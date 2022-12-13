ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

France 24

France's Sarkozy seeks to overturn corruption conviction at Paris appeal trial

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy sought to convince a Paris court to overturn his March 2021 conviction for bribery and influence-peddling in an appeal hearing that started on Monday. The initial trial saw Sarkozy sentenced to three years in prison, two of them suspended, in a stunning fall from grace...
The Independent

Indian tour guide and friend given life in prison for raping and murdering Latvian woman at Kerala resort

A tour guide and a drug peddler have been given life imprisonment for the rape and murder of a Lativian woman in the southern Indian state of Kerala.Liga Skromane, 33, who lived in Ireland, traveled to Kerala with her sister to seek ayurvedic treatment to cure depression.She went missing from a resort near the coastal town of Kovalam on 14 March 2018. Her sister Ilze said Skromane went to buy cigarettes, but never returned.Her decaying and decapitated body was found after 38 days by two fishermen in a forest nearly 30km away from the wellness resort where she was...
AFP

No convictions sought in French court over 2009 Rio-Paris crash

French prosecutors said Wednesday it was "impossible" to convict Air France and plane maker Airbus over the 2009 crash of a Rio-Paris flight, enraging victims' families after an eight-week trial. Their guilt "appears to us to be impossible to prove," prosecutor Pierre Arnaudin told the court in Paris. 
France 24

Comoros court sentences former president to life in prison

A court in the Comoros on Monday handed down a life sentence for high treason to ex-president Ahmed Abdallah Sambi, who was convicted of selling passports to stateless people living in the Gulf. Sambi, 64, was sentenced by the State Security Court, a special judicial body whose rulings cannot be...
Jules

When the People of France Danced to Death

An Illustration of the Dancing PlaguePhoto byWikimedia Commons. Several plagues have hit the earth since it came into being. These include The Black death, Cocoliztli epidemic, Yellow fever, Flu pandemic, etc. These plagues might have resulted from microorganisms like bacteria, viruses, or parasites. But some plagues were so strange to the world, that their causes remained a mystery to this day. These plagues caused people to dance, twirl, shake, and twist. Digging the history, the dancing plague had traced back to the seventh century, when people started to dance in graveyards unintentionally, in a town of Saxon named Kolbigk, and then in the 1800s, Madagascar witnessed a similar plague called Tigretier. Another incident was reported in 1188, where dozens of people started dancing at a religious ceremony at a church in South Wales. In addition to that, the fatal dancing in the German town of Erfurt took place in 1247. 200 people danced uncontrollably on the Moselle River bridge until they collapsed and drowned in the river. But the most reported outbreak was that in France, called the dancing plague or “dance mania”, which shook the world in 1518.
New York Post

1,200 Iranian students poisoned ahead of mass protests

A group of 1,200 university students in Iran were struck down by food poisoning the night before a wave of anti-regime protests were set to be held throughout the country. Students at Kharazmi and Ark universities experienced vomiting, severe body aches and hallucinations, the national student union claimed Thursday. At least four other universities reported similar outbreaks. Uninfected students are reportedly boycotting the cafeterias in response. While officials are citing water-borne bacteria as the cause of the troubling symptoms, the student union posited that the population was intentionally poisoned. “Our past experiences of similar incidents at the Isfahan university negates the authorities’ reason for...
AFP

Germany foils bizarre coup plot by far-right group

A prince, an ex-MP and former soldiers were arrested Wednesday in raids led by the German police against members of a far-right "terror group" that allegedly planned to attack parliament and overthrow the government. They allegedly planned to appoint one of the arrested suspects, identified by local media as aristocrat and businessman Prince Heinrich XIII Reuss, as Germany's new leader after the coup.
102.5 The Bone

Germany announces arrest of 25 for plotting to overthrow the government

Special forces in Germany have arrested more than two dozen people whom officials suspect of supporting a domestic terrorist organization that planned to overthrow the government, a federal prosecutor said on Wednesday. An estimated 50 people were suspected to have been part of the group called Reich Citizens movement, who...
Reuters

Taliban court lashes 14 in latest shift to corporal punishments

KABUL, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Fourteen people were lashed in a football stadium in eastern Afghanistan, the Taliban-led Supreme Court said on Wednesday, in the latest sign of the ruling group applying its strict interpretation of sharia (Islamic law) to criminal justice.

