Albuquerque, NM

Daily Mail

Idaho cops are 'confident' person in white Hyundai Elantra spotted near scene of brutal murders has 'critical information' on the case: Officers comb through database of 22,000 car owners

Idaho cops are 'confident' that that the white Hyundai Elantra that was spotted near the scene where four students were savagely murdered holds 'key' information in the case. Moscow Police Captain Roger Lanier said on Thursday they are sifting through a database of 22,000 registered white Hyundai Elantras that fit into their criteria that they are sorting through.
MOSCOW, ID
Tri-City Herald

Guide to Find Who Called You From This Phone Number

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. It’s not uncommon to find yourself on the receiving end of a call from an unrecognized number. When this happens, it’s natural to be curious about who called you from this phone number.
u.today

Cardano Scam Alert: Impersonators Use Privacy Token Midnight's Fake Site to Drain Wallets

Cardano development team member Tim Harrison has revealed a new scam case involving a new project called Midnight. Using fake Twitter accounts made to look like well-known Cardano influencers, attackers are luring inattentive followers to the fake Midnight project website and offering to exchange ADA for DUST, the new project's native token. Of course, their wallets are further emptied.
The Jewish Press

Beware: WhatsApp Scammers Stole Thousands of Dollars in Brooklyn

Have you received a money request from a friend? A few Lubavitchers told COLlive their WhatsApp account has been hacked and thousands of dollars were stolen via fake messages. COLlive has received reports from multiple sources of a recent scam that has already swindled many people out thousands of dollars. The public is advised to be vigilant and aware of this disturbing trend.
BROOKLYN, NY
ConsumerAffairs

Google Voice scam enables criminals to spoof your phone number

If you sell items on Facebook Marketplace or any of the many other online platforms, consumer advocates warn you could be the target of the Google Voice scam. The Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC) reported nearly 4,000 complaints about the scam in 2021, even reporting a preliminary increase this year. It’s gotten the attention of both federal and state officials.
FLORIDA STATE
cybersecurity-insiders.com

Fake encryption claims in chats leads to Criminals Arrest

To all those who are using various communication platforms with a thought that they are encrypted and so are free from prying eyes, here’s a news piece that needs your attention. It is not true that all communication platforms with such encryption claims are operating in-real as said. One...
makeuseof.com

How to Do a Privacy Check for Your Teen's Facebook Account

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Have you been wondering if your teen is safe using Facebook? If they're a regular user of social media, there is a chance that they're exposed to all kinds of threats. From spammers, to fraud, to receiving friends' requests from people they don't know, it's important to make sure your teen is safe online.
game-news24.com

TikTok: the already banned application was just sued

News JVTech TikTok: the already banned application has just been sued. TikTok has been in the spotlight several years. It hasn’t been just for reason. Young people think of it, but the American government is still reluctant to accept the Chinese application. A lawsuit has just been filed to block the application.
INDIANA STATE

