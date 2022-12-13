Tuesday fantasy hockey tips: NHL picks, matchups, more

Jared Bednar's charges are healing. A battered shell of their dominant selves in recent days, the Avalanche are now benefiting from having Valeri Nichushkin and Artturi Lehkonen back in the lineup, while Evan Rodrigues could return at any moment. Even without Nathan MacKinnon (and others), the Stanley Cup Champs appear in improved shape, at home, to make up for last week's 5-3 loss to the Flyers.

Other highlights from a hectic Tuesday include the Stars' and Devils' respective backups doing battle after both teams lost elsewhere on Monday, and a potentially titanic tilt between two Vezina candidates in Linus Ullmark and Ilya Sorokin when the Bruins host the Islanders. Unless Boston's Jeremy Swayman is offered his turn in the B's crease. Which is wholly possible.

Elsewhere, the Kraken are in for a tough one against the sizzling Lightning in Tampa, while the Predators are seeking sweet revenge at home after falling, badly, to the Oilers on Nov. 1. No Evander Kane in this one, who earned a hat-trick in that earlier 7-4 victory over Nashville. Perhaps headlining this thoroughly entertaining evening of hockey all around, the cream of the Central faces the pride of the Pacific in Winnipeg. But this time the Golden Knights will be forced to compete without Jack Eichel , who scored the game-winner in October's tight 2-1 win over the Jets. Vegas' blue line is also missing some key pieces in Alex Pietrangelo , (maybe) Shea Theodore , and Zach Whitecloud . Advantage Winnipeg, it would seem.

All times Eastern.

Favorable scoring match-ups

One paper, this matchup is as lopsided as they come. One of the NHL's most potent offenses - averaging 4.00 goals/game since Nov. 25 - is hosting the 32nd ranked defense. The Ducks are playing their second in as many nights after losing 3-0 in Ottawa on Monday. Projected starter John Gibson is recovering from an illness. To a player, the Maple Leafs are extra jazzed about Mitch Marner's quest to extend his point streak to 23 games (and counting). It all adds up to a skewed result in favor of the rested home side.

While both the Coyotes and Sharks are allowing themselves to be scored upon in generous measure at present, they're also catching the netting themselves. With a rusty James Reimer returning to San Jose's crease post-injury, and a perpetually bombarded Karel Vejmelka projected to start for Arizona, I'm anticipating more than a handful of total goals once the final buzzer sounds. Start your Sharks and Coyotes, if you got 'em.

Mid-tier fantasy forwards

Against his old (struggling) team in Chicago? While centering a top line with Alexander Ovechkin, who's four shy of tying the great Gordie Howe's mark of 801 career goals? Yes, please. While hardly a fantasy gem night in an out, Strome shines with great potential on this eve.

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards

The 24-year-old is skating on a Buffalo top line and power play in place of Jeff Skinner , who's been suspended three games for cross-checking Pittsburgh forward Jake Guentzel in the face. Bearing in mind how both temporary linemates Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch have performed of late - at least before running into the red-hot Penguins - this is a good gig. Running warm and cold this campaign, Mittelstadt should seize this rich opportunity in getting back on scoring tracking against the visiting Kings.

Hey, the veteran scored the opener/game-winner in Saturday's 3-0 blanking of the Islanders, assisted by Andrei Svechnikov and defenseman Brady Skjei . Filling on a top line once more in place of a hurt Sebastien Aho, Stastny is in a solid place to again contribute in Detroit. The Hurricanes are 4-0-1 on their current road trip.

Mid-tier fantasy defensemen

Edmonton's puck-moving defender has four assists in his past three contests, including three with the extra skater. The opposing Predators' penalty kill is consistently mediocre at best.

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defensemen

Clearly rearing to go, Orlov logged two assists, three shots on goal, two blocked shots, and one hit in more than 21 minutes of ice-time against Winnipeg on Sunday. That works out to 3.4 fantasy points in ESPN.com standard leagues. Not bad for someone who lost the previous 16 games to a lower-body injury. Also, don't underestimate the boost Orlov's return provides the Capitals as a unit altogether.

Goalies

The Devils' young backup has been nothing short of stupendous when called upon this season. Posting a .940 SV% and 1.70 GAA, Schmid boasts five wins on the year despite only starting four games. That's a cool trick. I'm willing to roll the dice with the 22-year-old when the road-dominating Devils visit Dallas on this occasion; all else being equal weariness-wise, with the Stars travelling home from Monday's disheartening loss in Pittsburgh.

The NHL's first star of the week has won four straight in relief of Darcy Kuemper , posting a .949 SV% and 1.50 GAA. The Blackhawks have scored one total goal in their past three games. Unless Kuemper makes a surprising return after missing 10 days with an upper-body injury, Lindgren is a blazingly obvious fantasy start in this match-up.

Bench 'em