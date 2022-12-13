Read full article on original website
Related
‘The Quiet Girl’ Review: Ireland’s Oscar Entry Proves There’s Such a Thing as Too Much Quiet Contemplation
Colm Bairad's feature-length adaptation of the Claire Keegan story could easily be trimmed to be a short instead
‘House of the Dragon’ EP on Bringing a Female Perspective to the Show’s Graphic Depiction of Childbirth: ‘This Could Be the Day You Die’
Power Women Summit 2022: Sara Hess says she wanted to upend the conventional birthing scenes seen on TV
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Adam Driver Fights Dinosaurs in First Trailer for Sci-Fi Actioner ‘65’ (Video)
The ”White Noise“ actor plays a pilot who crash-lands on Earth 65 million years ago. Adam Driver shoots a laser gun at dinosaurs in the first trailer for the new film “65,” and for many that will be all the selling point they need to buy a ticket to this Columbia Pictures sci-fi actioner.
James Wan and ‘Yellowstone’ EP Ian McCulloch Land Untitled Horror Series Order at Peacock
The show is inspired by author Robert McCammon's "Stinger" and follows a disparate group of people facing a mysterious threat
‘The Almond and the Seahorse’ Film Review: Stage Play About Mental Trauma Falters on Screen
In her dramatic debut, Rebel Wilson lacks the emotional range to overcome an overly self-serious screenplay
‘Something From Tiffany’s': How Inclusive Storytelling Drove the Casting and Adaptation of the Holiday Rom-Com
Producer of “Something From Tiffany’s” Lauren Neustadter credits costars Kendrick Sampson (“Insecure”) and Zoey Deutch (“Not Okay,” “Set It Up”), as well as casting director Ronna Kress, with transforming the story of the film, adapted from Melissa Hill’s book that came out over a decade ago.
‘Los Espookys’ Co-Creator Julio Torres’ New Series ‘Little Films’ Moving Forward at HBO
Production on the series, executive produced by Emma Stone, begins in February
‘Nanny’ Review: Chilling Drama Weaves Haunting Character Study of a Caregiver
Anna Diop's turn as an overqualified and beleaguered au pair stands out in Nikyatu Jusu's ambitious but flawed debut feature
Claire Foy on the Righteous, Proportional Rage Behind ‘Women Talking': ‘We Don’t Believe We Have a Right to Imagine a Better World’ (Video)
Power Women Summit 2022: The award-winning actress reflects on the impact of her new feature with filmmaker Sarah Polley. Having already won acclaim and a slew of awards (two Emmys, two SAG awards, a Golden Globe and a Broadcasting Press Guild award) for her breakout turn as Queen Elizabeth II on the first two seasons of “The Crown,” Claire Foy is earning some of the best reviews of her career (and some Oscar buzz) for her key supporting turn in Sarah Polley’s awards-season favorite “Women Talking.”
‘Kindred’ Showrunner Unpacks the Biggest Changes From Octavia Butler’s Book
Creator Branden Jacobs-Jenkins says he was inspired by Butler's admission that she "didn't crack" this particular story
‘Barbie’ Trailer: First Look at Greta Gerwig’s Live-Action Flick Finds Margot Robbie Living in a Material World (Video)
Gerwig co-wrote and directs the film, which also stars Ryan Gosling as Ken
‘Twister’ Sequel Lands ‘Minari’ Director Lee Issac Chung
"The Revenant's" Mark L. Smithwrotethe screenplay for the sequel
‘Avatar 2’ Probably Won’t Match the Original’s Box Office Record – But There’s a Way (of Water)
In 2009, James Cameron made a movie with a theatrical run unlike any seen before or since. Now he'll try to make lightning strike twice
‘Westworld’ and Other Shows Pulled by HBO Max to Be Licensed to Free Ad-Supported Streamers
Prepare to see these scrapped HBO Max shows on free streaming TV in the near future
‘Babylon’ Review: Hollywood Decadence at Its Dullest
Damien Chazelle's overblown look at the magic and madness of the nascent film industry is a dreary, indulgent mess
‘Night of The Living Dead’ Sequel in Talks for Amazon Acquisition
MGM is angling for global distribution of Nikyatu Jusu-directed follow-up
Hollywood’s Woman Problem: Disney and Paramount Released Zero Films With a Female Director This Year – While Sony Had 6
Sony led all major studios with six wide-release movies directed by women -- two thirds of the industry-wide total
‘Death Stranding’ Movie in the Works From ‘Barbarian’ Producer and Hideo Kojima
The popular video game has sold more than 10 million copies since 2019
New DC Studios Chief James Gunn Is Writing the Next ‘Superman’ Script, Without Henry Cavill
Story centers on a younger Superman when he arrives to Metropolis
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
59K+
Followers
33K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0