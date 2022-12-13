ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

nbcpalmsprings.com

Coyote Attacks On The Rise in Southern California, Humans To Blame

Humans could be to blame for a recent string of coyote attacks on pets and children. “In almost every case of a coyote or a mountain lion or a bear coming into our homes and our communities, it’s because as humans we are just not doing the job we need to do to discourage those visits,” said Tim Daly, Public Information Officer for California Department of Fish and Wildlife. “Whether it’s pet food or pets or fruits that have fallen from a backyard tree or garbage cans not being as secure as they could be.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Drought emergency declared for Southern California

LOS ANGELES - The Metropolitan Water District's Board of Directors has declared a regional drought emergency for the Southern California region as the agency prepares for a fourth consecutive dry year, the MWD announced Wednesday. The resolution, adopted by the district's board on Tuesday, calls for water agencies to immediately...
ABC10

Megaflood | California’s disaster in waiting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — When you think of California's climate, drought probably comes to mind first, but California has a long history of floods. Some floods were so punishing and relentless they crippled the state. New research indicates these "megafloods" are twice as likely in the future with a changing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

3 California airports among the ‘best’ for holiday travel

If you are boarding a plane to get to your holiday destination, consider booking a flight through these airports to get there. A new ranking from Forbes Advisor determined the best and worst airports for holiday travel. Three locations in California were considered the “best” airports for traveling during the busiest time of the year. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

These new California laws take effect January 2023

By Alexa Mae Asperin Published December 9, 2022 9:30 AM Updated December 12, 2022, 9:04 AM LOS ANGELES - California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed several new bills into law during the last legislative session. Here is a look at some new laws that will impact your life beginning January 1, 2023. Abortion (AB-2223) It protects a woman or pregnant person who chooses to end a pregnancy The post These new California laws take effect January 2023 appeared first on KION546.
CALIFORNIA STATE
myfourandmore.com

Do in Oxnard Over Holiday Season

What Are 6 Things You Should Do in Oxnard Over the Holiday Season?. The holiday season is here, and you may be wondering about fun activities for you and your family this season. If you live in Southern California, Oxnard provides an array of beautiful locations and sites to ensure you have a fun-filled holiday.
OXNARD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man found shot to death in Antelope Valley motel room

LITTLEROCK, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was found shot to death in a motel in the Littlerock area over the weekend. Deputies were sent to the 7200 block of Pearblossom Highway at about noon Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Christopher Flores,...
LITTLEROCK, CA
foxla.com

Thousands of Californians eligible for restitution in loan debt relief lawsuit

LOS ANGELES - More than 6,500 people in California are eligible for restitution in a lawsuit over student loan debt relief, with Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto announcing Wednesday that her office will be distributing part of $95 million in payments to customers across the country who alleged that Premier Student Loan Center deceived consumers.
LOS ANGELES, CA

