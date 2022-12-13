Watch: Miles Morales grows up in 'Across the Spider-Verse' trailer

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures Entertainment released the trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on Tuesday. The film opens June 2.

Miles Morales (left) faces new dangers in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse." Photo courtesy of Sony Pictures

In the trailer, Miles Morales' (Shameik Moore) mother (Luna Lauren Velez) talks to her son about becoming a man. A montage shows scenes from Into the Spider-Verse as she expresses concern that he won't take care of himself.

Gwen ( Hailee Steinfeld ) arrives and takes Miles back into the multiverse for more adventure. The trailer showcases different animation styles Miles and Gwen encounter as other Spider-men follow Miles slinging webs.

2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse introduced the multiverse. Miles teamed up with Spider-Men from other universes, including Peter Parker (Jake Johnson), to save his own.

Oscar Isaac , Issa Rae , Brian Tyree Henry , Daniel Kaluuya , Rachel Dratch, Jason Schwartzman , Jorma Taccone and Shea Whigham also lend their voices.

Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson direct. Phil Lord , Christopher Miller and Dave Callaham wrote the script.

The film was originally scheduled to open in October . Miller tweeted the delay was taking "more time to make it great."

Another sequel, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is due in 2024.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com