Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Dragon Age: Absolution Review: A Welcome Return to Thedas
It has been eight years since BioWare and EA released Dragon Age: Inquisition and fans of the series have been eager for the next chapter. Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is on the horizon, but fans can return to Thedas, in a fashion, with the new animated series Dragon Age: Absolution as it hits Netflix. The six-episode series proves to be a serviceable stopgap for those fans simply eager for more stories set within Dragon Age's world and may even catch the interest of uninitiated viewers who are fans of similar properties.
Polygon
Dragon Age: Absolution will satisfy fans, but leave them craving more
I’ve only been into Dragon Age for four-ish years now, but even I know just how desperate the fandom is for any and all new drips of story. It’s been a long drought since 2014’s Dragon Age: Inquisition, so a six-episode animated Netflix series is an absolute feast.
Horizon Forbidden West DLC skipping PS4 due to developer's "grand vision"
The technical ambitions of Burning Shores mean it's a PS5 exclusive
IGN
Single-Player Magic First-Person Shooter Immortals of Aveum Revealed
New California-based developer Ascendant Studios has announced its debut game: Immortals of Aveum. Described as a single-player magic shooter set within a new original world, Immortals of Aveum was revealed during The Game Awards this evening. The pre-rendered trailer revealed little, but it was confirmed Ascendant Studios has partnered with...
ComicBook
Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores DLC Announced
To coincide with The Game Awards 2022, PlayStation today announced that it will be releasing new DLC for Horizon Forbidden West early next year. Following its launch on PS5 and PS4 earlier in 2022, developer Guerrilla Games has continued to push out new patches for Forbidden West, but it has yet to add any wholly new content to the open-world title. Luckily, for those who are eager to dive back into the world of Horizon, PlayStation has confirmed that a new story experience will roll out soon enough.
Polygon
FromSoftware reveals new Armored Core coming in 2023
Elden Ring and Dark Souls developer FromSoftware announced the revival of its mech series. at The Game Awards 2022 on Thursday. The debut trailer revealed it will be called Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, and it’s coming in 2023 to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam.
Crash Team Rumble is a new 4v4 online multiplayer game coming in 2023
Crash Team Rumble sees 4v4 teams pitted against each other in the pursuit of Wumpa fruit
Supergiant announces Hades 2 at The Game Awards
The sequel will be developed in early access, just like the original.
IGN
Surreal Platformer, After Us, Announced at The Game Awards
Private Division has announced a new game from Piccolo Studio at The Game Awards titled After Us. After Us is set on a post-human Earth where players take on the role of Gaia, the Spirit of Life. Gaia must give Earth a second chance in this environmental platformer. Salvage the souls of extinct animals and revive them after learning about their final fate.
Polygon
Atari revives rare, lost game once described as too difficult for wide release
Jeff Minter, the reclusive developer of trippy, surreal arcade games like Tempest 2000, Space Giraffe, and Polybius, has announced his next project: a “hypnotic new wave shooter” (surprise!) called Akka Arrh, coming in early 2023 to Atari VCS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X.
Polygon
Immortals of Aveum is a magic shooter from the minds behind Dead Space and Call of Duty
The Game Awards is full of world premieres but it’s rare that one of them looks quite so different as Immortals of Aveum does right off the bat. The game’s first trailer appeared during the show on Thursday night and revealed a sprawling fantasy battlefield with enough explosions, effects, and combat to make a Call of Duty game blush. But none of that necessarily answered what exactly this new game really is.
game-news24.com
Destiny 2: Lightfall Expansion Gameplay Trailer Content
At the 2022 Game Awards today, Bungie released the latest trailer for Destiny 2. Lightfall, the upcoming expansion, which will be released on February 28th 2023. The trailer introduces the brand new Focus Strang, the neon-numbernan Neptunian metropolis of Neomuna, and so much more. Destiny 2 has been nominated for...
Nintendo announced Three Houses-themed Fire Emblem Engage DLC
Nintendo announced Fire Emblem Engage DLC during The Game Awards 2022, with the first of four waves launching with the game on Jan. 20, 2023. Engage’s first round of DLC will feature Engage heroes from Fire Emblem Three Houses, namely the RPG’s three lords: Edelgard, Dimitri, and Claude.
EA announces Star Wars Jedi Survivor release date at The Game Awards
The Star Wars Jedi Survivor release date was pretty much an open secret after it accidentally showed up on Steam ahead of The Game Awards 2022, but EA made it official now. The next stage of Cal Kestis’ journey will launch on March 17, 2023, for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.
IGN
Xbox's Game Awards No-Show Is a Slap in the Face to Players
It's a bad sign when there were more Muppets at The Game Awards than Xbox world premieres. As someone who's been playing and covering Xbox for 20 years, I’m not sure I’ve ever been more baffled by the console-maker’s decision-making. I tweeted my frustration as soon as the industry's glitziest event of the year came to its awkward end, and if the hundreds of responses to that tweet told me anything, it's that this was no hot take. How could it be? Microsoft literally showed nothing for the year to come, despite promising us a huge 2023 at last summer's Xbox Showcase.
How to get Destiny 2 Seraph Key Codes and open Seraph Chests
Collect Seraph Key Codes in Destiny 2 by playing any activity and use them to open Seraph Chests
Modern Warfare 2 raids require multiplayer challenges, Warzone 2, or DMZ play to unlock
Raid keys unlock raid doors - in a manner of speaking
BioShock creator's new game is called Judas, and it looks a lot like BioShock
Ghost Story Games' debut title has been in development for years, but this is the first we've seen of it
dotesports.com
Test new March of the Lich King decks in this week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl
A cold wind is blowing through the Tavern, bringing alongside it Arthas and his Death Knights. Hearthstone’s March of the Lich King expansion just debuted and now is your chance to test some of the expansion’s new cards without dropping cash on packs. As you can tell by...
Engadget
The Morning After: All the big news from The Game Awards, including ‘Hades II’ and more sequels
The Game Awards gave us a busy night for gaming news. First up, Idris Elba will star in Cyberpunk 2077’s first big DLC. Phantom Liberty is a spy thriller introducing a new character, FIA agent Solomon Reed, played by Elba. The DLC also includes new missions and a new district in Night City, all of it culminating in "an impossible mission of espionage and survival," according to developer CD Projekt RED. I wonder if he’ll bump into Keanu Reeves’ character.
Looper
15K+
Followers
57K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0