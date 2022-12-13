Read full article on original website
Related
Van Wert Church open this Sunday for Christmas photo op
The historic Van Wert Church is open again this coming Sunday, December 18 to allow for those who want a chance to take some nice family holiday shots to use the old sanctuary. The public is invited to take part in the short event on Sunday afternoon from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Van […] The post Van Wert Church open this Sunday for Christmas photo op appeared first on Polk Today.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Wednesday, December 14th
Joshua Ellison, age 44 of Leesburg – RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY, UPOM 2ND, UPODP, FTA-RECEIVING STOLEN PROP 1ST, FTA-UPOCS, FTA-UPOCS, FTA-UPODP, FTA-UPODP, FTA-UPODP, FTA-PISTOL WITHOUT PERMIT, FTA-BURGLARY 3RD, FTA-SELL PRECURSOR CHEMICALS, FTA-UNLAW MANF CTN SUBS 2ND, FTA-ULAW MANF CEN SUBS 1ST. Brandie Hooper, age 35 of Fort Payne – FTA-FAIL...
weisradio.com
Hatcher Avenue Baptist Church Christmas Play
The Hatcher Avenue Baptist Church in Jacksonville is having a Christmas Play on Sunday, December 18th, 11 am,
C&B Construction bring Santa to town for weekend holiday celebration
You need to be logged in to view this content. Please Log In. Not a Member? Join Us The post C&B Construction bring Santa to town for weekend holiday celebration appeared first on Polk Today.
weisradio.com
Mrs. Patricia Ann Gamble
Patricia Ann Gamble, age74 of Gaylesville, passed away Tuesday, December 13th, 2022 at Floyd Medical Center in Rome. Survivors include her husband, Carl Gamble and children; Carrie Lynn Long and Mary Charlene Gamble, sister, Vicky Bishop; and grandson, Cohin Shane Gamble. Ms. Gamble was a native of Cherokee County and...
Legal Notice: Contract for Demolition and Site Work
In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Blalock Building Company, Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for the Demolition and Site Work at Oxford High School- Fulton Hall located at 1 Yellow Jacket Drive, Oxford, AL 36203 for the State of Alabama and Oxford City Board of Education, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify, Lathan Associates Architects, P.C., 300 Chase Park South, Suite 200, Hoover, AL 35244.
Most Wanted in Calhoun County – December 14, 2022
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
weisradio.com
Church Yard Sale – December 15th and 16th
There will be a church yard sale at the Cedar Bluff Baptist Outreach Building on Thursday, December 15th, and Friday, December 16th, from 9am until 4pm each day, with lots of good stuff.
southerntorch.com
The Dekalb County All County Football Team 2022
Player Of The Year Logan Anderson So. RB/DB (Fyffe) Co- Offensive Player of the Year Braiden Thomas Sr. RB (Sylvania) Co- Offensive Player of the Year Eian Bain Sr. RB (Valley Head) Co- Defensive Player of the Year Tucker Wilks So. DL. Co- Defensive Player of the Year Levi Brown...
Traffic Fatality in Calhoun County Claims the Life of an Ohatchee Man
Ohatchee, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:35 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, has claimed the life of an Ohatchee man. Floyd E. Hale, 83, was fatally injured when the 2012 Nissan Frontier he was driving was struck by a 2005 Toyota Sequoia driven by Joseph F. Strutz, 54, also of Ohatchee. Hale was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Alabama 144 near the 23 mile marker, approximately seven miles east of Ohatchee, in Calhoun County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
allongeorgia.com
166 HOME SUBDIVISION PLANNED IN NORTHERN WALKER COUNTY
A 166 home development in northern Walker County recently received approval from the Board of Commissioners. The Happy Valley Farms subdivision will be located near the new Morning Pointe assisted living facility off Happy Valley Road. RP Homes, based out of Chattanooga, plans to construct 114 single family homes and...
weisradio.com
Gadsden’s Goodyear Plant Sold With New Jobs Coming
Gadsden, AL – An affiliate of Phoenix Investors (“Phoenix”) announced the acquisition of an approximately 3-million-square-foot Campus in Gadsden, Alabama. Phoenix’s unique business model and proven track record will enable multiple new industries and tenants to occupy the Campus. The available space is easily divisible for multi-tenant occupancy and will be marketed for lease.
Calhoun County Placed Under Flood Watch
Calhoun County, AL - per the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Calhoun County has been placed under a Flood watch until 12:00 am Thursday. The times for this alert are subject to change.
Georgia woman hit by off-duty Floyd County deputy in parking lot, GSP says
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — According to Georgia State Patrol, a woman was hit while walking across a parking lot by an off-duty Floyd County Sheriff’s Office employee. GSP said Rose Shippey was walking across the RaceTrac gas station parking lot at the intersection of Martha Berry Highway and the Armuchee Bypass at the time of the crash.
Polk Jail report – Thursday, December 15, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Thursday, December 15, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Thursday, December 15, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
Blount County sheriff: Man shot by officers said ‘kill me dead’ as he pointed gun
The man fatally shot by law enforcement officers in Blount County last week pointed a gun at the officers and told them, ‘’Kill me. Kill me dead,’’. Steven Anthony Bentley, 34, of Jefferson County, was shot to death Dec. 7 at a home in Hayden. Bentley, who...
weisradio.com
Four Vehicle Wreck Wednesday Morning on Highway 9 Near Ellisville / UPDATED
A four-vehicle wreck took place at around 8:30am Wednesday, on Alabama Highway 9 South near Ellisville. According to that Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report, those involved included a 2008 Dodge Charger, being driven by a male resident of Piedmont, and he was listed as receiving injuries and being transported to Rome for treatment; a 2011 Honda Pilot being driven by a male from Piedmont, who was carried to Atrium/Floyd in Rome; and a 2005 GMC being driven by a male resident from Piedmont and a 2003 Chevy being driven by a male from Gadsden – Neither of whom was injured.
thecitymenus.com
Carrollton Welcomes Shine Time Express Car Wash
Shine Time Express Car Wash is bringing the community an upgraded car wash experience. From a laser show car wash to a license plate recognition system, husband and wife team Bryan and Jennifer Nixon have accomplished a major renovation along with adding brand new equipment to the existing building shell. The couple says, “We ripped the old track out and put in a new setup: it’s a brand new chain, rollers, along with the entire wash system itself.”
WTVC
Woman, child critically hurt after house fire in Whitfield County Tuesday
TUNNEL HILL, Ga. — A house fire that critically injured a woman and 9-year-old girl upended a Whitfield County family's lives, just 12 days before Christmas on Tuesday. The Whitfield County Fire Department posted a photo from the fire on Janine Way in Tunnel Hill that confirms the injuries.
Comments / 0