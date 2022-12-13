Recent articles and editorials have grossly mischaracterized the realities of school choice in Idaho and across the country. The talking points are sadly not new, joining a long line of school choice deniers advocating for the continuation of the status quo without regard to what may be best for the kids being taught. Simply put, this is not an “us against them” scenario as the opinions make it out to be.

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO