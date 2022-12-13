Concrete block used in smash-and-grab at North Linden wireless store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for two people they said broke into a store by throwing a concrete block into its front door window.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, an unknown male suspect tossed a concrete block into the front door window of the Hudson Beauty and Wireless store on the 1000 block of East Hudson Street in North Linden on Nov. 29. As the male suspect stole merchandise from the store, police said a female suspect also entered the store.

Security footage shows the female suspect grabbing “arm loads” of stolen goods and a large box of stolen merchandise. CPD has released two photos of the suspects captured from security footage.

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police) (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

Police did not have information on how much or what kind of merchandise the suspects stole. CPD asks anyone with information to contact Det. Howell at 614-645-2098 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

