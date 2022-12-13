Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
5 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Wednesday 12/14/22
One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you're looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup. Let's take a look at some players who can help fill...
numberfire.com
Heat's Nikola Jovic (back) available on Thursday
Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic (back) is available for Thursday's game against the Houston Rockets. Jovic has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Houston on Thursday. Our models expect him to play 24.1 minutes against the Rockets. Jovic's Thursday projection includes 9.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.6...
numberfire.com
Kings' Kevin Huerter (ankle) questionable on Wednesday
Sacramento Kings shooting guard Kevin Huerter (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Huerter is dealing with left ankle soreness and is questionable to face the Raptors on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 32.0 minutes against Toronto. Huerter's Wednesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Pistons' Isaiah Livers (shoulder) out again on Friday
Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Livers (shoulder) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Livers continues to deal with a shoulder injury and will remain sidelined for Friday's clash with the Kings. His next chance to play will come against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. Livers is...
numberfire.com
Detroit's Marvin Bagley (knee) will not return on Wednesday
Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley (knee) is ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Bagley will not return after he experienced right knee soreness. Jalen Duren should see more minutes if Bagley were to miss more time. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 551.6 minutes this...
numberfire.com
Warriors' Steph Curry (shoulder) expected to miss "a few weeks"
Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry (shoulder) is expected to miss a few weeks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Curry suffered a left shoulder injury during Wednesday's loss to the Indiana Pacers. He had an MRI on Thursday, and the results indicate that he will be sidelined for a few weeks while he recovers. With Curry sidelined, Jordan Poole will likely have a larger role, and Donte DiVincenzo could see more minutes.
numberfire.com
Lakers' Wenyen Gabriel (shoulder) out again on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers forward Wenyen Gabriel (shoulder) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Gabriel continues to deal with a shoulder injury and will remain sidelined for Friday's clash with Denver. His next chance to play will come against the Washington Wizards on Sunday. Gabriel is...
numberfire.com
Furkan Korkmaz (illness) probable for 76ers on Friday
Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard Furkan Korkmaz (illness) is probable for Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Korkmaz is dealing with an illness but is listed as probable and expected to play against the Warriors. Korkmaz is averaging 8.3 FanDuel points per game this season.
numberfire.com
Nickeil Alexander-Walker operating in second unit role for Utah on Tuesday night
Utah Jazz guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker is not starting in Tuesday's lineup versus the New Orleans Pelicans. Alexander-Walker will operate off the bench after Mike Conley was announced as Tuesday's starter. In 15.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Alexander-Walker to produce 7.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists.
numberfire.com
3 NBA FanDuel Studs to Target on Thursday 12/15/22
Basketball is the most consistent sport for daily fantasy purposes. A top slugger in baseball will have his fair share of 0-for-4 days, and an elite fantasy football player is at risk of having games where his team's offense is shut down. A high-salaried NBA stud is generally going to...
numberfire.com
Miami's Jimmy Butler (injury management) active and starting on Thursday in place of Kyle Lowry (rest)
Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler (injury management) is available and in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Houston Rockets. Butler has been upgraded from probable to available and will start against Houston on Friday with Kyle Lowry (rest) ruled out. Our models expect Butler to play 34.2 minutes against the Rockets.
numberfire.com
Bismack Biyombo starting for Suns Thursday in place of injured Deandre Ayton
Phoenix Suns center Bismack Biyombo will start Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Deandre Ayton has been ruled out of action Thursday night due to a sprained left ankle. In his absence, Biyombo will step into the starting five down low versus a shorthanded Clippers squad.
numberfire.com
John Wall starting for Clippers Thursday in place of injured Reggie Jackson
Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wlal will start Thursday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. The Clippers are up against it Thursday, as four of their starters have been ruled out for various ailments and afflictions. One of them is Reggie Jackson, sidelined due to left Achilles inflammation. As a result, Wall will step into the starting lineup.
numberfire.com
Ivica Zubac (knee) ruled out for Clippers on Thursday
Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac will not play Thursday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. Zubac was listed questionable due to a left knee contusion. Now, he has officially been ruled out of action for Thursday night's contest. Robert Covington and Moses Brown should see more work. Head coach Ty Lue says Zubac is also expected to sit Saturday.
numberfire.com
Luke Kennard (calf) ruled out for Los Angeles Thursday night
Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard will not play Thursday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. Kennard entered the day with a questionable tag due to right calf soreness. Now, the team has ruled him out of action for Thursday's contest. Expect more work for Terance Mann and Amir Coffey.
numberfire.com
Caleb Martin (ankle) available for Heat on Thursday
Miami Heat point guard Caleb Martin (ankle) is available for Thursday's game against the Houston Rockets. Martin has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Rockets on Thursday. Our models expect him to play 36.7 minutes against Houston. Martin's Thursday projection includes 13.3 points, 5.7 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (back) probable for Los Angeles on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis is considered probable to play Friday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Davis is still dealing with low back tightness. He is once again listed probable. It's pretty safe to assume he'll continue to suit up despite the ailment. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Udonis Haslem starting for Heat on Thursday in place of injured Bam Adebayo (ankle)
Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Houston Rockets. Haslem will get the start on Thursday with Bam Adebayo sidelined with an ankle injury. Our models expect him to play 8.1 minutes against the Rockets. Haslem's Thursday projection includes 3.0 points, 2.1...
numberfire.com
Max Strus (shoulder) available for Heat Thursday night
Miami Heat guard Max Strus will play Thursday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Strus is dealing with a right shoulder impingement. He keeps getting listed probable, and he continues to play despite it. It's more of the same Thursday. Our models project Strus for 14.0 points, 3.9...
numberfire.com
Tyler Herro (ankle) available for Heat on Thursday
Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro (ankle) is available for Thursday's game against the Houston Rockets. Herro has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Houston on Thursday. Our models expect him to play 33.6 minutes against the Rockets. Herro's Thursday projection includes 20.9 points, 5.4 rebounds,...
