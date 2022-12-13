Read full article on original website
Gavilan trustees OKs cost limit for San Benito County campus
Site of the proposed future Gavilan College campus in San Benito County at the corner of Fairview Road and Highway 25. Photo by Noe Magaña. At their Dec. 13 meeting the Gavilan College Board of Trustees approved the guaranteed maximum price (GMP) of $43,824,685 for the San Benito County Campus. This price, which is the limit a contractor can charge for work, includes two items of additional scope: a septic system and roadway construction of Cielo Vista extension and associated utility work.
Our reporters are committed to San Benito residents
BenitoLink knows the local news and publishes it for you daily. We are in the last stretch of our Fall Fundraiser, which ends Dec. 31 and we show $43,353.89 in donations that will be doubled! We want to thank all of you supporting local nonprofit news and remind you why your donation is important.
Elections Department releases recount results
Local residents who are participating in the recount of Hollister City Council District 2 race. Photo by John Chadwell. Informacion en español disponible abajo. The Elections Department released the results for the Hollister City Council District 2 ballot recount for the Nov. 8 election that shows a three vote difference between the hand count and the machine count. According to the release, the department completed the recount Dec. 14 at 2:30 p.m. “with one discrepancy attributed to human error.”
Edward S. Ballesteros
It is with heavy hearts that the family of Edward S. Ballesteros, bid him a final farewell on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the age of 94. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ruby, and son Mitchell, along with his parents and all his siblings. He is survived by his children, Charlotte (Samuel) Gutierrez, Roberta (Philip) Gracia, Arnold (Stephanie) Ballesteros, Zenida (Jess) Perez. Five grandchildren, Adrianna, Arnold Jr., April, Jessica, and Alyssa, three great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter.
Hollister City Council members sworn into office
After taking the oath of office as mayor of Hollister the filled-to-capacity chambers erupted in a standing ovation for Mia Casey, the first female mayor since Pauline Valdivia, who retired in 2014 after serving 16 years as a council member. Also sworn in were Councilmembers Dolores Morales and Rolan Resendiz and treasurer Gordon Machado.
Joe P. Gonzales
Joe P. Gonzales was born on September 24, 1933 in Holtville, CA to his parents, Rosa Perez and Pedro Gonzales. Joe was raised with his siblings in the Imperial Valley and moved to Hollister, CA in his twenties to seek work. He worked for the Bothelo Brothers for ten years and then went to Welding School. After two days in welding school, Joe quit school and began working as a welder at Baldo Guerrero Manufacturing Corporation in Gilroy, CA. He worked there for most of his life until he retired at the age of 63.
Fred Sanchez
Fred Sanchez passed away in Hollister, CA at the age of 66. The arrangements are pending at this time.
