ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

COVID-19 may raise risk of endocarditis among opioid users

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago

Researchers already knew that injecting drugs can lead to the dangerous and deadly heart infection called endocarditis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07KVXY_0jh9g7f700
COVID-19 patients with drug use disorders had an endocarditis rate three to eight times higher than other patients, the study found. Photo by thelefty/Shutterstock

Now they know that also becoming infected with COVID-19 appears to increase risk for this already vulnerable group.

"A lot of people talk about long COVID, but then really not many people are focused on this very vulnerable population," said Rong Xu , professor of biomedical informatics at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Cleveland.

These patients are vulnerable because they have many health issues due to their drug use, with compromised body or immune functions, she said.

"I think we need to pay more attention," Xu said.

Case Western researchers worked with Dr. Nora Volkow , director of the U.S. National Institute on Drug Abuse, to study this link between COVID infection and endocarditis in intravenous users of opioids and cocaine.

While U.S. endocarditis rates rose between 2011 and 2022, the steepest climb was from 2021 to 2022, during the pandemic.

The researchers analyzed data from more than 109 million patients treated at 77 U.S. hospitals between January 2011 and August 2022.

These included more than 736,000 people with opioid use disorder and more than 379,000 with a diagnosis of cocaine use disorder.

While there were four cases of endocarditis daily for every million people with opioid use disorder in 2011, this jumped to 30 cases per day by 2022.

Comparatively, for those with cocaine use disorder, cases went from five per million in 2011 to 23 per million in 2022.

COVID-19 patients with these drug use disorders had an endocarditis rate three to eight times higher than other patients, the study found.

And a diagnosis of COVID-19 more than doubled the risk for a new diagnosis of endocarditis in patients with either opioid use or cocaine disorders.

The risk of death within six months for those newly diagnosed with endocarditis was 9.2% for those with COVID and 8% for those without the virus, the study found.

Endocarditis is a rare but often fatal inflammation of the lining of the heart valves and chambers. It can occur when bacteria gets into the bloodstream, such as through using an unsterilized needle, and then damages the heart.

About 1 in 10 endocarditis hospitalizations is related to injection drug use.

Inadequate access to sterile injection materials dramatically increases infection, according to the study, which noted that many drugs can be delivered this way, including opioids like fentanyl and heroin, as well as cocaine and methamphetamine.

These dirty needles also put individuals at risk of HIV and hepatitis.

In an agency news release, Volkow said that syringe service programs could help prevent these infections. These programs provide access to and disposal of sterile syringes and injection equipment.

Xu concurred, suggesting that reduced access to safe syringes during the pandemic may have contributed to the increase in endocarditis cases.

"I think probably both biological reasons caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus and also maybe some social context caused by the pandemic," Xu said.

Besides getting safe syringes to those at risk, getting them vaccinated and helping them obtain antiviral medications if they do contract COVID may also help, Xu said.

Dr. Larry Baddour , a professor of medicine at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., was recently involved in a literature review to develop recommendations on managing endocarditis in those with IV drug disorders. Baddour, who was not involved in this study, said he was not surprised that substance use and COVID could combine to create these increases in endocarditis cases.

Both can increase inflammation of the heart valve, he said.

Endocarditis related to intravenous drug use is becoming a major problem, Baddour said. Solutions include getting drug use under control and preventing COVID infections.

"Right now, we're not as active as I think we should be about trying to prevent transmission of COVID," Baddour said. "The vaccinations are certainly part of it, but I think masking with appropriate masks. If you're sick, you stay at home, you don't go to work, you don't go to the party. Hold things outdoors as much as possible if they're social events."

For the intravenous drug use, the solution is "source control," Baddour said. That includes addiction medicine.

"We have medications for the opioid use disorder and if they have problems, issues with opioid use, then we've got medications and hopefully support systems for them to reduce their frequency of injection, if not eliminate it," he said. "That's the goal."

These patients are typically people in their teens through their 40s.

"We're talking about young people who should be otherwise healthy, contributing to society, and they're winding up with a life-threatening condition," Baddour said. "The other point to be made is once you develop endocarditis, even if you survive, you're going to be at risk for future episodes of endocarditis, even if you stop drug use, because that valve now is abnormal."

About 3 million Americans meet the criteria for opioid use disorder, according to the U.S. National Institutes of Health.

Patients with these drug use disorders should be screened for endocarditis if they become infected with COVID, the study's researchers said.

The findings were published Tuesday in Molecular Psychiatry .

More information

Read the American Heart Association's scientific statement on infective endocarditis in people who inject drugs.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 1

Related
WebMD

COVID No Longer 'Pandemic of the Unvaccinated'

Nov. 27, 2022 – For the first time, the majority of people dying from COVID-19 in America have been vaccinated. “We can no longer say this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Kaiser Family Foundation Vice President Cynthia Cox, who conducted the analysis, told The Washington Post. People...
VERMONT STATE
MedicalXpress

Study finds cannabis users had worse bypass outcomes, increased amputation and opioid use

The use of cannabis may have a negative impact on outcomes for a common bypass surgery, a study suggests. Researchers at Michigan Medicine analyzed more than 11,000 cases from the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Cardiovascular Consortium, known as BMC2, to review patient cannabis use and postoperative outcomes for lower extremity bypass after 30 days and one year. The minimally invasive procedure, also called a peripheral artery bypass, involves detouring blood around a narrowed or blocked artery in one of the legs with a vein or synthetic tube.
New York Post

