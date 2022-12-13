Read full article on original website
Grand Prairie ISD Teacher Accused of Having Intimate Relationship with StudentLarry LeaseGrand Prairie, TX
Walmart launches drone delivery in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas football star has gone viral as people ask is he really 12 years old?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Former Forth PD Officer Aaron Dean Guilty of Manslaughter in the Killing of Atatiana JeffersonLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Wife Hired Ex-Boyfriend For Husband’s MurderThe Mystery ReporterDallas, TX
Wichita Eagle
Mavs Among Trade Suitors Linked to Pistons’ Bojan Bogdanovic
The Dallas Mavericks have started the 2022-23 season with a 13-12 record and plenty of room to improve, as the midseason trade deadline approaches. After losing Jalen Brunson in free agency over the summer, the Mavs have deployed Spencer Dinwiddie as the starting backcourt partner to Luka Doncic. When Tim Hardaway Jr. is converting at a strong clip from deep, he enhances the Mavs' offense, but he's largely limited to perimeter shooting as a means of making his impact. Could they pursue a wing to help?
Wichita Eagle
Adidas Signs Thunder Rookies Jalen Williams and Ousmane Dieng
In the midst of a nearly 60-year-long battle to sway consumers away from Nike and other athletic brands, Adidas recently announced their new signees from the 2022 NBA Draft class. Twelve players signed. That’s the most the German company has brought into its fold since it started striking deals with rookies.
Wichita Eagle
Report: Golden State Warriors Interested in Trading for Jae Crowder
The Golden State Warriors may be the defending champions, but this season clearly hasn't gone their way. Roughly 30 games into the season, the Warriors have a losing 14-15 record, and may possibly be without Steph Curry for an extended time. As such, the team should definitely be interested in the trade market.
Wichita Eagle
Helping Hand? Cowboys WRs CeeDee Lamb And T.Y. Hilton Bonding at The Star
Dallas Cowboys receiver T.Y. Hilton is doing his best to fit in at The Star. Having signed for the team earlier in the week, the former Indianapolis Colt has hit the books hard to get caught up to speed on coordinator Kellen Moore's offense. But he is also getting aid...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Dwyane Wade Weighs In On LeBron James’s Pursuit Of All-Time Records
Hall of Fame former Miami Heat shooting guard Dwyane Wade recently sat down with Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated for a comprehensive Q&A about his post-NBA career, as well as his perspective on several current talking points in the league at present. Most pertinently for Los Angeles Lakers fans, Flash...
Cleveland Browns' rookie WR Michael Woods II 'more comfortable' with growing role
BEREA − The last time the Browns played the Baltimore Ravens, it was just Michael Woods II's second game as a professional. Woods played six offensive snaps and three special-teams snaps for the Browns in their Week 7 loss in Baltimore. That was the second of five consecutive games in which the rookie...
Wichita Eagle
Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers host NBA Champion Golden State Warriors
The Indiana Pacers will host the 2022 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors for the first and only time this season tonight. The two teams played nine days ago when Indiana took down Golden State 112-104 in California. Both teams are currently 14-14 and sit in a play-in spot in their...
Wichita Eagle
Miami Heat’s Udonis Haslem Proves He Still Valuable In These Situations
View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat team captain Udonis Haslem is at a point where his stats mean little. Haslem made his first start Thursday in five seasons against the Houston Rockets. He stat line: two points on 0 of 4 shooting in 11 minutes. It...
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers News: LA Trades for Versatile Infielder from Athletics
The smallest players in Dodgers history to play during the live-ball era and not while half the league was fighting in World War II was Wilton Guerrero, the brother of Vlad Guerrero and uncle of Vlad Guerrero Jr., who checked in at 5-foot-11 and a whopping 145 pounds. If the rest of this offseason goes a certain way, Wilton might need to make way for a new little guy, because the Dodgers made a trade on Thursday.
Wichita Eagle
NBA Trade Rumors: How Bogdanovic, Noel Trade Could Work for Mavs
As the old saying goes, where there's smoke, there's fire. It might be a small fire, but it's a fire nonetheless. With the February trade deadline getting closer by the day, NBA trade rumors are starting to heat up, and the Dallas Mavericks have come up in quite a few of them.
Wichita Eagle
NBA Officially Names Sixth Man of the Year Trophy in Honor of Celtics Icon
A Boston Celtics legend was honored Tuesday afternoon. The NBA unveiled new names and trophies for each of its major awards and Celtics icon John Havlicek was announced as the namesake for the new Sixth Man of the Year Award. Along with Havlicek, the Most Valuable Player award was named after Michael Jordan, the Defensive Player of the Year award for Hakeem Olajuwon, Rookie of the Year for Wilt Chamberlain, the Most Improved award for George Mikan, and the league also announced the newly created Clutch Player of the Year award after Jerry West.
Wichita Eagle
76ers Injury Report: Danuel House on Pace to Return vs. Kings?
The Philadelphia 76ers are finally getting healthier. While they won’t be at full strength on Tuesday night when they host the Sacramento Kings in South Philly, the Sixers are hoping to be one step closer. For the last two games, the Sixers have been without the services of their...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Clinch? How Seahawks Loss Changes Dallas Playoff Chase
The 10-3 Dallas Cowboys are one of the best teams in the NFL, and many are talking not just about playoffs but Super Bowl. In Week 15, the team travels to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars, with the chance to punch its ticket to the 2022 postseason. To get...
Wichita Eagle
Here’s how the Chiefs can secure a win over the Houston Texans in Week 15
The Chiefs (10-3) travel to Houston in Week 15 to take on the Texans (1-11-1) at NRG Stadium. KC and Houston have squared off 13 times, including the postseason, and the Chiefs hold an 8-5 edge. And given the teams’ respective records, Sunday sets up well for the Chiefs, who opened the week as a double-digit favorite.
Wichita Eagle
Miami Heat’s Duncan Robinson Makes Impact In Oklahoma City Victory
View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson is in the middle of a difficult season. He has been in and out of the rotation, fell out of the starting lineup and often draws criticism from fans because of his $90-million contract. On Wednesday, Robinson got a little payback.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs carry the NFL’s highest standard, so it’s easy to nitpick: SportsBeat KC podcast
The Chiefs head to Houston on Sunday with a chance to clinch their seventh straight AFC West title, and their dominance in the division is an amazing thing. But the Chiefs have shown some flaws in their past two outings. They split games with Cincinnati and Denver and have had issues on the defensive side and with turnovers — too many given away and not enough taken.
Wichita Eagle
76ers: How Did Jaden Springer Play in Return to G League?
On Monday morning, the Philadelphia 76ers assigned their second-year guard Jaden Springer to the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. Lately, Springer has struggled to see the floor both on the G League level and in the NBA with the Sixers. As the sophomore guard suffered a quad strain in late November, Springer was automatically ruled out for a week.
Wichita Eagle
Bills Select SEC Defensive Star in 2023 NFL Mock Draft
Despite some injuries, the Buffalo Bills are already loaded on defense as they prep for a late-season push toward the playoffs. But it's never a bad time to look toward the future acquisition of young talent, and the Bills could potentially look to the SEC for another defensive contributor. ESPN's...
