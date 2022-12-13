ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Eagle

Mavs Among Trade Suitors Linked to Pistons’ Bojan Bogdanovic

The Dallas Mavericks have started the 2022-23 season with a 13-12 record and plenty of room to improve, as the midseason trade deadline approaches. After losing Jalen Brunson in free agency over the summer, the Mavs have deployed Spencer Dinwiddie as the starting backcourt partner to Luka Doncic. When Tim Hardaway Jr. is converting at a strong clip from deep, he enhances the Mavs' offense, but he's largely limited to perimeter shooting as a means of making his impact. Could they pursue a wing to help?
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Adidas Signs Thunder Rookies Jalen Williams and Ousmane Dieng

In the midst of a nearly 60-year-long battle to sway consumers away from Nike and other athletic brands, Adidas recently announced their new signees from the 2022 NBA Draft class. Twelve players signed. That’s the most the German company has brought into its fold since it started striking deals with rookies.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Wichita Eagle

Report: Golden State Warriors Interested in Trading for Jae Crowder

The Golden State Warriors may be the defending champions, but this season clearly hasn't gone their way. Roughly 30 games into the season, the Warriors have a losing 14-15 record, and may possibly be without Steph Curry for an extended time. As such, the team should definitely be interested in the trade market.
PHOENIX, AZ
Wichita Eagle

Dodgers News: LA Trades for Versatile Infielder from Athletics

The smallest players in Dodgers history to play during the live-ball era and not while half the league was fighting in World War II was Wilton Guerrero, the brother of Vlad Guerrero and uncle of Vlad Guerrero Jr., who checked in at 5-foot-11 and a whopping 145 pounds. If the rest of this offseason goes a certain way, Wilton might need to make way for a new little guy, because the Dodgers made a trade on Thursday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

NBA Trade Rumors: How Bogdanovic, Noel Trade Could Work for Mavs

As the old saying goes, where there's smoke, there's fire. It might be a small fire, but it's a fire nonetheless. With the February trade deadline getting closer by the day, NBA trade rumors are starting to heat up, and the Dallas Mavericks have come up in quite a few of them.
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

NBA Officially Names Sixth Man of the Year Trophy in Honor of Celtics Icon

A Boston Celtics legend was honored Tuesday afternoon. The NBA unveiled new names and trophies for each of its major awards and Celtics icon John Havlicek was announced as the namesake for the new Sixth Man of the Year Award. Along with Havlicek, the Most Valuable Player award was named after Michael Jordan, the Defensive Player of the Year award for Hakeem Olajuwon, Rookie of the Year for Wilt Chamberlain, the Most Improved award for George Mikan, and the league also announced the newly created Clutch Player of the Year award after Jerry West.
BOSTON, MA
Wichita Eagle

76ers Injury Report: Danuel House on Pace to Return vs. Kings?

The Philadelphia 76ers are finally getting healthier. While they won’t be at full strength on Tuesday night when they host the Sacramento Kings in South Philly, the Sixers are hoping to be one step closer. For the last two games, the Sixers have been without the services of their...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys Clinch? How Seahawks Loss Changes Dallas Playoff Chase

The 10-3 Dallas Cowboys are one of the best teams in the NFL, and many are talking not just about playoffs but Super Bowl. In Week 15, the team travels to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars, with the chance to punch its ticket to the 2022 postseason. To get...
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Here’s how the Chiefs can secure a win over the Houston Texans in Week 15

The Chiefs (10-3) travel to Houston in Week 15 to take on the Texans (1-11-1) at NRG Stadium. KC and Houston have squared off 13 times, including the postseason, and the Chiefs hold an 8-5 edge. And given the teams’ respective records, Sunday sets up well for the Chiefs, who opened the week as a double-digit favorite.
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

Miami Heat’s Duncan Robinson Makes Impact In Oklahoma City Victory

View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson is in the middle of a difficult season. He has been in and out of the rotation, fell out of the starting lineup and often draws criticism from fans because of his $90-million contract. On Wednesday, Robinson got a little payback.
MIAMI, FL
Wichita Eagle

Chiefs carry the NFL’s highest standard, so it’s easy to nitpick: SportsBeat KC podcast

The Chiefs head to Houston on Sunday with a chance to clinch their seventh straight AFC West title, and their dominance in the division is an amazing thing. But the Chiefs have shown some flaws in their past two outings. They split games with Cincinnati and Denver and have had issues on the defensive side and with turnovers — too many given away and not enough taken.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

76ers: How Did Jaden Springer Play in Return to G League?

On Monday morning, the Philadelphia 76ers assigned their second-year guard Jaden Springer to the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. Lately, Springer has struggled to see the floor both on the G League level and in the NBA with the Sixers. As the sophomore guard suffered a quad strain in late November, Springer was automatically ruled out for a week.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Bills Select SEC Defensive Star in 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Despite some injuries, the Buffalo Bills are already loaded on defense as they prep for a late-season push toward the playoffs. But it's never a bad time to look toward the future acquisition of young talent, and the Bills could potentially look to the SEC for another defensive contributor. ESPN's...

