Tennessee State

Tennessee to receive more than $265K in opioid crisis settlement

By Octavia Johnson
 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee may receive more than $265 million from CVS and Walgreens after the companies agreed to pay over $50 billion in the finalized agreements of the opioid crisis settlement.

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti announced that CVS will pay $5 billion and Walgreens will pay $5.7 billion. According to the news release, if all incentives are met, Tennessee will receive more than $127 million from CVS and $138 million from Walgreens.

“The opioid crisis continues to plague Tennesseans and we will continue to pursue its contributors,” Skrmetti said. “While no amount of money will be enough to heal broken communities, we will send settlement money to the Opioids Abatement Trust Fund to assist in bringing the epidemic to a halt. This office will not let up on holding pharmaceutical companies accountable, and I commend our Consumer Protection team for their diligence.”

CVS and Walgreens also agreed to court-ordered injunctive relief that requires the pharmacies to monitor, report and share data about suspicious activity related to opioid prescriptions. The Attorney’s General Office believes the relief should help prevent a crisis from happening in the future.

Each state will now have a chance to review the terms of the agreement. However, the states have until the end of 2022 to join. Local governments nationwide will receive an opportunity to sign on to the CVS, Walgreens and Walmart agreements in the first quarter of 2023.

The Tennesee’s Opioid Abatement Council said they are dedicated to overseeing settlement funds, ensuring they are disbursed throughout the state relating to opioid abuse, misuse, prevention and awareness.

According to the news release, “Settlement payments are structured to ensure critical support in early years as well as sustained resources over time. Most of Walmart’s settlement (more than $3 billion total) will be paid during the first year; CVS’s payments will be spread over 10 years; Walgreens’ payments will be spread over 15 years. If there is sufficient sign-on from state and local governments, payments will begin during the second half of 2023.”

Other states leading with negotiations are North Carolina, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Texas.

