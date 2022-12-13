Read full article on original website
Related
Paris march pays tribute to 12-year-old found dead in box
PARIS (AP) — The family of a 12-year-old French girl who was brutally killed and had her body found in a plastic box led a silent march Wednesday in her honor through their Paris neighborhood. The parents of the girl, identified publicly only as Lola, delayed the march for...
France shocked by second schoolgirl rape and murder in a month
PARIS (Reuters) - France was shocked by the rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl in the south of the country, just weeks after the brutal killing of a 12-year-old girl in Paris.
Indonesian suicide bomber leaves note criticising new criminal code
BANDUNG, Indonesia, Dec 7 (Reuters) - A suspected Islamist militant, angered by Indonesia's new criminal code, killed one other person and wounded at least 10 in a suicide bomb attack at a police station in the city of Bandung on Wednesday, authorities said.
France 24
France's Sarkozy seeks to overturn corruption conviction at Paris appeal trial
Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy sought to convince a Paris court to overturn his March 2021 conviction for bribery and influence-peddling in an appeal hearing that started on Monday. The initial trial saw Sarkozy sentenced to three years in prison, two of them suspended, in a stunning fall from grace...
Indian tour guide and friend given life in prison for raping and murdering Latvian woman at Kerala resort
A tour guide and a drug peddler have been given life imprisonment for the rape and murder of a Lativian woman in the southern Indian state of Kerala.Liga Skromane, 33, who lived in Ireland, traveled to Kerala with her sister to seek ayurvedic treatment to cure depression.She went missing from a resort near the coastal town of Kovalam on 14 March 2018. Her sister Ilze said Skromane went to buy cigarettes, but never returned.Her decaying and decapitated body was found after 38 days by two fishermen in a forest nearly 30km away from the wellness resort where she was...
L.A. COVID swindlers living European life of luxury extradited from Montenegro
Husband and wife swindlers from L.A. are extradited from Montenegro after months of lavish spending under fake names in a scenic Mediterranean resort town.
No convictions sought in French court over 2009 Rio-Paris crash
French prosecutors said Wednesday it was "impossible" to convict Air France and plane maker Airbus over the 2009 crash of a Rio-Paris flight, enraging victims' families after an eight-week trial. Their guilt "appears to us to be impossible to prove," prosecutor Pierre Arnaudin told the court in Paris.
France 24
Comoros court sentences former president to life in prison
A court in the Comoros on Monday handed down a life sentence for high treason to ex-president Ahmed Abdallah Sambi, who was convicted of selling passports to stateless people living in the Gulf. Sambi, 64, was sentenced by the State Security Court, a special judicial body whose rulings cannot be...
When the People of France Danced to Death
An Illustration of the Dancing PlaguePhoto byWikimedia Commons. Several plagues have hit the earth since it came into being. These include The Black death, Cocoliztli epidemic, Yellow fever, Flu pandemic, etc. These plagues might have resulted from microorganisms like bacteria, viruses, or parasites. But some plagues were so strange to the world, that their causes remained a mystery to this day. These plagues caused people to dance, twirl, shake, and twist. Digging the history, the dancing plague had traced back to the seventh century, when people started to dance in graveyards unintentionally, in a town of Saxon named Kolbigk, and then in the 1800s, Madagascar witnessed a similar plague called Tigretier. Another incident was reported in 1188, where dozens of people started dancing at a religious ceremony at a church in South Wales. In addition to that, the fatal dancing in the German town of Erfurt took place in 1247. 200 people danced uncontrollably on the Moselle River bridge until they collapsed and drowned in the river. But the most reported outbreak was that in France, called the dancing plague or “dance mania”, which shook the world in 1518.
Europe's Dirty Secret: Spain's Hidden Enclave In Africa
It’s often referred to as Europe’s dirty secret. Melilla is a Spanish enclave located in North Africa. It’s infamous for strict border patrols, ruthless immigration officers, and an impenetrable fence to stop illegal migrants from entering.
1,200 Iranian students poisoned ahead of mass protests
A group of 1,200 university students in Iran were struck down by food poisoning the night before a wave of anti-regime protests were set to be held throughout the country. Students at Kharazmi and Ark universities experienced vomiting, severe body aches and hallucinations, the national student union claimed Thursday. At least four other universities reported similar outbreaks. Uninfected students are reportedly boycotting the cafeterias in response. While officials are citing water-borne bacteria as the cause of the troubling symptoms, the student union posited that the population was intentionally poisoned. “Our past experiences of similar incidents at the Isfahan university negates the authorities’ reason for...
16-year-old student dead after 2 explosions rock Jerusalem
Two explosions shook Jerusalem early Wednesday, killing one person and injuring more than dozen, Israeli police said.
Germany foils bizarre coup plot by far-right group
A prince, an ex-MP and former soldiers were arrested Wednesday in raids led by the German police against members of a far-right "terror group" that allegedly planned to attack parliament and overthrow the government. They allegedly planned to appoint one of the arrested suspects, identified by local media as aristocrat and businessman Prince Heinrich XIII Reuss, as Germany's new leader after the coup.
NASDAQ
SPECIAL REPORT-Nigerian military ran secret mass abortion programme in war on Boko Haram
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Fati wondered if her life was over. Nigerian soldiers surrounded the Lake Chad island village where Islamist insurgents held her and many other women captive. Shells exploded. Bullets whipped by. As her captors fled, Fati blacked out in terror. When she awoke in a...
Migrants escape from plane in Barcelona after woman fakes going into labor, Spanish government says
Fourteen migrants have fled into Spain Wednesday after a plane traveling from Morocco to Turkey made an emergency landing over a woman who faked going into labor, a report says.
Germany announces arrest of 25 for plotting to overthrow the government
Special forces in Germany have arrested more than two dozen people whom officials suspect of supporting a domestic terrorist organization that planned to overthrow the government, a federal prosecutor said on Wednesday. An estimated 50 people were suspected to have been part of the group called Reich Citizens movement, who...
Last WWII British "Dambuster," from air raids that hit Nazi Germany's industrial heartland, dies aged 101
London — The last surviving crew member of a British Royal Air Force squadron that targeted Nazi Germany's industrial heartland in World War II has died aged 101, media said Thursday. George "Johnny" Johnson died peacefully at a care home near Bristol, western England, on Wednesday evening, surrounded by...
Climate activists from France and Italy block Mount Blanc tunnel
PARIS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - French and Italian climate activists on Friday were blocking entrances to the Mont Blanc tunnel in Chamonix on the French side and in Courmayeur on the Italian side to raise awareness about climate change.
Taliban court lashes 14 in latest shift to corporal punishments
KABUL, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Fourteen people were lashed in a football stadium in eastern Afghanistan, the Taliban-led Supreme Court said on Wednesday, in the latest sign of the ruling group applying its strict interpretation of sharia (Islamic law) to criminal justice.
More than 100 women murdered in Italy so far this year
According to the report, in around half of the femicide cases the attacker was the woman's partner or ex-partner.
Comments / 0