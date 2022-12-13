Joe P. Gonzales was born on September 24, 1933 in Holtville, CA to his parents, Rosa Perez and Pedro Gonzales. Joe was raised with his siblings in the Imperial Valley and moved to Hollister, CA in his twenties to seek work. He worked for the Bothelo Brothers for ten years and then went to Welding School. After two days in welding school, Joe quit school and began working as a welder at Baldo Guerrero Manufacturing Corporation in Gilroy, CA. He worked there for most of his life until he retired at the age of 63.

