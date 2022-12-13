Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
Weekend Forecast: Mainly dry and breezy, flurries possible at times
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Temperatures have started their drop behind the cold front and it will be downright chilly at times for the last weekend of fall. Most of us will start the day in the 30s with highs struggling to make their way into the low 40s thanks to breezy conditions. I think we’ll stay mainly dry during the daylight hours, thanks to a mix of sun and clouds. The wind will likely make it feel colder than it actually will be, even though they will be coming out of the southwest. We could see gusts as high as 20mph at times.
wymt.com
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Soggy weather continues ahead of plunging temperatures
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our First Alert Weather Day continues as it’s soggy one throughout the mountains tonight. We’ll continue to see showers through the nighttime hours and into tomorrow. That’s when we’ll see much colder air work back into the region. Tonight through Tomorrow Night.
wymt.com
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy bands of rain could cause some issues today and tonight
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Rain gear will be your best friend today. Don’t leave it behind at any time if you plan on being outside. Depending on what time you get up, the rain will likely already be starting in your area and it will not be going anywhere for the next 24 hours. Models are still trying to show 1-2″ of rain between today and Thursday morning with some showing close to 3″ in spots. While we should be able to handle that, we issued the First Alert Weather Day to make sure that you’re staying weather aware and keeping an eye on those creeks and streams. We do not expect serious issues, but minor flooding is possible, especially in flood-prone areas. Some areas could hear rumbles of thunder at times, but we are not expecting severe weather. We have no risk for that.
wymt.com
One more nice day before heavy rain moves in
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a chilly morning, it will be a nice Tuesday. Enjoy it, because big changes are coming. Most of us will start off in the 20s and low 30s across the region under mainly clear to partly cloudy skies this morning. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today with clouds increasing later tonight ahead of a massive cold front. We will stay dry and temps look to top out in the mid-50s.
z93country.com
Confidence Grows in Major Winter Blast Just before Christmas
The National Weather Service at Jackson says much below normal temperatures are strongly favored between December 21st and 27th across eastern Kentucky. Confidence is increasing for a frigid air mass to drop south from the Arctic in the days leading up to Christmas. The potential exists for temperatures nearing or dropping below 0 degrees with bitter sub-zero wind chills. There will be a chance for some precipitation around Thursday of next week, what type and how much will be determined as the system gets closer.
wymt.com
Leslie County road closed due to rock fall
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in Leslie County are warning drivers about one road closed due to a rockfall. Officials with Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 11 advised drivers that KY-2009 in Leslie County has been closed Thursday evening at mile point 13 due to the rock fall. It is...
wymt.com
Part of Hal Rogers Parkway closed in Clay County due to crash
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes after a crash has shut down part of a major highway in Clay County. Officials from Clay County Emergency Management advised drivers that the Hal Rogers Parkway has been shut down near the Leslie County line due to an accident. Officials with Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London tell WYMT the road is closed starting near mile marker 27.
wymt.com
Part of Main Street in Hazard closed due to crash
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following a developing story in Perry County. Hazard Police tell WYMT officers are responding to a crash near the Combs Motel on North Main Street. We’re told the road is closed for the moment because one of the cars involved is on its top.
wymt.com
Golden Alert canceled, Harlan County man found safe
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - *** 5:00 P.M. UPDATE ***. KSP confirmed the Golden Alert was canceled Thursday evening. Joshua Walden was found safe. Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are looking for a missing man in Harlan County. Joshua Walden, 31, was last seen leaving The Laurels on Wednesday...
KPD: 1 dead, 3 injured in early morning I-81 crash
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport Police Department (KPD) investigators released new details surrounding a fatal Thursday morning crash that left both lanes of Interstate 81 closed. According to a release from the agency, KPD traffic officers were already at the scene of a crash on Interstate 81 North around 7:30 a.m. as traffic slowed in […]
wymt.com
Main Street reopened in Hazard following crash, three people taken to hospital
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Hazard Police Department confirmed North Main Street was reopened Thursday afternoon. The road was closed Thursday morning near the Combs Motel following a crash. Police said three people were taken to Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center. Their names were not released.
wymt.com
Officials looking for missing Bell County man
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department are looking for a missing man. 70-year-old Woodrow (Woody) M. Barton was last seen on Monday around 6:00 p.m. He was leaving a home on Bradfordtown Road. Barton was wearing a black jacket and black cargo pants.
wbontv.com
Pedestrian hit by car on River Drive in Irvine
Irvine Police Department officials report a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle earlier this evening around 6 p.m. The incident occurred near the corner of River Drive and Estill Avenue. The roadway has been closed and traffic rerouted to Broadway or Old Pike while Irvine Police Department and Kentucky State Police reconstructionist teams investigate.
wymt.com
Police: Two dead in Clay County crash
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police have confirmed a crash that shut down the Hal Rogers Parkway for several hours on Thursday night was deadly. It happened just after 7:30 p.m. at mile marker 27 near the Clay/Leslie County line. Kentucky State Police tell WYMT a tractor-trailer was traveling west...
wymt.com
Corbin-North Laurel game sets numerous WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic records
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Corbin’s 76-75 win over North Laurel in the girls championship game of the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic turned out to be historic. Below lists all of the records broken or nearly broken in Saturday’s game. Kylie Clem – 32 points (2nd most...
wymt.com
Bell County’s Caden Miracle signs with Kentucky cross country and track
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the best Bobcat athletes in school history is continuing his career in Lexington. Bell County cross country and track athlete Caden Miracle signed with Kentucky on Wednesday morning. ”It feels good since Bell County’s not a big place so I feel like having...
wymt.com
Knott Central basketball returns home for first game after flood
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a long road, but the Patriots returned home on schedule. With the completion of their new basketball court, Knott Central took on Letcher Central in their first game at home since flood waters invaded the high school back in July. “I think a lot...
wymt.com
‘This is like the Grinch’: Martin County family has Christmas presents stolen in home burglary
INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - Heather Spence of Inez and her three children were in Tennessee for the weekend, but on Sunday, Spence woke up to a surprise. “I noticed my phone had camera notifications, and one of them said movement was found in my house at like 3:37 a.m.,” said Spence.
wymt.com
‘It was just a beautiful day’: Walmart truck drivers deliver toys for EKY students
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Walmart truck driver Kevin Lawson said he heard a commercial on the radio about a toy drive and felt the urge to donate. “Two days before the deadline, I went to the Walmart store in London and bought toys and took out there, and I was the first person that had brought any,” Lawson said.
wymt.com
High School Scoreboard (Dec. 15)
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Check out scores from across the mountains!
Comments / 0