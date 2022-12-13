HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Rain gear will be your best friend today. Don’t leave it behind at any time if you plan on being outside. Depending on what time you get up, the rain will likely already be starting in your area and it will not be going anywhere for the next 24 hours. Models are still trying to show 1-2″ of rain between today and Thursday morning with some showing close to 3″ in spots. While we should be able to handle that, we issued the First Alert Weather Day to make sure that you’re staying weather aware and keeping an eye on those creeks and streams. We do not expect serious issues, but minor flooding is possible, especially in flood-prone areas. Some areas could hear rumbles of thunder at times, but we are not expecting severe weather. We have no risk for that.

2 DAYS AGO