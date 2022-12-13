ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos show time-intensive, hands-on process where a factory in Pakistan makes soccer balls for the World Cup

By Sima Sadykhov,Samara Abramson
 2 days ago

The company Bola Gema Pakistan produces 160,000 soccer balls every month.

  • Nearly 70% of the world's soccer balls are made in Sialkot, Pakistan.
  • Factories in Sialkot produced balls for the 2022 World Cup and sold replicas to fans.
  • Here's how workers put together a soccer ball from start to finish.

Nearly 70% of the world's soccer balls are made in Sialkot, Pakistan. Factories there produced balls for the 2022 World Cup and sold replicas to fans. Here's how workers put together a soccer ball from start to finish.

Pakistan is playing a big part in the 2022 World Cup, making the balls used on the training fields in Qatar and selling the replicas to fans worldwide.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vQeM2_0jh9bKsG00
Workers conduct the final check to fix any cavity in the seams of balls inside the soccer ball factory in Sialkot, Pakistan, in December 2022.

Mohsin Raza/Reuters

Most of the world's soccer balls are produced in the Sialkot region of Pakistan. This manufacturer, Bola Gema Pakistan, produces 160,000 balls every month.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VLbLB_0jh9bKsG00
The company Bola Gema Pakistan produces 160,000 balls every month.

This machine creates sheets out of hot rubber and then cuts them into round shapes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JnjCH_0jh9bKsG00
This machine creates sheets out of hot rubber.

Those form the inner linings of the balls.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Lwvf_0jh9bKsG00
Machine forms inner linings of balls.

After that, a factory worker will inflate the lining.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40z28N_0jh9bKsG00
A factory worker inflates the lining of the soccer ball.

Then the worker places the lining into a metal steam machine, where it bakes for a few minutes, hardening the rubber.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fMr9J_0jh9bKsG00
The lining bakes in a metal steam machine.

Workers cut patches for the ball's external shell. Each ball is made up of 20 hexagons and 12 pentagons.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fhG9D_0jh9bKsG00
Each ball is made up of 20 hexagons and 12 pentagons.

These workers are using sewing machines to put together soccer balls.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GeX4b_0jh9bKsG00
Workers using sewing machines to put together soccer balls.

And this worker is using a thermobonding mechanism to put together a higher-end soccer ball. Balls made through this method have no stitching on the ball.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4afJl9_0jh9bKsG00
Balls made by thermobonding have no stitching.

He weighs the ball to make sure it falls between 420 and 440 grams. This one weighs 433 grams, the perfect weight for a FIFA-approved soccer ball. A ball like this can cost over $100 in the US.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jkPXZ_0jh9bKsG00
This ball weighs 433 grams.

Before the soccer balls are exported, they go through one last test in this machine. It shoots the ball at least 2,000 times to make sure the stitching stays together, the waxing is still in place, and the ball doesn't lose its shape.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VlcmS_0jh9bKsG00
This machine shoots the ball at least 2,000 times.

Then workers use this machine to deflate the balls, getting them ready for shipment all over the world.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zyi4c_0jh9bKsG00
This machine deflates the balls, getting them ready for shipment.

The industry remains a major source of income for people in Pakistan. There are at least 1,000 football factories in Sialkot alone employing nearly 60,000 people.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ar09s_0jh9bKsG00
There are at least 1,000 football factories in Sialkot.

Read the original article on Insider

