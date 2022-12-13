Read full article on original website
Related
P-22's Fate Is Uncertain, And So Is The Overall Future For LA’s Mountain Lion Population
Given the news about P-22, we wanted to do a quick check in on the rest of L.A.'s mountain lions.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Coyote Attacks On The Rise in Southern California, Humans To Blame
Humans could be to blame for a recent string of coyote attacks on pets and children. “In almost every case of a coyote or a mountain lion or a bear coming into our homes and our communities, it’s because as humans we are just not doing the job we need to do to discourage those visits,” said Tim Daly, Public Information Officer for California Department of Fish and Wildlife. “Whether it’s pet food or pets or fruits that have fallen from a backyard tree or garbage cans not being as secure as they could be.
Stunning Video Captures Landslide On A California Beach
A landslide recently occurred in Southern California. As clearly shown in the video, it sent dirt and rocks flying onto the beach below. Thankfully, there have been no reports of deaths or injuries whatsoever in relation to the incident.
KTLA.com
Chrissy Teigen donates $10,000 to victims of devastating Southern California crash
A day at the fair turned to tragedy on the way home for a local family. They were involved in a devastating crash that injured their young son and caused his father to lose an arm. Their story appears to have captured the attention of a major celebrity. The family...
KTLA.com
Recent rains send trash and debris streaming toward SoCal beaches
Heavy rains across Southern California have sent a stream of trash and debris flowing down the San Gabriel River while the garbage-filled water ends up getting dumped into the ocean. KC Fockler, co-chair of the Seal Beach/Huntington Beach Surfrider Foundation, who went to see the mess, said he couldn’t believe...
Nation's largest water supplier declares drought emergency for all of Southern California
The declaration clears the way for potential mandatory water restrictions early next year that could impact 19 million people.
foxla.com
Drought emergency declared for Southern California
LOS ANGELES - The Metropolitan Water District's Board of Directors has declared a regional drought emergency for the Southern California region as the agency prepares for a fourth consecutive dry year, the MWD announced Wednesday. The resolution, adopted by the district's board on Tuesday, calls for water agencies to immediately...
Super Scoopers Return Back To Quebec Canada As Contract Expires With L.A. County
The two Super Scoopers that have been leased by the County of Los Angeles for more than 25 years to help battle brush fires in Santa Clarita and a majority of Southern California have returned home. The CL-415 aircraft, better known as the Super Scoopers arrived in the County on Aug. 29 and went into ...
KTLA.com
Recent coyote attacks in Southern California the fault of people, expert says
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct a misspelled name. Humans are largely to blame for the recent string of coyote attacks on pets and humans in the Los Angeles area, according to at least one wildlife expert. “Typically, coyotes are very shy and want to avoid...
All Of SoCal Is Now In A (Worse) Drought Emergency
The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California says more mandatory restrictions are in the forecast.
Megaflood | California’s disaster in waiting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — When you think of California's climate, drought probably comes to mind first, but California has a long history of floods. Some floods were so punishing and relentless they crippled the state. New research indicates these "megafloods" are twice as likely in the future with a changing...
3 California airports among the ‘best’ for holiday travel
If you are boarding a plane to get to your holiday destination, consider booking a flight through these airports to get there. A new ranking from Forbes Advisor determined the best and worst airports for holiday travel. Three locations in California were considered the “best” airports for traveling during the busiest time of the year. […]
These new California laws take effect January 2023
By Alexa Mae Asperin Published December 9, 2022 9:30 AM Updated December 12, 2022, 9:04 AM LOS ANGELES - California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed several new bills into law during the last legislative session. Here is a look at some new laws that will impact your life beginning January 1, 2023. Abortion (AB-2223) It protects a woman or pregnant person who chooses to end a pregnancy The post These new California laws take effect January 2023 appeared first on KION546.
Ten California Cities Named Among 'Most Caring' In U.S
Wallethub put together a list of the most caring cities across the country.
myfourandmore.com
Do in Oxnard Over Holiday Season
What Are 6 Things You Should Do in Oxnard Over the Holiday Season?. The holiday season is here, and you may be wondering about fun activities for you and your family this season. If you live in Southern California, Oxnard provides an array of beautiful locations and sites to ensure you have a fun-filled holiday.
What does all the rain and snow mean for California's drought?
A parade of storms blasted Northern California with rain and snow in recent weeks, but experts say the drought is far from over.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man found shot to death in Antelope Valley motel room
LITTLEROCK, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was found shot to death in a motel in the Littlerock area over the weekend. Deputies were sent to the 7200 block of Pearblossom Highway at about noon Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Christopher Flores,...
California Residents Now Have Longer - Until May 7, 2025, To Get a REAL ID Driver's License - In Order To Board a Plane
California residents were facing a previous deadline of May 3, 2023, to get a REAL ID driver's license in order to board a plane or enter a federal building. But on Dec. 5, the Dept. of Homeland Security (DHS) extended the deadline to May 7, 2025. That gives residents 2 more years to get this done.
foxla.com
Thousands of Californians eligible for restitution in loan debt relief lawsuit
LOS ANGELES - More than 6,500 people in California are eligible for restitution in a lawsuit over student loan debt relief, with Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto announcing Wednesday that her office will be distributing part of $95 million in payments to customers across the country who alleged that Premier Student Loan Center deceived consumers.
Blood bank’s supplies of one blood type `hours’ away from shrinking to zero
One of the Inland Empire’s largest blood banks is on the verge of completely exhausting its supply of the most commonly utilized blood type for transfusions, prompting calls Monday for blood donors to help prevent the shortage from becoming an all-out emergency that threatens patients’ lives. “We are...
Comments / 0