Musk’s Twitter Disbands Its Trust and Safety Advisory Group

Fox News Channel closed out its seventh straight year as the most-watched cable-TV channel in primetime. (It was also No. 1 in total-day viewers, if you were wondering.) Also once again, ESPN was second, MSNBC third, and HGTV fourth. Fifth place is where things got shaken up — and probably where things got uncomfortable inside of the Warner Bros. Discovery offices. For the first time since 2019, CNN dropped out of the Top 5, according to Nielsen data, falling all the way to No. 10. On the bright side, fellow Turner channel TNT finished fifth instead. Nos. 6-10, in order, were:...

13 MINUTES AGO