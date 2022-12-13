ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

numberfire.com

5 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Wednesday 12/14/22

One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you're looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup. Let's take a look at some players who can help fill...
numberfire.com

Heat's Nikola Jovic (back) available on Thursday

Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic (back) is available for Thursday's game against the Houston Rockets. Jovic has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Houston on Thursday. Our models expect him to play 24.1 minutes against the Rockets. Jovic's Thursday projection includes 9.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.6...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Kings' Kevin Huerter (ankle) questionable on Wednesday

Sacramento Kings shooting guard Kevin Huerter (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Huerter is dealing with left ankle soreness and is questionable to face the Raptors on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 32.0 minutes against Toronto. Huerter's Wednesday projection includes...
SACRAMENTO, CA
numberfire.com

Pistons' Isaiah Livers (shoulder) out again on Friday

Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Livers (shoulder) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Livers continues to deal with a shoulder injury and will remain sidelined for Friday's clash with the Kings. His next chance to play will come against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. Livers is...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Detroit's Marvin Bagley (knee) will not return on Wednesday

Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley (knee) is ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Bagley will not return after he experienced right knee soreness. Jalen Duren should see more minutes if Bagley were to miss more time. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 551.6 minutes this...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Warriors' Steph Curry (shoulder) expected to miss "a few weeks"

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry (shoulder) is expected to miss a few weeks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Curry suffered a left shoulder injury during Wednesday's loss to the Indiana Pacers. He had an MRI on Thursday, and the results indicate that he will be sidelined for a few weeks while he recovers. With Curry sidelined, Jordan Poole will likely have a larger role, and Donte DiVincenzo could see more minutes.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Lakers' Wenyen Gabriel (shoulder) out again on Friday

Los Angeles Lakers forward Wenyen Gabriel (shoulder) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Gabriel continues to deal with a shoulder injury and will remain sidelined for Friday's clash with Denver. His next chance to play will come against the Washington Wizards on Sunday. Gabriel is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Furkan Korkmaz (illness) probable for 76ers on Friday

Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard Furkan Korkmaz (illness) is probable for Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Korkmaz is dealing with an illness but is listed as probable and expected to play against the Warriors. Korkmaz is averaging 8.3 FanDuel points per game this season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

3 NBA FanDuel Studs to Target on Thursday 12/15/22

Basketball is the most consistent sport for daily fantasy purposes. A top slugger in baseball will have his fair share of 0-for-4 days, and an elite fantasy football player is at risk of having games where his team's offense is shut down. A high-salaried NBA stud is generally going to...
numberfire.com

John Wall starting for Clippers Thursday in place of injured Reggie Jackson

Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wlal will start Thursday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. The Clippers are up against it Thursday, as four of their starters have been ruled out for various ailments and afflictions. One of them is Reggie Jackson, sidelined due to left Achilles inflammation. As a result, Wall will step into the starting lineup.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Ivica Zubac (knee) ruled out for Clippers on Thursday

Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac will not play Thursday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. Zubac was listed questionable due to a left knee contusion. Now, he has officially been ruled out of action for Thursday night's contest. Robert Covington and Moses Brown should see more work. Head coach Ty Lue says Zubac is also expected to sit Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Luke Kennard (calf) ruled out for Los Angeles Thursday night

Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard will not play Thursday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. Kennard entered the day with a questionable tag due to right calf soreness. Now, the team has ruled him out of action for Thursday's contest. Expect more work for Terance Mann and Amir Coffey.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Caleb Martin (ankle) available for Heat on Thursday

Miami Heat point guard Caleb Martin (ankle) is available for Thursday's game against the Houston Rockets. Martin has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Rockets on Thursday. Our models expect him to play 36.7 minutes against Houston. Martin's Thursday projection includes 13.3 points, 5.7 rebounds,...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Anthony Davis (back) probable for Los Angeles on Friday

Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis is considered probable to play Friday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Davis is still dealing with low back tightness. He is once again listed probable. It's pretty safe to assume he'll continue to suit up despite the ailment. Our models project...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Max Strus (shoulder) available for Heat Thursday night

Miami Heat guard Max Strus will play Thursday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Strus is dealing with a right shoulder impingement. He keeps getting listed probable, and he continues to play despite it. It's more of the same Thursday. Our models project Strus for 14.0 points, 3.9...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Tyler Herro (ankle) available for Heat on Thursday

Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro (ankle) is available for Thursday's game against the Houston Rockets. Herro has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Houston on Thursday. Our models expect him to play 33.6 minutes against the Rockets. Herro's Thursday projection includes 20.9 points, 5.4 rebounds,...
MIAMI, FL

