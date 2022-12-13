There are so many different ways to craft Christmas trees, but this 3D fractal triangle from What Do We Do All Day may be the coolest. In technical terms it’s called a Sierpinski fractal triangle, which means that the same shape (here a triangle) can be infinitely repeated in different sizes. So you can start with a single pyramid, stack several to make a larger pyramid, then more of those to make an even bigger one and so on.

23 HOURS AGO