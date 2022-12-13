ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheddar News

Musk’s Twitter Disbands Its Trust and Safety Advisory Group

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qa0QT_0jh9fx0500

"

By Matt O'Brien and Barbara Ortutay Elon Musk's Twitter has dissolved its Trust and Safety Council, the advisory group of around 100 independent civil, human rights and other organizations that the company formed in 2016 to address hate speech, child exploitation, suicide, self-harm and other problems on the platform. The council had been scheduled to meet with Twitter representatives Monday night. But Twitter informed the group via email that it was disbanding it shortly before the meeting was to take place, according to multiple members. The council members, who provided images of the email from Twitter to The Associated Press, spoke on the condition of anonymity due to fears of retaliation. The email said Twitter was “reevaluating how best to bring external insights” and the council is “not the best structure to do this.” “Our work to
make Twitter a safe, informative place will be moving faster and more aggressively than ever before and we will continue to welcome your ideas going forward about how to achieve this goal,” said the email, which was signed “Twitter.” The volunteer group provided expertise and guidance on how Twitter could better combat hate, harassment and other harms but didn’t have any decision-making authority and didn’t review specific content disputes . Shortly after buying Twitter for $44 billion in late October, Musk said he would form a new “content moderation council” to help make major decisions but later changed his mind. “Twitter’s Trust and Safety Council was a group of volunteers who over many years gave up their time when consulted by Twitter staff to offer advice on a
wide range of online harms and safety issues ," tweeted council member Alex Holmes. “At no point was it a governing body or decision making.” Twitter, which is based in San Francisco, had confirmed the meeting with the council Thursday in an email in which it promised an “open conversation and Q&A” with Twitter staff, including the new head of trust and safety, Ella Irwin. That came on the same day that three council members announced they were resigning in a public statement posted on Twitter that said that “contrary to claims by Elon Musk, the safety and wellbeing of Twitter’s users are on the decline.” Those former council members soon became the target of online attacks after Musk amplified criticism of them and Twitter’s past leadership for allegedly not doing enough to stop child sexual exploitation on the platform. “It is a crime that they refused to take action on child exploitation for years!” Musk tweeted. A growing number of attacks on the council led to concerns from some remaining members who sent an email to Twitter earlier on Monday demanding the company stop misrepresenting the council's role. Those false accusations by Twitter leaders were “endangering current and former Council members,” the email said. The Trust and Safety Council, in fact, had as one of its advisory groups one that focused on child exploitation. This included the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, the Rati Foundation and YAKIN, or Youth Adult Survivors & Kin in Need. Former Twitter employee Patricia Cartes, whose job it was to form the council in 2016, said Monday its dissolution “means there’s no more checks and balances." Cartes said the company sought to bring a global outlook to the council, with experts from around the world who could relay concerns about how new Twitter policies or products might affect their communities. She contrasted that with Musk’s current practice of surveying his Twitter followers before making a policy change affecting
how content gets moderated . “He doesn’t really care as much about what experts think,” she said. "

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, 'Ellen' Show's Dancing DJ, Dies at 40

Stephen Boss attends Critics Choice Association's 5th Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association) Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the longtime and beloved dancing DJ on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS DFW

Facebook knew Instagram was pushing girls to dangerous content: internal document

A previously unpublished internal document reveals Facebook, now known as Meta, knew Instagram was pushing girls to dangerous content.In 2021, according to the document, an Instagram employee ran an internal investigation on eating disorders by opening a false account as a 13-year-old girl looking for diet tips. She was led to graphic content and recommendations to follow accounts titled "skinny binge" and "apple core anorexic."Other internal memos show Facebook employees raising concerns about company research that revealed Instagram made 1-in-3 teen girls feel worse about their bodies, and that teens who used the app felt higher rates of anxiety and...
Indy100

Trump sells out Elon Musk jet location on Truth Social

Truth Social users got a surprise push notification after Elon Musk suspended the jet-tracking Twitter account ElonJet and its creator, Jack Sweeney. "Latest: Twitter SUSPENDS @ElonJet 🤯 Follow him here on Truth Social!" The notification read. On Wednesday, Musk suspended ElonJet, Sweeney, and his other jet-tracking accounts like CelebJets for "doxxing real-time location info" which he said is a "physical safety violation."Musk added that while his two-year-old son, X, was riding in a car, a person began following the car and blocked it from moving believing Musk to be in the car as well. "Legal action is being taken against...
Futurism

