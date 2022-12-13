ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A photographer took a perfectly timed photo of a bird attacking a bull, creating a Pegasus-like optical illusion

By Talia Lakritz
 3 days ago

"Pegasus, The Flying Horse" by Jagdeep Rajput.

© Jagdeep Rajput/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022

  • The annual Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards highlight hilarious photos of animals in the wild.
  • Photographer Jagdeep Rajput captured a Pegasus-like optical illusion with a bird and a bull.
  • "Pegasus, The Flying Horse" was recognized in the 2022 contest's Highly Commended category.

The annual Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards highlight hilarious photos of animals in the wild ... including those that create mind-bending optical illusions.

Photographer Jagdeep Rajput's amusing photo "Pegasus, The Flying Horse" was recognized in the 2022 contest's Highly Commended category .

Rajput snapped the image in Keoladeo National Park in India when a blue bull ventured too close to an Indian sarus crane's nest.

"The [sarus] crane, which is the tallest flying bird in the world, opened its huge wings and attacked the bull from behind, driving the bull away from the nest," Rajput wrote.

With the crane's wings spread behind the bull, it appeared to resemble Pegasus, the winged horse from Greek mythology.

View the rest of the winning photos from the 2022 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards here.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 60

David Johnson
2d ago

It’s so funny how the entire article is about a photograph that’s not shown or linked anywhere in the article

Reply(13)
95
Chris Crews
2d ago

I like how this whole article is about a photograph, yet there’s no photograph. Nice touch! Editor-in-chief J. Jonah Jameson, and Peter Parker would be impressed!

Reply
13
Angie Clements
2d ago

I Seen That Pic And Tha Rest Of Tha Collections If Possible C Them All Very Cute I Hope Everybody Has A Purrrfect Holidays 😻

Reply
2
