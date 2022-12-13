Read full article on original website
MAN JAILED FOR TWO WARRANTS, DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED
Roseburg Police jailed a man for two warrants and for driving while suspended, after a traffic stop Wednesday night. Information from RPD said just after 8:30 p.m. an officer stopped a vehicle for a violation, near the intersection of Southeast Pine Street and Southeast Rice Avenue in Roseburg. The officer learned of the warrants and found that the suspect’s driver license was suspended at the misdemeanor level.
MAN JAILED FOR PAROLE VIOLATION AFTER TRAFFIC STOP
A Roseburg man was jailed following a traffic stop on Wednesday night. A Roseburg Police report said just before 9:30 p.m. officers pulled over a vehicle for a speeding violation near the corner of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard and Northwest Troost Street. Officers identified the 32-year old driver and determined his driver license was suspended at the misdemeanor level.
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN AFTER ALLEGED ROCK THROWING INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a man after an alleged rock throwing incident on Tuesday. An RPD report said at 9:00 a.m. officers contacted a 45-year old in the 800 block of Southeast Pine Street after a caller said the suspect was throwing rocks into the roadway and at parked vehicles. One of the rocks that the man allegedly threw hit the side of a pickup which was parked by an employee who was working nearby.
MEN JAILED FOR WARRANTS, ONE CITED FOR METHAMPETAMINE
Two 35-year old Roseburg men were jailed for warrants, and one was cited for a violation amount of methamphetamine by Roseburg Police on Tuesday. An RPD report said just after 3:00 p.m. the two men were contacted at the duck pond in the 1000 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. One of the men had one warrant while the second had two warrants. The first man was allegedly found to have methamphetamine in his pocket during a consent search.
MAN JAILED AFTER RETURNING TO HOME FOLLOWING PRIOR TRESPASS INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was jailed after returning to a home following a prior trespass incident on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said at about 1:50 p.m. the 37-year old allegedly came back to a residence in the 3200 block of West Shasta Avenue. Officers had responded to the same house approximately four hours earlier and told the suspect not to return or he would be arrested.
Eugene man arrested on warrant after barricading himself inside home
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man is in custody after Eugene Police said he barricaded himself inside a home Tuesday morning. According to EPD, a call came in just before 9:00 a.m. on December 13 after reports of a man pointing a rifle towards several parked, unoccupied cars in the area of the 2500 block of Kincaid Street.
Sheriff: Man arrested after hitting child with vehicle during Oakridge parade
OAKRIDGE, Ore. (KPTV) - A 69-year-old man was arrested Saturday night after he struck a child with his vehicle during a parade in Oakridge, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. At about 7 p.m., deputies responded to the investigation of South Diamond Street and West 1st Street. It...
WOMAN CHARGED WITH SECOND-DEGREE THEFT
Roseburg police charged a woman with two counts of second-degree theft on Monday. An RPD report said just before 8:00 p.m. multiple employees at Big Lots on Northeast Stephens Street said they witnessed the 27-year old push a large cart full of merchandise which she did not pay for, out of the store. The suspect allegedly loaded the stolen items into her vehicle, then headed southbound on Northeast Stephens Street, stopping at Rite Aid.
MAN JAILED FOR FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT
A Glendale man was jailed for fourth-degree assault by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Monday night. A DCSO report said just before 10:30 p.m. a victim reported that the suspect had assaulted him on property in the 1000 block of McCullough Creek Road. When a deputy arrived on the scene, the victim said he and the other man had been arguing when the suspect came out of a trailer and attacked him. He claimed that he had been knocked to the ground and hit at least 30 times.
ELDERLY MAN HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING TWO-VEHICLE CRASH
An elderly man was hospitalized following a two-vehicle accident on Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just before 5:20 p.m. the man was southbound on Highway 99 South near Tipton Road just south of Roseburg when he made a left turn toward a residential driveway in front of a northbound pickup. The accident was witnessed by an off-duty Roseburg Community Service Officer.
ADULTS CITED FOR RECKLESSLY ENDANGERING JUVENILES
Two adults were cited for recklessly endangering two juveniles, by Roseburg Police on Saturday. An RPD report said at about 10:15 p.m. the man and woman allegedly had a domestic disturbance inside their vehicle, then crashed into a parked vehicle in the 3000 block of Northeast Stephens Street. The woman...
Oakridge man hits 9-year-old child passing out candy during a parade with car
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A man has been arrested after he hit a child with his car while the child was passing out candy during a parade. Lane County Sheriff's Deputies received a call from the Oakridge Police Department around 7 p.m. on December 10 asking for assistance investigating a driver vs. pedestrian crash.
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED TRESPASS INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was jailed for an alleged trespass incident by Roseburg Police on Sunday. An RPD report said at 5:45 a.m. officers contacted the 66-year old near the 600 block of Southeast Flint Street after witnesses said they saw him inside a residence, knowing he didn’t below there. The suspect was taken into custody without incident. A criminal amount of methamphetamine was allegedly found on his person.
Roseburg man arrested on theft charge found to be suspect in tent fire on courthouse lawn
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A 42-year-old Roseburg man was arrested and charged Saturday after police investigated a reported theft at a business on NW Stewart Park. While he was in custody, officers learned he was also a suspect in a reckless burning case. According to a Roseburg Police Department report,...
DCSO JAILS WOMAN FOR ALLEGED BURGLARY
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a woman for an alleged burglary incident on Monday. A DCSO report said at about 10:30 a.m. a deputy took a report about a burglary that might have occurred between the evening of November 22nd and the morning of November 23rd, in the 9000 block of Scotts Valley Road near Yoncalla.
Springfield Police Department holds active violence incident training
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — All sworn personnel for the Springfield Police Department received mandatory training Thursday on how best to respond to violent incidents, including active shooters. "Today, Yesterday, Tomorrow. Obviously, these Are the incidents that are few and far between. But when they do happen, they are significant, they’re...
WINSTON POLICE JAIL MAN AFTER ALLEGED ASSAULT
Winston Police jailed a man after an alleged assault incident on Friday. A WPD report said just before 3:00 p.m. officers were dispatched to a physical disturbance in the 100 block of Northwest Bree Drive. An officer arrived on the scene and learned than two men were in a fight and one was bleeding from the forehead.
DCSO CHARGES MAN WITH SECOND-DEGREE ASSAULT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man after an alleged assault on December 6th. A DCSO report said a caller advised that the previous day she was trying to leave a residence in the 1000 block of Lone Rock Road near Glide. The victim said the 34-year old was actively following her when she tripped on blackberry bushes and fell to the ground. The caller claimed the suspect hit her on the left temple of her head with a large tactical flashlight. She said it caused her to black out.
Eugene man who drove against traffic on Beltline named by authorities
An update on Saturday night’s crash on the Beltline that stalled traffic on the eastbound lanes near the Coburg Road exit:. Eugene Police have identified the wrong-way driver as 48-year-old Justin Jon Mundell of Eugene. He was driving his Mercedes SUV westbound in the eastbound lanes, and crashed head-on into a Kia Spectra.
Krauss death investigation lingers two years later in Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- Oregon State Police are marking an anniversary today, though not with celebration. Oregon State Police (OSP) note today marks the second anniversary of the death of Kurt Krauss in Josephine County. On the morning of December 14, 2020, 56-year-old Krauss was found deceased outside his business at 200 Corporate Way in Merlin, Oregon.
