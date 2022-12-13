Read full article on original website
Related
LEAs dish out nearly $100 million to fill gap in state funding for classified staff
School districts and charters are paying $97.4 million per year on classified employee wages and benefits to make up for a gap in state funding, according to a report released by the Office of Performance Evaluations (OPE) Thursday. Local education agencies (LEAs) pay the nearly $100 million out of discretionary...
School choice is about students
Recent articles and editorials have grossly mischaracterized the realities of school choice in Idaho and across the country. The talking points are sadly not new, joining a long line of school choice deniers advocating for the continuation of the status quo without regard to what may be best for the kids being taught. Simply put, this is not an “us against them” scenario as the opinions make it out to be.
Rural teacher incentive program receives 764 applications
In its first year, Idaho’s new rural teacher incentive program has several hundred more applicants than it has funds to meet those requests. Created by the 2022 Legislature in hopes of addressing a teacher shortage, the Rural and Underserved Educator Incentive Program attracted 764 grant applications. With only $750,000 allocated for the first-year cohort, the State Board of Education will use a rubric to select the top 500 applicants.
There is No One-Size Fits All Solution for Idaho’s Facilities Financing Challenges
In our fastest growing communities in counties like Ada, Kootenai, Canyon and Twin Falls our public schools (district and charter alike) are adding students faster than we can build classrooms to house them. This growth has been acknowledged and debated by the Funding Construction of Public Schools working group co-chaired by Sen. Dave Lent and Rep. Jason Monks.
UPDATED: Little calls NIC mess ‘unfortunate,’ but says state has limited oversight role
The ongoing dysfunction at North Idaho College is “unfortunate,” a spokeswoman for Gov. Brad Little said Wednesday. But Little said he has limited say in the college’s operations — and decisions made by trustees elected in Kootenai County. “It is unfortunate to see the college experiencing...
Analysis: The ‘v-word’ that dominates Idaho’s school choice debate
In the looming Statehouse debate over school choice, “vouchers” will be an image invoked — and a word avoided. For critics, vouchers are a convenient catchall description for all programs designed to shift public dollars into private schools. School choice proponents see the term as a misnomer, falsely attached to all school choice legislation.
Higher ed news items: ISU receives $10 million donation for scholarships
Idaho State University has received a $10 million donation for scholarships — one of the largest in school history. The anonymous donation will support students in Idaho State’s physician assistant studies program. The unnamed donor, a longtime higher education supporter, hopes the scholarships will help to increase the...
The homeowners exemption program needs to be updated
As a trustee on the district 271 school board in Coeur d’Alene, I spend substantial time thinking about how to lower the property tax burden in our district while also ensuring our public schools have the financial resources they need to provide excellent educational resources and opportunities to our students.
State expects to disperse $50 million Empowering Parents grants by mid-January
Within the next 30 days, the State Board of Education expects to completely award $50 million in educational grants to Idaho families, to address the learning loss that occurred during the pandemic. Through its vendor, Primary Class, the State Board is awarding $500,000 to $1 million per day into eligible...
