations.”

The new development comes courtesy of a $28 million investment, which includes $23 million in capital funding and a $5 million maintenance trust that was created in 2018.

Projects that are part of the Franklin Park Action Plan involve restoration of historic structures, improved circulation throughout the park for transportation modes, dedicated spaces for cultural and recreation opportunities as well as ecological considerations.

Some of the highlights of the plan include revamping the Elma Lewis Playhouse to the Overlook with a new stage and restrooms, restoring the Bear Dens with new uses, and removing invasive plants throughout the park.

The public has until February 10, 2023 to give their feedback on the plan. The full plan, as well as a form to capture feedback, can be found by clicking this link.

“We see this plan as a generational opportunity to fund needed maintenance and realize the park’s full potential, and at the same time, protect and enhance the environmental and public health benefits of this beloved green space,” said Ryan Woods, Commissioner of Parks and Recreation.

