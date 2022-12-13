Read full article on original website
Charlie Benante Says New Pantera Music is Possible
Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante thinks the Pantera tribute band could head to the studio next. Still, he accepts that a lineup that also includes Zakk Wylde, Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown has to get through a few dates on their upcoming tour before thinking too far ahead. Their first show,...
Watch Dave Grohl and Billie Eilish Duet on Foo Fighters’ ‘My Hero’
Dave Grohl joined Billie Eilish onstage during her Thursday night concert at Los Angeles' Kia Forum to perform an acoustic rendition of Foo Fighters' "My Hero." They dedicated the song in honor of late drummer Taylor Hawkins. You can watch video of the performance below. "You guys, I would like...
Pantera Plays First Reunion Show: Set List, Videos
The reunited Pantera — with classic-era members Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown joined by Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante — played their first show on Dec. 2 at the Hell & Heaven Metal Fest in Texcoco, Mexico. You can see photos and videos...
Why Lars Ulrich Doesn’t Like to ‘Stray’ from Metallica
Lars Ulrich explained why he doesn't like to "stray" far from Metallica, and admitted his appearances at the Taylor Hawkins tribute shows earlier this year were uncomfortable but rewarding experiences. In a recent appearance on Howard Stern's SiriusXM show, Ulrich discussed his feelings on working outside the confines of the...
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
webisjericho.com
Metallica Issues Stern Warning To Their Fans
With the announcement of their new album, “72 Seasons,” which will arrive April 14, Metallica has had to warn of scams being perpetuated via social media and YouTube. A 51-year-old Manhattan man was reportedly scammed by a fake Metallica YouTube channel into transferring more than $25K of Bitcoin.
The Monkees’ Peter Tork Said Davy Jones Wasn’t Really a Rock Singer
The Monkees' Davy Jones preferred another genre of music to rock 'n' roll. Peter Tork and Micky Dolenz were different from Jones in this regard.
Paul Stanley Says Kiss Is ‘Far From Done’ as Final Tour Rages On
Paul Stanley predicts Kiss fans will still get to see the band in some capacity even after they complete their End of the Road farewell tour and ostensibly retire from touring. "Kiss is like an army or a sports team," Stanley tells UCR ahead of his Saturday exhibition at Short...
Gene Simmons Says Ace Frehley Was Right About Kiss’ ‘The Elder’
Gene Simmons now agrees with Ace Frehley's criticisms of Kiss' 1981 album Music From 'The Elder.'. Their dispute led to the guitarist's departure before Kiss made 1982's Creatures of the Night. But not before The Elder, with its full-album concept and orchestral elements, polarized fans and sold poorly. "When I...
Wolfgang Van Halen: "That’s the thing about my dad. He never half-assed anything"
Wolfgang VH reflects on his father Eddie Van Halen's legacy and taking over the EVH brand
Our Top 10 Most Overrated Bands Of The 1960s
The Eagles in the ’70s. Nirvana in the early ’90s. The Smiths in the ’80s. What unites all of these storied musical artists? The fact that, for whatever reason, their reputation far outstrips their actual musical talent, making them some of the most overrated bands of their day. And while I’d love to make you angry by talking about every one of those bands, today we’re going to be going back just a little further back in time.
2022’s Biggest Rock Feuds
Feuds have been prevalent throughout rock history, and 2022 gave us plenty more to add to the list. Whether on social media, face-to-face or through their lawyers, the following acts had no problems airing their grievances this year. In some cases, a war of words erupted due to a simple...
Brian Johnson’s Teenage Dare for Little Richard Single
Brian Johnson once daringly knocked on a stranger’s door after hearing Little Richard’s “Tutti Frutti” being played inside. The future AC/DC star was around 12 years old and his family didn’t own a record player in their northern English home, so he struggled to discover music that meant anything to him. He’d only heard “Tutti Frutti” for the first time two days before.
30 Years Ago: Why Bill Wyman Quit the Rolling Stones
The Rolling Stones were the model of constancy as the holiday season approached in 1992. Their most recent lineup change had been nearly two decades earlier, when Mick Taylor was replaced by Ron Wood. In the interim, Bill Wyman had simply continued as before, extending as a steady rhythm-section presence...
George Harrison Once Revealed Which of His Songs He Liked Best That Everyone Overlooked
George Harrison once revealed which of his songs he liked the best, but that everyone tended to overlook. He liked the songs that didn't become popular.
Ozzy Osbourne’s Tour Dilemma: ‘I Just Can’t F—ing Walk Much’
After enduring a myriad of health problems over the past few years, Ozzy Osbourne is eager to get back on on stage. But he says there's one obstacle left to overcome. "My head is alright, my creativity is OK, my singing's OK but I just can't fucking walk much now," the Black Sabbath and solo star explained during a recent interview on his SiriusXM radio station. "I can't tell you how fucking frustrating life has become... I've never been this ill this long in my life."
Every ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas?’ Singer: Where Are They Now?
An all-star ensemble dubbed Band Aid released the instant holiday classic "Do They Know It's Christmas?" in December 1984. The recording session took place just a week prior to the charity single's release, and was organized by Boomtown Rats singer Bob Geldof and Ultravox's Midge Ure. They co-wrote the track and were also among the 37 artists who performed.
Robbie Williams Restarts Neighborhood Feud With Jimmy Page
Getting along with neighbors in close quarters can be a challenge. That's perhaps why Robbie Williams has applied to build a fence the height of a two-story structure between his London home and neighbor Jimmy Page. Williams' application cites a lack of privacy as his reasoning for the fence, according to The Sun.
Stevie Nicks Just Learned Christine McVie Was Ill Last Weekend
Christine McVie's death after a "short illness" was a surprise to many – including Fleetwood Mac bandmate Stevie Nicks. News of the 79-year-old's passing at her London home was confirmed on Wednesday by the band. "I didn't even know she was ill until late Saturday night," Nicks wrote in a new Twitter post. "I wanted to be in London, I wanted to get to London – but we were told to wait."
Cliff Burton’s Childhood: Metallica Bassist’s First 72 Seasons
Metallica’s 11th album, 72 Seasons, arrives on April 14. Frontman James Hetfield revealed that the LP’s title and theme revolve around an individual’s formative years. "Seventy-two seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves,” he explained in a statement. In anticipation of the album, UCR looks back at the respective childhoods of Metallica’s current and former members.
