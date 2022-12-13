Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Mexico Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanAlbuquerque, NM
4 Great Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Not All Migrants in New Mexico are Treated WellTom HandyAlbuquerque, NM
4 Great Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Migrant news is mainly in Texas but some incidents are still occurring in New MexicoTom HandyTexas State
Related
Walmart Acknowledges That It Double Charges Customers
Customers complained Walmart double-charged them in December 2022. The affected individuals paid extra hundreds for one cart of groceries. Walmart acknowledged the allegations and said the issue impacts some stores.
First openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. asks for mercy
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The first openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. is asking Missouri’s governor for mercy, citing mental health issues. Lawyers for Amber McLaughlin, now 49, on Monday asked Republican Gov. Mike Parson to spare her. McLaughlin was convicted of killing 45-year-old Beverly...
Idaho cops are 'confident' person in white Hyundai Elantra spotted near scene of brutal murders has 'critical information' on the case: Officers comb through database of 22,000 car owners
Idaho cops are 'confident' that that the white Hyundai Elantra that was spotted near the scene where four students were savagely murdered holds 'key' information in the case. Moscow Police Captain Roger Lanier said on Thursday they are sifting through a database of 22,000 registered white Hyundai Elantras that fit into their criteria that they are sorting through.
Newsom says California about to 'break' amid flood of illegal migrants when Title 42 expires
California Gov. Gavin Newsom warned that the Biden administration's plans to repeal Trump-era Title 42 immigration policies could "break" his state.
Landscape company gives appreciation bonus worth $28 million to employees for their hard work
'Our philosophy has always been to take great care of our employees, who in turn will take great care of our customers.'
Tri-City Herald
Guide to Find Who Called You From This Phone Number
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. It’s not uncommon to find yourself on the receiving end of a call from an unrecognized number. When this happens, it’s natural to be curious about who called you from this phone number.
u.today
Cardano Scam Alert: Impersonators Use Privacy Token Midnight's Fake Site to Drain Wallets
Cardano development team member Tim Harrison has revealed a new scam case involving a new project called Midnight. Using fake Twitter accounts made to look like well-known Cardano influencers, attackers are luring inattentive followers to the fake Midnight project website and offering to exchange ADA for DUST, the new project's native token. Of course, their wallets are further emptied.
The Jewish Press
Beware: WhatsApp Scammers Stole Thousands of Dollars in Brooklyn
Have you received a money request from a friend? A few Lubavitchers told COLlive their WhatsApp account has been hacked and thousands of dollars were stolen via fake messages. COLlive has received reports from multiple sources of a recent scam that has already swindled many people out thousands of dollars. The public is advised to be vigilant and aware of this disturbing trend.
ConsumerAffairs
Google Voice scam enables criminals to spoof your phone number
If you sell items on Facebook Marketplace or any of the many other online platforms, consumer advocates warn you could be the target of the Google Voice scam. The Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC) reported nearly 4,000 complaints about the scam in 2021, even reporting a preliminary increase this year. It’s gotten the attention of both federal and state officials.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Fake encryption claims in chats leads to Criminals Arrest
To all those who are using various communication platforms with a thought that they are encrypted and so are free from prying eyes, here’s a news piece that needs your attention. It is not true that all communication platforms with such encryption claims are operating in-real as said. One...
makeuseof.com
How to Do a Privacy Check for Your Teen's Facebook Account
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Have you been wondering if your teen is safe using Facebook? If they're a regular user of social media, there is a chance that they're exposed to all kinds of threats. From spammers, to fraud, to receiving friends' requests from people they don't know, it's important to make sure your teen is safe online.
game-news24.com
TikTok: the already banned application was just sued
News JVTech TikTok: the already banned application has just been sued. TikTok has been in the spotlight several years. It hasn’t been just for reason. Young people think of it, but the American government is still reluctant to accept the Chinese application. A lawsuit has just been filed to block the application.
Coloradans seeing their Facebook accounts hacked, then getting banned for life
Many Coloradans lost access to their connections with their personal friends and memories — even their living — after hackers get into their Facebook accounts and post harmful content.
Comments / 0