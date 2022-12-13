NEW YORK (AP) — Struggling to unify after another disappointing election, the Republican National Committee is consumed by an increasingly nasty leadership fight as the GOP navigates its delicate relationship with former President Donald Trump. With a vote for RNC chair not scheduled until late January, the public feud may get worse before it gets better. “It’ll be ugly as hell for a while,” says longtime RNC member Ron Kaufman. The family fight to lead the party has been largely overshadowed for national attention by the equally contentious struggle to become the new Republican House Speaker, with that election set for the first week in January. But both represent critical selections as the GOP works to overcome six years of electoral underperformance heading into another presidential election.

UTAH STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO