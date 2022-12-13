ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, AL

Polk Today

Van Wert Church open this Sunday for Christmas photo op

The historic Van Wert Church is open again this coming Sunday, December 18 to allow for those who want a chance to take some nice family holiday shots to use the old sanctuary. The public is invited to take part in the short event on Sunday afternoon from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Van […] The post Van Wert Church open this Sunday for Christmas photo op appeared first on Polk Today.
ROCKMART, GA
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Wednesday, December 14th

Joshua Ellison, age 44 of Leesburg – RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY, UPOM 2ND, UPODP, FTA-RECEIVING STOLEN PROP 1ST, FTA-UPOCS, FTA-UPOCS, FTA-UPODP, FTA-UPODP, FTA-UPODP, FTA-PISTOL WITHOUT PERMIT, FTA-BURGLARY 3RD, FTA-SELL PRECURSOR CHEMICALS, FTA-UNLAW MANF CTN SUBS 2ND, FTA-ULAW MANF CEN SUBS 1ST. Brandie Hooper, age 35 of Fort Payne – FTA-FAIL...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Mrs. Patricia Ann Gamble

Patricia Ann Gamble, age74 of Gaylesville, passed away Tuesday, December 13th, 2022 at Floyd Medical Center in Rome. Survivors include her husband, Carl Gamble and children; Carrie Lynn Long and Mary Charlene Gamble, sister, Vicky Bishop; and grandson, Cohin Shane Gamble. Ms. Gamble was a native of Cherokee County and...
GAYLESVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Legal Notice: Contract for Demolition and Site Work

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Blalock Building Company, Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for the Demolition and Site Work at Oxford High School- Fulton Hall located at 1 Yellow Jacket Drive, Oxford, AL 36203 for the State of Alabama and Oxford City Board of Education, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify, Lathan Associates Architects, P.C., 300 Chase Park South, Suite 200, Hoover, AL 35244.
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Most Wanted in Calhoun County – December 14, 2022

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
southerntorch.com

The Dekalb County All County Football Team 2022

Player Of The Year Logan Anderson So. RB/DB (Fyffe) Co- Offensive Player of the Year Braiden Thomas Sr. RB (Sylvania) Co- Offensive Player of the Year Eian Bain Sr. RB (Valley Head) Co- Defensive Player of the Year Tucker Wilks So. DL. Co- Defensive Player of the Year Levi Brown...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Traffic Fatality in Calhoun County Claims the Life of an Ohatchee Man

Ohatchee, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:35 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, has claimed the life of an Ohatchee man. Floyd E. Hale, 83, was fatally injured when the 2012 Nissan Frontier he was driving was struck by a 2005 Toyota Sequoia driven by Joseph F. Strutz, 54, also of Ohatchee. Hale was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Alabama 144 near the 23 mile marker, approximately seven miles east of Ohatchee, in Calhoun County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
allongeorgia.com

166 HOME SUBDIVISION PLANNED IN NORTHERN WALKER COUNTY

A 166 home development in northern Walker County recently received approval from the Board of Commissioners. The Happy Valley Farms subdivision will be located near the new Morning Pointe assisted living facility off Happy Valley Road. RP Homes, based out of Chattanooga, plans to construct 114 single family homes and...
WALKER COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Gadsden’s Goodyear Plant Sold With New Jobs Coming

Gadsden, AL – An affiliate of Phoenix Investors (“Phoenix”) announced the acquisition of an approximately 3-million-square-foot Campus in Gadsden, Alabama. Phoenix’s unique business model and proven track record will enable multiple new industries and tenants to occupy the Campus. The available space is easily divisible for multi-tenant occupancy and will be marketed for lease.
GADSDEN, AL
weisradio.com

Four Vehicle Wreck Wednesday Morning on Highway 9 Near Ellisville / UPDATED

A four-vehicle wreck took place at around 8:30am Wednesday, on Alabama Highway 9 South near Ellisville. According to that Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report, those involved included a 2008 Dodge Charger, being driven by a male resident of Piedmont, and he was listed as receiving injuries and being transported to Rome for treatment; a 2011 Honda Pilot being driven by a male from Piedmont, who was carried to Atrium/Floyd in Rome; and a 2005 GMC being driven by a male resident from Piedmont and a 2003 Chevy being driven by a male from Gadsden – Neither of whom was injured.
PIEDMONT, AL
thecitymenus.com

Carrollton Welcomes Shine Time Express Car Wash

Shine Time Express Car Wash is bringing the community an upgraded car wash experience. From a laser show car wash to a license plate recognition system, husband and wife team Bryan and Jennifer Nixon have accomplished a major renovation along with adding brand new equipment to the existing building shell. The couple says, “We ripped the old track out and put in a new setup: it’s a brand new chain, rollers, along with the entire wash system itself.”
CARROLLTON, GA

