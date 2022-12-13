Read full article on original website
Miata Speedster Going Into Production With Optional LS V8
In 2020, automotive designer, Kasim Tlibekov, designed a beautiful Miata Speedster, and now it's going to be brought to life by a company called Xenex Motorsports. According to Xenex's website, it commissioned Tlibekov a year later to develop a speedster concept based around the first-generation NA Mazda MX-5 Miata. The result of this partnership is the MX-Speedster, which is not the car you see here. Xenex is still flaunting the original renderings, but the website promises that final production photos are coming soon.
topgear.com
Watch: 2023 Honda Civic Type-R tested on road and track
Honda has been building Civic Type Rs for 25 years, and has honed the latest to within an inch of its life. This is the latest FL5 generation Honda Civic Type R, driven on road and track. It’s likely the last of a dying breed, an old-school front-drive, manual gearbox hot hatch. One with 324bhp, a 171mph top end, some less, er, challenging looks than the old FK8 and a front end so clever it can outwit its own driver. Seriously, it’s capable of some mind-boggling feats.
The 10 Greatest American V8 Engines Ever Made
The V8 engine changed the course of American auto manufacturing. These are the best examples of the engine, from makes like Ford and Chevy.
These Cars Have the Longest Lifespans
There’s a ton of value in getting the most from your household vehicle. Cars, trucks, and SUVs that can provide 200,000 miles or more translate into more cash in the bank (with no auto payments). Cars with long lifespans can also provide vehicle owners with peace of mind, knowing they don’t have to deal with the soaring cost of new and used cars and the rising interest rates that come with them.
How to Heat Up Your Car Faster
Of the many futilities that winter forces you to endure, few feel more pointless than idling in a cold family car watching your breath for 10 minutes while you wait for the engine to warm up. But do you have to warm up your car to make it comfortable? Contrary to belief, this is not best or only solution to the problem. In fact, the process wastes gas (and therefore money), and is also woefully inefficient. Mechanics and researchers say there’s a better way.
How many miles can a car last?
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Inflation has affected every almost every market and the car market is no exception, so those looking to find the most durable vehicle might find the new study from iSeeCars helpful in making their selection. Most say 200,000 miles is the end of the road for vehicles, but some have proven […]
Car Doctor: How often should transmission fluid be flushed? | Car Doctor
Q: Should the transmission fluid be flushed every once in a while, or if nothing is wrong, just leave it alone? The car in question is a 2002 Honda Accord, and the transmission seems fine, but I would like to keep it that way. A: Honda recommends changing the transmission fluid at 120,000...
Cristy Lee’s Hellcat Has Been Stolen
Getting your car stolen absolutely sucks, even if your insurance company covers the complete loss with a tiny deductible. Unfortunately, if you own a Hellcat or another hot Mopar, you are a prime target of these professional thieves. Automotive TV personality Cristy Lee found this out the hard way when some criminals stole her Dodge Challenger Hellcat recently.
CR-V Hybrid Is Missing a Feature, and That’s Good for 2023 CR-V Hybrid MPG
When you ditch this one complicated option, you can get improved gas mileage on the 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid. The post CR-V Hybrid Is Missing a Feature, and That’s Good for 2023 CR-V Hybrid MPG appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford's 7.3-Liter V8 Megazilla Motor Makes Its Official Debut
Ford has finally revealed the power output figures for the new Megazilla crate engine, which made its debut at the Performance Racing Industry show two years ago. At the time, Ford only revealed the Megazilla name and said that it would be based on the 7.3-liter naturally aspirated Godzilla V8 engine that debuted in the F-Series Super Duty.
Recall alert: Continental Tire recalls nearly 3,000 tires
Continental Tire and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration have announced the recall of nearly 3,000 tires because they pose a hazard. The tires in question were overcured and could develop a break in the sidewall, the NHTSA said. If the sidewalk ruptures, the tire could experience sudden air loss...
C8 Corvette Trashed During Street Takeover
Don’t worry, maybe it’s stolen or something…. Street takeovers aren’t for real car enthusiasts and are utterly degenerate – this is a pointwe’ve made over and over. And the fools who participate in them prove us right constantly. The latest exhibit to make our case comes via an Instagram video of a C8 Corvette driver absolutely thrashing the mid-engine sports car to get some clout.
A 17-year-old’s new synchronous reluctance motor outperforms traditional designs
17-year-old engineer Robert Sansone’s magnet-free motor is 17th on our list for the top 22 innovations of 2022. This summer, we reported that Sansone was awarded the first prize, and winnings of $75,000, at this year's Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF), the world's largest international high school STEM competition.
Autoblog
Polestar thinks small with limited-edition Cake Makka electric moped
Polestar has several new models in the pipeline but one smaller than the 2 isn't planned — at least not one with four wheels. The company teamed up with Swedish moped manufacturer Cake to build a limited-edition two-wheeler inspired by its upcoming flagship convertible. Called Makka, the moped was...
Autoblog
2023 Ford F-150 Lightning price balloons yet again, starts at nearly $58,000 now
The 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning is getting more expensive, again. Ford’s electric truck has already been subject to several huge price increases this year, and today’s price revelations are more of the same. According to the truck’s online configurator, the base Lightning Pro now starts at $57,869, an...
GM recalls over 825K vehicles to fix daytime running lights
DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling more than 825,000 SUVs and cars in the U.S. and Canada because the daytime running lights may not turn off when the headlights are on. The recall covers certain 2022 and 2023 Cadillac Escalade, Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe, GMC...
2016 Nissan Maxima: Used Car Specs, Reviews, and Most Common Problems
Is a used Nissan Maxima a valuable investment, or is buying one a mistake? And is a 2016 Nissan Maxima still worthy of Nissan's 4DSC trademark? The post 2016 Nissan Maxima: Used Car Specs, Reviews, and Most Common Problems appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Men's Health
Reinventing the Wheels: MH Lab Tests the Best E-Bikes to Suit All Needs and Budgets
If you’re reading this page, we’ll assume you’re already sold on cycling’s benefits – whether your motivation is fitness, eco-friendliness or a desire to avoid dystopian public transport costs (and rush-hour germs). It’s no surprise that last year 7.5 million of us donned our helmets, and the renaissance is rolling on throughout 2022.
Autoblog
Tesla launches Steam gaming integration for the new Model S and X
Back in February, Tesla chief Elon Musk revealed on Twitter that the automaker is working to bring Steam to its vehicles. Now, the company is officially rolling out Steam integration for the latest versions of its Model S and X cars as part of its holiday update. In its promo video of the feature, you'll see Tesla's infotainment system running Steam Beta and even graphically demanding games like Cyberpunk 2077.
insideevs.com
Lexus Confirms Manual Transmission For EVs, LFA Successor May Get It
Lexus has confirmed it is seriously developing a software-based manual transmission for electric vehicles and that it is working on a production version of the Electrified Sport Concept. The company released the details at Toyota's Kenshiki media forum in Brussels, Belgium, where it said that its future EVs will "reinvent...
