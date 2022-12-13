Read full article on original website
Does Idaho Rank as One of the Most Overweight States in America?
Would it surprise you if Idaho is one of the most obese states in America? Or if Boise was one of the most overweight cities in the country? It would definitely surprise me, purely because there are so many things to do around here that keep people active, and a lot of people move here specifically for those activities etc.
Really the Craziest House in Idaho? See for Yourself!
Idaho has some absolutely incredible homes, and if you look hard enough, you can find really unique homes that leave you with more questions than answers — like how or why? But I don’t think I’ve seen one quite as unique as this one before. Keep scrolling for the pictures 👇
KTVB
Nampa, Idaho Girl Becomes American World Record Holder
Idaho is home to some fantastic people and now the Gem State can add another amazing individual to its list in SkotLynd Cagle of Nampa, Idaho. Cagle, recently made news when she set the Women’s 14 & 15 USA weight lifting record with a 40kg snatch. If you’re like...
Restaurants Where Visiting Celebrities Ate in the Boise Area
Boise is gaining national recognition for its food and restaurants lately. Even though the pandemic sadly forced some favorites and long-standing Idaho eateries to close, new and prosperous dining experiences have been popping up all over the Treasure Valley over the last few years. So, what classic favorite or fresh new places have been requested by musicians and celebrities to eat?
Would United Airines Ever Pull Out Of Boise?
United Airlines is making some significant changes. They are in the news today for purchasing 100 new Boeing 787 Dreamliner airplanes to replace some of their current fleet's big, aging 767 and 777 jets. In addition, they have announced that they are adding "thousands of jobs" at the San Francisco Airport as part of their expansion there.
Survivor 43 Player from Meridian Makes History on Finale Night!
If you watched the most recent season of Survivor on CBS, then you know Mike Gabler. Gabler competed on the show, and he is a 52-year-old Aneurysm and Heart Valve Specialist working and living in Meridian, Idaho! The show's finale was last night, Dec. 14, on CBS, where Mike Gabler was ultimately crowned "Sole Survivor," and won $1,000,000.
Caldwell Lottery Winner Is The Luckiest Woman In Idaho
I'm not sure how your 2022 is going, but I'd be surprised if it's better than Caldwell's Sandralicia Martinez. For most people, one accomplishment per year is more than sufficient. Things like getting a promotion at work, moving into a new place, buying a new car, leaving the Treasure Valley on vacation, or getting out of the grocery store for less than $400 all count. When you reflect on a particular year, those things jump out at you first.
6 More Wild & Crazy Airbnbs Near Boise [Pictures]
For many of us, Christmas means time off from work, more time with family, and spending money on gifts for others. For a little more than half of us, it means traveling. According to Destination Analysts, a tourism research firm, as most Americans believe that a recession is coming, 55% will travel for the holidays. With prices of just about everything going up, vacations are expensive. Depending on what you do and where you stay, the average cost of a one-week domestic vacation is over $1500 for one person, according to Bankrate.
Fact or Fiction? It’s Illegal to Pass a Slow Snowplow in Idaho
Over the last couple of days, we’ve dug into some pressing questions you’ve had about winter or Christmas-related laws in the Gem State. We’ve discovered that on Christmas Day, no matter how crazy your relatives drive you, you can’t buy liquor to drink them away on Christmas Day. (Christmas Eve is fair game, so you can always stock up.)
Idaho Granny & Teen Face-Off In An Epic Drag Race [PICS 😍]
Kelly Clarkson was right. Some people wait a lifetime for a moment like this. If we had to ballpark it, this particular moment is somewhere between 70-to-80 years in the making. But you won't hear us complaining. If there's one thing our team of thirty and forty-somethings believe, it's that...
Idaho’s Elmer Saves Couple Stranded by Avalanche
IDAHO CITY, Idaho (KLIX)-An Idaho Department of Transportation worker is being credited for recently saving two people and their dogs that got stranded by an avalanche in Idaho's mountain country. ITD posted on social media that the worker, only identified as Elmer, jumped into action when the couple had gotten stuck on State Highway 21 after they spent the morning snowshoeing. Nearly 20 inches of snow fell in the area where the couple didn't have any cell service and no clue an avalanche had blocked there way home. The car had gotten high-centered on an icy mount of snow and came to a stop, according to ITD. The couple were able to use a satellite phone and call Elmer at the Idaho City ITD shed who then used his loader to work his way up the road and get them out.
Magical Christmas River in Idaho Worth the Drive from Boise?
The answer? Absolutely. If you love seeing Christmas lights, then you can’t miss this mystical and magical attraction right here in Idaho. Check out the pictures below and you’ll see exactly what we mean. However, pictures don’t totally do it justice, and there’s so much there it's hard to capture it all, but we tried our best to capture even just a glimpse of this beautiful Christmas River for you to see.
Five Books Boise Wants Banned NOW
Getting books banned is the hot new trend in 2022. Don't want your kids reading about a certain topic in school that you don't find appropriate? Get the book banned so no one can read it!. Got some books in mind? Good! So do we. Enough fluff. Here's five books...
Update On Boise Chiropractor Accused of Being a ‘Peeping Tom’
Garden City Police arrested Justin Michael Anderson, 33, for an alleged 'Peeping Tom' incident that occurred on Sep. 16, 2022. According to CBS2 IdahoNews, a female patient had discovered a hidden "recording device" while undressing in the chiropractor's changing room. Outraged and distraught, the patient left the chiropractor's office and...
What $1,200/Month in Rent Will Get You In Boise Right Now
We all know that buying a house in Boise is difficult unless you have a fat stack of cash lying around somewhere. I don't know about you but I'm working on my pile of money so for now, renting is the way to go!. That's not to say renting is...
Post Register
Winter Storms delay flights in/out of BOI
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Flights in and out of Boise Airport (BOI) are experiencing delays as winter storms impact many states across the Country. Currently, flights coming out of Portland, Denver, and San Francisco are delayed. Updated flight status information can be found on their website here.
KTVB
23 injured after tour bus crashes between Boise and Salt Lake
The Salt Lake Express bus en route from Boise, Idaho to Salt Lake City, Utah had 33 passengers aboard. Snowstorms slickened roads throughout the region.
National Conservative Dr. Jordan Petersen Coming To Nampa, Idaho
He is one of the most popular cultural conservatives in the country who continues to provoke and inspire thousands online and in person. The Daily Wire's Doctor Jordan Peterson will come to Idaho next year. You can bet he won't be appearing in progressive Boise! Doctor Peterson will appear in Nampa next year at the Ford Idaho Center.
