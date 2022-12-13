ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newyorkfamily.com

Is the Mask Mandate in New York Back? No, but there is a Mask Advisory

Is the Mask Mandate in New York Back? No, but there is a Mask Advisory. COVID-19. RSV. The flu. It’s a triple threat of viruses that are circulating across the country all at once. Many are wondering if the mask mandate in New York is back. While it is not back these viruses are the reason why NYC issued an advisory recommending people to mask up again.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

New York City Health Department says it’s time to mask up again

NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Health Department is once again calling upon New Yorkers to mask up. The city health department cited a rise in COVID-19, RSV and the flu for the reason for the new public health recommendation. “Everyone should wear a mask,” the NYC Health Department said Thursday morning. As New York City enters the holiday season, COVID-19 and other seasonal illnesses are seeing unusually high concurrent spikes. To slow the transmission of these viruses, the New York City Health Commissioner issued a Health Advisory that urges New York City residents to use high-quality masks The post New York City Health Department says it’s time to mask up again appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
caribbeanlife.com

Health Commish urges residents to mask-up

As New York City enters the holiday season, with COVID-19 and other seasonal illnesses showing unusually high concurrent spikes. New York City Health Commissioner, Dr. Ashwin Vasan on Friday issued a health advisory urging New York City residents to use high-quality masks when indoors and in crowded outdoor settings. To...
fox5ny.com

NYC among top metro areas homebuyers are leaving

NEW YORK - A new report has listed New York City as one of top U.S. cities in which homebuyers were looking to leave. The analysis, by real estate company Redfin, found people were opting to leave expensive coastal areas and seeking homes in more affordable regions, as part of an ongoing trend that gathered steam during the pandemic, as remote work became commonplace and as home prices rose.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC to offer child care assistance to low-income, undocumented families

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams’ administration on Wednesday unveiled the “Promise NYC” plan, a first-of-its-kind program that will provide child care assistance to low-income families with children whose immigration status makes them ineligible for federally funded subsidized child care.   The program establishes partnerships with community-based organizations that have deep ties to immigrant communities […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

‘No, you leave!’ Eric Adams vows NYC will stick with 2% paying half of all taxes

The lovefest between Albany and City Hall was on full display at a Wall Street power breakfast Wednesday, as the mayor and governor looked to make a clear break from their predecessors in a show of solidarity — not only between themselves but also with New York’s struggling business community. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams announced a pro-business shared vision for a “new” post-COVID-19 New York City at the Association For a Better New York’s event at Cipriani’s Financial District location. Adams, 62, took the opportunity to forcefully stand behind the business community and let wealthy New Yorkers know he was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Brooklyn hospitals dealing with cyberattack going on a month

NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn hospital network has been under a cyberattack for nearly a month.Doctors, nurses, and other staff are now relying on pen and paper, as work continues to get everything back online.On Nov. 19, One Brooklyn Health, which is made up of three hospitals, was hit by a cyber attack."As soon as there was a detection that there was something abnormal happening, we shut everything off," said Dr. Sandra Scott, executive director of Brookdale Hospital.Interfaith and Kingsbrook Jewish hospitals were also taken offline."There are thousands of computers that we have to make sure every single computer is safe to...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Frosty mix of snow, rain expected in NYC area this week

A frosty mix of snow and rain is expected to coat the New York City area later this week as a powerful storm system continues to move across the country. “There will be mixed precipitation [in New York] at some points over the course of Thursday into the first few hours of Friday,” FOX Weather meteorologist Christopher Tate told The Post on Tuesday morning.  “The division between rain and snow is going to be really close to New York City itself,” he continued. “Somebody in the New York metro area will see snow. Here in the city, I think it will be...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
