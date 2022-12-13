Read full article on original website
Related
Newsom says California about to 'break' amid flood of illegal migrants when Title 42 expires
California Gov. Gavin Newsom warned that the Biden administration's plans to repeal Trump-era Title 42 immigration policies could "break" his state.
Biden jets back to White House from Delaware for meetings, holiday receptions – then will fly back home
President Biden traveled from Delaware to the White House Friday and will fly back to Delaware in the evening on Air Force One. He said he would sign legislation.
Comments / 0