Scientist who worked at Wuhan lab says COVID was man-made virus

A scientist who worked at a controversial research lab in China has claimed that COVID was a man-made virus that leaked from the facility, according to a report. Andrew Huff said COVID leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China two years ago and blamed authorities for the “biggest US intelligence failure since 9/11,” Britain’s The Sun reported Saturday. The lab has been at the center of fierce debates about the origins of COVID, with both Chinese government officials and lab personnel denying that the virus leaked from the facility. Huff, an epidemiologist said in his new book, The Truth...
KFDM-TV

Pfizer, Moderna researching rare side effect linked to COVID vaccines

WASHINGTON (TND) — With a triple-threat virus sweeping across the country, pharmaceutical companies have launched their own clinical trials on COVID vaccines in young adults and the possible impact of heart conditions. The senior fellow at the Cato Institute, Dr. Jeffrey Singer, joined The National Desk Friday to talk...
WASHINGTON STATE
PIX11

Feeling sick but testing negative? Doctors explain why

You've got the sore throat, runny nose and cough (or any of the other most common COVID-19 symptoms right now), but when you swab your nose and take a test, it comes out negative. Does it mean you're in the clear? Sick with something else?
scitechdaily.com

New Research: Your Choice of COVID Vaccine Can Increase Your Risk of Myocarditis

The study found that Moderna had greater rates of heart inflammation than Pfizer, although the overall risk remained extremely low. In comparison to the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the Moderna Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine has a two- to three-fold greater incidence of myocarditis, pericarditis, or myopericarditis following a second dose; nonetheless, overall cases of heart inflammation with either vaccine are very rare. Males under 40 who got the Moderna vaccine had the greatest incidence of myocarditis, according to the research, which, according to the scientists, may have consequences for choosing certain vaccines for particular populations.
Futurism

Doctors Fascinated by Man Who Took 40,000 Ecstasy Pills and Experienced Years of Terrible Symptoms

There's illicit drug use, and then there's the case of a patient known only as "Mr. A," who doctors say took more than 40,000 ecstasy tablets over the course of nine years. This cautionary tale has become something of an underground legend for culture vultures since his story came out in the Psychosomatics journal in 2006. Now, in a new interview with the iconic British style magazine The Face, Dr. Christos Kouimtsidis, a psychiatrist who coauthored the case study, explains why Mr. A's tale of epic drug use is still so compelling after all these years.
Channel 3000

Discontinuing Long-Term Opioids Tied to Overdose Risk

THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Discontinuing prescribed opioids in people with chronic pain is associated with increased overdose risk, according to a study published online Dec. 1 in PLOS Medicine. Mary Clare Kennedy, Ph.D., from the University of British Columbia-Okanagan in Kelowna, Canada, and colleagues used a...
CBS Miami

CDC says it's now tracking a new COVID variant known as XBB

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed Friday it is now tracking a new COVID-19 variant of concern around the U.S. known as XBB, which has grown to make up an estimated 3.1% of new infections nationwide. The strain's prevalence has grown furthest so far in the Northeast, according to the agency's weekly estimates. More than 5% of infections in the regions spanning New Jersey through Maine are linked to XBB, in this week's "Nowcast" from the CDC.XBB is behind a vast swath of infections across some South Asian countries and has made up an increasing share of reported virus...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Vice

This Couple Died by Suicide After the DEA Shut Down Their Pain Doctor

It was a Tuesday in early November when federal agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration paid a visit to the office of Dr. David Bockoff, a chronic pain specialist in Beverly Hills. It wasn’t a Hollywood-style raid—there were no shots fired or flash-bang grenades deployed—but the agents left behind a slip of paper that, according to those close to the doctor’s patients, had consequences just as deadly as any shootout.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Benzinga

Is Smoking Weed Bad For Your Lungs?

This article was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission. Cannabis by itself is not bad for your lungs, but smoking it is. Smoking weed leads to the deposit of four times the amount of tar than smoking tobacco, and may increase the risk of lung cancer.
The Independent

Fifteen children have died from Strep A in the UK in recent weeks. Could an outbreak in the US follow?

What started as a common bacterial infection ended in death for fifteen children infected with Strep A in Britain. Health authorities have issued a dire warning to parents in the UK as the number of child deaths caused by the infection continues to rise. The latest victim, a five-year-old girl from Ireland, became severely ill last week before dying from Strep A-related complications on Monday. Although pediatric patients usually experience mild symptoms such as fever, swollen tonsils and lymph nodes, complications may arise when the infection gets into the bloodstream, leading to a potentially deadly illness known as Invasive Group...
UTAH STATE
msn.com

Researchers Find Infants Born Via C-Section May Have A Different Reaction To Common Vaccines

When picturing a birth scene -- whether from a movie or firsthand experience -- many people imagine the mother pushing as a doctor helps deliver her baby vaginally. However, a growing number of births take place via cesarean section, or C-section, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Though rates vary by country, C-sections are quite common in the U.S., accounting for nearly one in three births (per WebMD).
TODAY.com

Woman, 21, had severe abdominal pain for years. Doctors dismissed it. It was ovarian cancer

Sharp abdominal pain struck Jessie Sanders' body. For almost two weeks in November 2021, she couldn't eat, work out or move. All she did was lie in bed. Then, the day after Thanksgiving 2021, Sanders, 21, finally drove herself to the emergency room. She was fed up with the pain. Her weight had dropped a lot. What frustrated her most was that she couldn't eat her Thanksgiving dinner.
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
498K+
Followers
69K+
Post
175M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy