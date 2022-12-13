Read full article on original website
Macron chooses China over the US, rebuking Biden's state visit honor
The struggle between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party is the keystone geopolitical issue of our time. Whether the U.S. is able to preserve the post-1945 democratic international order, or whether China replaces said order with a Beijing-led mercantilist rule, will heavily determine global freedom and prosperity in the 21st century. Americans may soon fight and die over this contest. The support of U.S. allies in constraining China’s imperial excesses is thus absolutely critical.
Macron blasts Biden subsidies at start of US state visit
France's President Emmanuel Macron fired a volley at his American hosts on the first day of a rare state visit to Washington, telling lawmakers Wednesday that US industrial subsidies are "super aggressive" against French competitors. "This is super aggressive for our business people," an AFP reporter heard Macron tell members of Congress and business leaders, who had invited him to lunch ahead of the main part of the state visit on Thursday, when the French leader will spend most of the day with President Joe Biden.
Newsom says California about to 'break' amid flood of illegal migrants when Title 42 expires
California Gov. Gavin Newsom warned that the Biden administration's plans to repeal Trump-era Title 42 immigration policies could "break" his state.
Congress clears one-week bill to fund the government, but many hurdles remain
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate sent President Joe Biden a one-week government funding bill late Thursday, giving negotiators a few more days to wrap up talks on what is expected to be a $1.7 trillion package to keep the federal government up and running through September. The short-term bill is the second time Congress has […] The post Congress clears one-week bill to fund the government, but many hurdles remain appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
US News and World Report
Biden Administration Working With Congress on 'Deterrence' Over Taiwan - White House
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday that the U.S. administration is continuing to work with Congress on ways to "reinforce deterrence" against any changes to the status of Taiwan. Spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre did not detail specifics or lay out the administration's view on Taiwan legislation currently under...
Movement would make Puerto Rico a state
The referendum gives Puerto Ricans the chance to vote on statehood or independence – and requires Congress to accept statehood if the voters choose it.
Missing NY college student found alive in Spain, family says
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Kenneth DeLand, Jr., the upstate New York college student who was studying abroad in France and went missing two days after Thanksgiving, has turned up alive in Spain, according to his father. The family posted an update Friday morning on a website they created to help find the college student. “Kenny […]
Washington ninth most targeted state for cyberattacks
(The Center Square) – Washington ranked No. 9 in terms of states that face the most cyberattacks in the country, according to a recent study by San Francisco-based software company RudderStack. Per the study, in 2021 Washington saw 13,903 victims of cybercrime, with a loss of more than $157.5 million – or $11,325 per victim. “While it's true that Washington is one of the most cyber-attacked states in the U.S....
Biden jets back to White House from Delaware for meetings, holiday receptions – then will fly back home
President Biden traveled from Delaware to the White House Friday and will fly back to Delaware in the evening on Air Force One. He said he would sign legislation.
Macron hits New Orleans' French Quarter, meets with Musk
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron arrived Friday in Louisiana, the American state most closely aligned historically with his country, to celebrate their longstanding cultural ties and discuss energy policy and climate change. Macron met with political leaders and strolled through New Orleans’ historic French Quarter, the heart of the city, stopping to talk and shake hands with bystanders. He paused next to a street brass band and nodded and clapped as they played “When the Saints Go Marching In.” Macron also said he met with billionaire Elon Musk for what he called a “clear and honest discussion” about Twitter, days after a top European Union official warned the social media platform’s new owner that the company must do more to protect users from harmful content. The visit is the first by a French president since Valery Giscard d’Estaing traveled to Lafayette and New Orleans in 1976. The only other French president to visit Louisiana was Charles de Gaulle in 1960.
FBI: Minnesota man was making arsenal, revered mass shooters
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota man who said he idolized the shooter who killed five people at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs and was building an arsenal of automatic weapons to use against police was arrested this week as he tried to buy grenades from an FBI informant, according to charges filed this week.
Yellen to unveil first U.S. currency with her signature
Faith in the U.S. dollar has often hinged in part on what Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says. On Thursday, the focus will be on what she writes, as the government churns out its first currency bearing her signature.Yellen loops her capital "J" and "Y," with the rest of her name flowing in a haste that suggests handwriting might not have been the top priority for this pathbreaking economist. She made her reputation as a stoic chair of the Federal Reserve and a shrewd forecaster, and now she's at the forefront of far-flung efforts to use economic levers to help stop...
Russia considers setting oil price floor in response to G7 - Bloomberg News
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Russia is considering setting a price floor for its international oil sales as a response to a cap imposed by G7 nations, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday. Moscow is considering either imposing a fixed price for the nation's barrels, or stipulating maximum discounts to international benchmarks at which they can be sold, the report added, citing two officials familiar with the plan.
Why is Europe mad about Biden's IRA?
Are Europe and the United States headed toward a trade war? It's a possibility. European Union countries are complaining about America's new Inflation Reduction Act, which offers billions of dollars in incentives to U.S. manufacturers who make climate-friendly products. The problem? EU officials see the law as an "aggressive hit on the EU industrial base," according to The Washington Post — one that might devastate manufacturing in places like Germany and France by giving American companies an unfair advantage. Why is the IRA causing such trouble with Europe? Will the continent retaliate with its own subsidies? Here's everything you need to...
MSNBC
Thursday’s Mini-Report, 12.8.22
Today’s edition of quick hits. * On her way home: “WNBA star Brittney Griner is free Thursday after the Biden administration negotiated her release from a Russian penal colony in exchange for an arms dealer, according to a senior administration official. President Joe Biden signed off on the trade, which took place in the United Arab Emirates, even though it meant leaving behind Paul Whelan, an American corporate security executive who remains jailed in Russia.”
Xi Jinping Ramps Up China's Surveillance, Harassment Deep in America
Amid COVID protests, the totalitarian state is trying to choke dissent on U.S. soil through surveillance, intimidation and even violence, a Newsweek investigation reveals
Rishi Sunak and Joe Biden agree energy partnership as US pledges to boost UK gas supply
Rishi Sunak and Joe Biden have forged a new partnership aimed at cutting international dependence on Russian exports, as the US pledged to double the amount of gas it supplies to the UK.The prime minister and president agreed to set up a special bilateral group led by top No 10 and White House officials to work together on energy security and affordability.Washington will aim to export at least nine to 10 billion cubic metres of liquified natural gas to Britain’s terminals over the next year – more than double the amount exported in 2021 – as part of the...
US News and World Report
U.S. Bid for Battery Metals Has Africa Blind Spot
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Mining companies and governments in Africa are calling for stronger trade ties with the United States after a new climate law set out incentives for U.S. carmakers sourcing battery materials from trade partners. The $430 billion Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) has been criticised by the European Union...
US News and World Report
Netherlands Plans New Curbs on Chip-Making Equipment Sales to China -Bloomberg News
(Reuters) -The Netherlands plans new controls on exports of chip-making equipment to China and a deal could be announced next month, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. Dutch firm ASML Holdings NV is a world leader in semiconductor production equipment and had sales to customers...
