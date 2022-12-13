ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

The Spun

Mike Leach's Old Comment On His Obituary Is Going Viral

Late Monday night, Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach passed away following complications related to a heart condition. Leach was 61 years old. A beloved college football coach, Leach was arguably the best personality the sport has seen over the past few decades. That was evidenced by what he said...
STARKVILLE, MS
The Spun

Football World Furious With Mike Leach Hall Of Fame Decision

Longtime college football coach Mike Leach passed away this week. Mississippi State confirmed the heartbreaking news on Tuesday morning. Leach had successful stints at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State. He won 158 games from 2000-2022. Despite how innovative and adaptable Leach was at the collegiate level, he's not...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names 'Smartest' Coach He's Ever Been Around

The college football world is reeling from the death of Mike Leach. While processing the crushing news on Tuesday morning on Get Up, ESPN's Paul Finebaum called Leach the "smartest coach" he ever encountered. Finebaum recalled that Leach, who had a law degree and didn't play college football, was unlike...
DawgsDaily

BREAKING: Ohio State Down Another Starter vs Georgia

The Ohio State Buckeyes are already near touchdown underdogs against the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs in the Chic-Fil-A Peach Bowl on December 31st.  It's already been announced that they will be without star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Arguably the No. 1 ranked receiver leading up ...
COLUMBUS, OH
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Posts Photo & Heartfelt Tribute After Mike Leach’s Death

On Monday, December 12, we lost a national treasure in Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach. He was 61 years old. Tons of celebrities, athletes, coaches, and fans across the country have shared their thoughts and prayers with the Leach family, posting touching tributes to the freewheeling coach. Yellowstone star Cole Hauser took to Instagram to commemorate Mike Leach’s memory.
STARKVILLE, MS
The Spun

Sports World Praying For Longtime ESPN Announcer's Family

Few hosts, if any, are more synonymous with ESPN than John Buccigross. The longtime ESPN anchor and announcer is one of the most-liked personalities at the company. He's most known for his coverage of hockey, which he excels at, but he's integral to many other parts, as well. Buccigross is...
Athlon Sports

Breaking: The NCAA Announces Its New President

The NCAA announced Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker as its next president on Thursday. Baker's term starts March 1, 2023, nearly three months after his second term as governor ends. Baker, a former Harvard basketball player during the 1977-78 season, has no former collegiate administrative ...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
