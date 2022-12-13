Read full article on original website
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?Mark StarNew York City, NY
New York Mets Aggressively Trying To Trade Former All-StarOnlyHomers
Cash for selected NY professionals: Kathy Hochul's new payment program worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Is the Mask Mandate in New York Back? No, but there is a Mask Advisory
Is the Mask Mandate in New York Back? No, but there is a Mask Advisory. COVID-19. RSV. The flu. It’s a triple threat of viruses that are circulating across the country all at once. Many are wondering if the mask mandate in New York is back. While it is not back these viruses are the reason why NYC issued an advisory recommending people to mask up again.
Doctor warns 'tridemic' could get worse if masks mandated again
A New York City doctor is warning that bringing back mask mandates — especially for kids — could make the "tridemic" worse.
COVID in LA County: New infections drop, but deaths rise, officials call it sign of what could come
It's a major concern for health officials: despite a recent drop in cases, Los Angeles County is reporting a jump in the number of COVID-19 infections of more than 100% in the past month.
New York City Health Department says it’s time to mask up again
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Health Department is once again calling upon New Yorkers to mask up. The city health department cited a rise in COVID-19, RSV and the flu for the reason for the new public health recommendation. “Everyone should wear a mask,” the NYC Health Department said Thursday morning. As New York City enters the holiday season, COVID-19 and other seasonal illnesses are seeing unusually high concurrent spikes. To slow the transmission of these viruses, the New York City Health Commissioner issued a Health Advisory that urges New York City residents to use high-quality masks The post New York City Health Department says it’s time to mask up again appeared first on Shore News Network.
Record-breaking flu season in NYC: Here are the staggering numbers on Staten Island, according to state data
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As flu cases reported on Staten Island reach over 3,000 this season so far, the numbers have already broken records since New York State began tracking flu data publicly in 2009. The flu is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses that infect the...
New Yorkers are Being Warned About a ‘Tridemic’! Is it Time to ‘Mask Up’ Again?
By now, everyone in New York and beyond knows exactly what the word pandemic means. The term tridemic, however, is something that we're not as familiar with. There is a new illness to be aware of in New York and the Capital Region, and health officials have made their recommendations in order to try to keep you, and your family, safe.
NYC Officials Want People To Mask Up Again As COVID, The Flu & R.S.V. Infections Explode
With COVID, the Flu and R.S.V. infections rising in the tristate, NY health officials want people to wear masks again. The post NYC Officials Want People To Mask Up Again As COVID, The Flu & R.S.V. Infections Explode appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Nurses hold vigil outside NY Presbyterian to honor COVID victims amid 'tripledemic' surge
"We lost two children, two weeks ago due to RSV," said a New York Presbyterian pediatric emergency nurse.
NY health experts recommend masks: What you need to know
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Monday was the first workday since New York City officials issued a health advisory urging residents to return to wearing high-quality masks indoors to help combat the spread of the “tripledemic” diseases – coronavirus (COVID-19), RSV, and influenza. The Centers for Disease...
Health Commish urges residents to mask-up
As New York City enters the holiday season, with COVID-19 and other seasonal illnesses showing unusually high concurrent spikes. New York City Health Commissioner, Dr. Ashwin Vasan on Friday issued a health advisory urging New York City residents to use high-quality masks when indoors and in crowded outdoor settings. To...
The Countdown: Nor'easter moves through Tri-State; medical expert explains RVS
In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we cover a nasty nor'easter pushing through the Tri-State area.
NYC among top metro areas homebuyers are leaving
NEW YORK - A new report has listed New York City as one of top U.S. cities in which homebuyers were looking to leave. The analysis, by real estate company Redfin, found people were opting to leave expensive coastal areas and seeking homes in more affordable regions, as part of an ongoing trend that gathered steam during the pandemic, as remote work became commonplace and as home prices rose.
What to do if you catch RSV, flu and COVID-19 — back to back to back
People wear masks in Grand Central Terminal on Dec. 12, 2022 after New York City health officials issue an advisory about COVID-19, flu, and RSV cases. New York City health commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan offers advice for facing and treating the tripledemic. [ more › ]
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?
So many skyscrapers tell the story of New York City differently. Many of us think that it is the financial hub and one of the strongest and largest communities in the world. To some extent, it is true but let's not ignore the other side of the city.
Missing College Student Kenny DeLand Jr. Is Alive in Spain, His Father Says
New York college student Kenny DeLand Jr., who had been reported missing by his family late last month while studying in France, is alive in Spain, his father said Friday. "He is alive — that's all I can say," Ken DeLand Sr., told CNN. Grenoble's public prosecutor Eric Vaillant...
NYC to offer child care assistance to low-income, undocumented families
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams’ administration on Wednesday unveiled the “Promise NYC” plan, a first-of-its-kind program that will provide child care assistance to low-income families with children whose immigration status makes them ineligible for federally funded subsidized child care. The program establishes partnerships with community-based organizations that have deep ties to immigrant communities […]
‘No, you leave!’ Eric Adams vows NYC will stick with 2% paying half of all taxes
The lovefest between Albany and City Hall was on full display at a Wall Street power breakfast Wednesday, as the mayor and governor looked to make a clear break from their predecessors in a show of solidarity — not only between themselves but also with New York’s struggling business community. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams announced a pro-business shared vision for a “new” post-COVID-19 New York City at the Association For a Better New York’s event at Cipriani’s Financial District location. Adams, 62, took the opportunity to forcefully stand behind the business community and let wealthy New Yorkers know he was...
Man, 32, slashed in the cheek in Times Square
A 32-year-old man was slashed in the cheek by a man who bumped into him at Times Square Wednesday night, authorities said.
Brooklyn hospitals dealing with cyberattack going on a month
NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn hospital network has been under a cyberattack for nearly a month.Doctors, nurses, and other staff are now relying on pen and paper, as work continues to get everything back online.On Nov. 19, One Brooklyn Health, which is made up of three hospitals, was hit by a cyber attack."As soon as there was a detection that there was something abnormal happening, we shut everything off," said Dr. Sandra Scott, executive director of Brookdale Hospital.Interfaith and Kingsbrook Jewish hospitals were also taken offline."There are thousands of computers that we have to make sure every single computer is safe to...
Frosty mix of snow, rain expected in NYC area this week
A frosty mix of snow and rain is expected to coat the New York City area later this week as a powerful storm system continues to move across the country. “There will be mixed precipitation [in New York] at some points over the course of Thursday into the first few hours of Friday,” FOX Weather meteorologist Christopher Tate told The Post on Tuesday morning. “The division between rain and snow is going to be really close to New York City itself,” he continued. “Somebody in the New York metro area will see snow. Here in the city, I think it will be...
