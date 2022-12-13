ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

fox7austin.com

'Delicious Tamales' in Austin is ready for busy holiday season

AUSTIN, Texas - This season is a busy one for many people, including Valerie Gonzalez, owner of Delicious Tamales. With less than two weeks before Christmas, Delicious Tamales had to stop taking pre-orders, but that's not stopping Austin residents from walking in to try some authentic tamales. "We are a...
AUSTIN, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

The Texas Roadhouse Cinnamon Butter Recipe You’ve Been Needing To Try

Killeen, Texas -- There are some folks that go to Texas Roadhouse just for the rolls and the cinnamon butter. Guilty as charged. I am some folks. What about you?. Have you ever tried to make it yourself? You just put sugar and cinnamon in some butter, didn't you? lol. Well, if you've ever wanted to know how to make the oh-so-good cinnamon butter we all love, I've got the recipe, so keep it scrolling. It's a copycat of course, but it’s a staple in my house. It has it's own jar and everything.
KILLEEN, TX
Eater

New Bakery With Cake Puddings and Thick Cookies Opens in East Austin

This fall, a new bakery touting cookies, cakes, and puddings opened in East Austin. Pink Sugar is found at 2823 East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Suite 105 within the Platform Apartments in the Chestnut neighborhood as of late October. Pink Sugar serves up a bunch of sweet baked goods....
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

BIZ: Petco coming to Marble Falls

A nearly 12,000-square-foot Petco is coming to Marble Falls, city officials confirmed. The pet supplies chain store will be located north of Walmart at 3108 U.S. 281. Currently in the platting and site development phase, no construction or opening dates have been announced. Petco Animal Supplies Inc. operates more than...
Community Impact Austin

Dog park, restaurant Mutts Canine Cantina's Northwest Austin location now anticipating February opening

Mutts Canine Cantina is a dog-friendly restaurant and entertainment space that features two off-leash dog parks. (Rendering courtesy Mutts Canine Cantina) Mutts Canine Cantina broke ground on a facility in Northwest Austin in mid-April. The off-leash dog park and entertainment destination will offer food and drinks alongside live music, games...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Temperatures tumble through the weekend

AUSTIN, Texas — After last week's abnormally warm temperatures, it's time to find your winter sweaters because cooler weather is on the way!. A dry cold front is expected to move through Central Texas early Friday and reinforce cooler conditions. Afternoon highs are still expected to be near average on Thursday in the mid-60s, but they'll fall into the 50s by Friday.
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Austin Ridge church ‘would love’ to expand to Marble Falls

Many Highland Lakes residents who currently make the trek to one of Austin Ridge Bible Church’s three campuses each Sunday might have their commutes shortened in the near future as the church explores the possibility of expanding to Marble Falls. “We want to teach God’s word faithfully, love people...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
KXAN

First-of-its-kind ‘gift guide’ for disabled family members, friends

As you finish your holiday shopping within the next couple weeks, Have you ever stopped to think about the types of gifts you're buying for disabled family members or close friends? For the first time, there's a gift giving guide with dozens of items that come most recommended by people who are living with disabilities.
AUSTIN, TX
6AM City

Summer vacation: 11 destinations with nonstop flights from Austin

After the past two years, we all deserve a vacation. The weather is warming up and with a record-breaking 20 million passengers expected to pass through Austin-Bergstrom, it’s certain to be a bustling year for travel.Expect more flights as ABIA grows into 2022’s changes but for now, take advantage of these destinations via direct flight.
AUSTIN, TX

