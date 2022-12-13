Read full article on original website
Recycled Crafts
3D Fractal Tree Art Project
There are so many different ways to craft Christmas trees, but this 3D fractal triangle from What Do We Do All Day may be the coolest. In technical terms it’s called a Sierpinski fractal triangle, which means that the same shape (here a triangle) can be infinitely repeated in different sizes. So you can start with a single pyramid, stack several to make a larger pyramid, then more of those to make an even bigger one and so on.
Recycled Crafts
Ornate Reindeer Layout
I love the large reindeer die cut that is the focal point of this fabulous layout from Audrey. She used a die cut from Paige Taylor Evans, cutting it from white cardstock backing the botanicals with pattern papers as well as creating the sweet face of the deer from colored cardstock. To add texture she sewed around the deer’s face and added dimension with extra 3D flowers. And that cute title puts a big smile on my face!
Recycled Crafts
Pretty Cone Christmas Trees Knitting Pattern
I imagine a time when my fireplace mantel is going to be covered with adorable knit things for the winter. I’m not there yet, but I might need to add some of these lovely little Christmas tree cones from Little Red Window. The designs all use worsted weight yarn...
Recycled Crafts
Christmas Tree – Tatting Pattern
This Christmas Tree Tatting Pattern is an intermediate-level, two shuttle pattern in PDF format. Although it may be tatted using either a needle or a shuttle, the instructions and photos are shown from the shuttle tatting perspective only. This is an exciting project for those who are experienced at tatting,...
Recycled Crafts
Christmas Layout with Stamped Borders
Don’t have the perfect pattern paper or element to create a border? Try stamping! This Christmas Layout features two borders above and below the photo with a holly garland and a string of colorful Christmas lights. Behind the journaling is also some stamping, creating a subtle background pattern. So now it’s your turn to grab your stamps and start creating!
Recycled Crafts
It Started Out As A Harmless Hobby Notebook
Quilt Pattern Books | Sewing, Quilting Pattern Graph Paper | Half College Ruled / Half Blank Notebook Journal, 8.5” X 11” 120 pages. This notebook is the perfect gift to gift yourself this Christmas Holiday. This fun little notebook is a not so subtle reminder to how quilters and sewists become addictied to crafting.
Recycled Crafts
Botanical Slimline Holiday Card
Ilda used dies from Honey bee to create this beautiful “Happy Holidays” Slimline Card. The plaid background gives the design a rustic feel and check out the touches of glitter glue on the tips of the florals and the foiled sentiment, they add some really great sparkle to the card!
Recycled Crafts
Quirky Quaker Cross Stitch Ornament
This sweet cross stitched ornament pattern from Darling Whimsy Designs can be made into an ornament to hang on the tree, or you can put it in a little frame, use it on a card or in lots of different ways. It’s 54 by 54 stitches and shown worked on...
Recycled Crafts
Sulky Hand Embroidered Lettering
Mark your calendars because Sulky is having a webinar on Hand Letter machine embroidery. You’ll need to purchase a kit that will have everything you need to know in it. The teacher for this is Karlee Porter and she is an expert in all things machine embroidery. The kit...