Beloved Actor George Takei Absolutely Skewers Elon Musk

No one — we repeat: no one — had a busier weekend than Elon Musk and his ever-feverish thumbs. Between getting booed off the stage during a Dave Chapelle show and still helming multiple companies, the Twitter CEO is still making plenty of time to mock the trans community, exacerbate COVID-denialism, and call for the prosecution of former US Medical Chief Anthony Fauci — all in one unfortunate, sneering, five-word tweet.
Engadget

Twitter has reportedly dismissed Elon Musk's personal lawyer

In one of his first all-hands meetings after taking over the company in October, Elon Musk told Twitter employees the website’s financial position was dire, warning bankruptcy was “not out of question.” Since then, it appears the situation at Twitter has become more fraught. The New York...
Deadline

NBC News Pulled Reporter Earlier This Month From Elon Musk/Twitter Coverage

As news organizations condemn Elon Musk’s abrupt suspension of journalists from Twitter, a report surfaced that NBC News had earlier this month benched one of its reporters from covering the mercurial billionaire and his platform. Ben Collins, who covers disinformation, extremism and the internet for the network, was temporarily pulled from Musk coverage for repeatedly posting tweets about the billionaire that violated the newsroom’s social media policies, according to a person familiar with the matter. A number of newsrooms have social media policies that restrict journalists from crossing the line into opinion about the subjects that they cover. The move happened...
WASHINGTON STATE
Futurism

Elon Musk’s Ingenious Plan to Avoid Apple’s 30% Fee: Charge 30% More

Twitter, SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the world's richest man, doesn't know how stores work. Or, rather, he only just learned. The evidence: his recent "battle" with Apple, which Musk launched in part over his shock and dismay regarding Apple's "secret" 30 percent cut at its App Store. (The App Store is, in fact, a store, and Musk, who only recently acquired Twitter, was horrified to learn that stores have a way of making money off the things they sell.)
Daily Mail

'I do get it': AOC sympathizes with Musk after he banned nine journalists for 'posting assassination co-ordinates' of his location - as he asks Twitter users to vote in poll to decide if they should be reinstated and CNN threatens to leave site

Representative Alexandria-Ocasio Cortez took to Twitter Thursday night to say she sympathized with Elon Musk's desire to prevent himself from being doxed — but still branded his ban on nine journalists 'proto-fascism.'. Her comments come after Musk suspended the accounts of at least nine journalists who he said tweeted...
rolling out

Black Twitter responds to Elon Musk changing character count

As of Dec. 11. Elon Musk officially confirmed that Twitter will be increasing the word count from 280 characters to 4,000 characters. Twitter users from all over have responded with different reactions but most are not happy to hear another change is coming to the social platform. Earlier this year,...
Cheddar News

In Entertainment: Big Pokémon Change, Tenoch Huerta Award & Jolie Leaves UN

"From Hollywood to hottest hits, the world of entertainment never stops. Here are some of today's trending headlines.Gotta Say GoodbyeIt's the end of an era for Pokémon's Ash Ketchum. Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series is set to end with a farewell to the famed Pokémon poacher along with the iconic Pikachu. With Ketchum becoming world champion after a 25-year hunt, a new show, focused on a fresh set of characters, will launch in 2023, according to Variety. The final episodes will air beginning January 13 and will celebrate this 10-year-old's long journey to becoming the top Pokémon trainer over 11...
IndieWire

All 126 Cable Channels Ranked by 2022 Viewership: CNN No Longer in Top 5

Fox News Channel closed out its seventh straight year as the most-watched cable-TV channel in primetime. (It was also No. 1 in total-day viewers, if you were wondering.) Also once again, ESPN was second, MSNBC third, and HGTV fourth. Fifth place is where things got shaken up — and probably where things got uncomfortable inside of the Warner Bros. Discovery offices. For the first time since 2019, CNN dropped out of the Top 5, according to Nielsen data, falling all the way to No. 10. On the bright side, fellow Turner channel TNT finished fifth instead. Nos. 6-10, in order, were:...
Cheddar News

What Might Indicate That a Recession Is Almost Upon Us

Sean O'Hara, the president of Pacer ETFs, joined Cheddar News to discuss the current economy and Fed rate hikes. "The way recessions work is that the stock market usually bottoms out a little bit before the recession hits," he said. "And so I think it's likely we'll see some form of a recession if we're not already in one early next year."
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
818K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy