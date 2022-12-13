Read full article on original website
Lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at Michigan storeKristen WaltersMichigan State
This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFrankenmuth, MI
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening this week in MichiganKristen WaltersFenton, MI
Visit the World's Largest Christmas Shop in MichiganTravel MavenFrankenmuth, MI
Flint, Michigan’s Most Googled This Year: Searching For Comedy Shows
Every year Google releases the most searched subjects for each city in the United States. Flint's most search Top 10 isn't too surprising with the exception of the top searched topic:. Where are Comedy Shows near Flint, MI?. People of Flint & Genesee County are clearly looking for humor to...
‘Toast’ celebration in Flint to feature Wild’N Out comedian DC Young Fly
FLINT, MI — DC Young Fly is coming to Flint, and he’s ready to toast its residents ahead of the new year. Beats x Beers will host the third annual ‘Toast’ event takes place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Flint Institute of Arts, 1120 E. Kearsley St.
Manhattan-Inspired Ann Arbor Airbnb is Most Expensive in Michigan at $5000 Per Night
Michigan surely has its variety of Airbnb's across that state with a wide range of price points and experiences. Most places fall within the "normal" price range depending on location, but one Airbnb in Ann Arbor stands alone when it comes to cost. As it's known, The Turret in Ann...
Flint Man Arrested for Threatening a Woman With His Filed-Down Teeth
A Flint man who filed his teeth down to sharp points has been arrested on a number of charges including sex trafficking, kidnapping, and threatening to bite his victim. Michael Barajas allegedly took in a 20-year-old woman in late November and locked her in a room in his home where she was sex trafficked for weeks.
1980’s Cheesy Flint Commercial – ‘The Nightlife Is Calling You’
Everything gets a little bit (or a lot) cheesier over time. Things we say, wear, and do now will most likely seem cheesy 20 years from now too. Proof of that is this particular Flint commercial from the 1980s. The thirty-second spot is promoting a weekend stay at the former Hyatt Regency Hotel and nightlife in downtown Flint for only $24.99 a night (per person when you read the fine print). According to MLive, the once-popular hotel opened in 1981, featuring 369 rooms and a giant ballroom too.
Open Letter: Teaching Grand Blanc, Michigan Shoppers How To Drive
Driving through Downtown Grand Blanc can take an extra 5-10 minutes during morning and afternoon rush hours or special school events. Recently, residents shopping at Kroger in the Grand Mall were begging people to learn how to drive & park in that awful parking lot. Now, people in a Grand Blanc Residents Facebook Group are pleading with people to obey traffic flow when leaving Wal-Mart, Panera, Kohl's (etc.) after shopping, when exiting to Saginaw Street.
Little Miss Flint Broke Down Over Lack Of Donations For Christmas Event
Activist Mari Copeny, known as Little Miss Flint, broke down during an appearance on 'The Tamron Hall Show.'
Motor City Furry Con 2023 in Ypsilanti, Michigan – What You Need To Know
Dates for the Motor City Furry Con 2023 have been announced. A furry convention is a gathering of members of the furry fandom - people who are interested in the concept of fictional non-human animal characters. If you think furry fandom is a new concept, think again. According to Wikipedia, the movement got its start in the 1970s.
kisswtlz.com
Genesee County Crime Stoppers Offering New Incentive to Combat Crime
Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering a new incentive to help reduce violent crime and get criminals off the streets. As of Sunday, violent crime is down in Flint. With the hopes of keeping up the momentum, Crime Stopper is offering a reward of $500 for tips that help lead to the arrest of a Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
Genesee County parks boss wants to replace aging Bluebell Beach splash pad
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- One of the area’s first splash pads is showing its age, and county parks officials want to demolish and replace it with a new model at a cost of nearly $1 million. The Genesee County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to consider applying for a...
Former Saginaw mayor's unusual will contained unusual and spiteful clause
Wellington R. Burt was a Michigan millionaire, who cut his immediate family from his willPhoto byWikimedia. Estate planning is an important, if unpleasant, part of life. It is suggested that people look at their plans at least once a year and update them when there are significant changes in life; such as divorce, the death of a loved one, or the birth of a child. The suggestion also works if there has been a fight within a family and the one leaving the estate would prefer to choose a new heir.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Michigan man accused of building machine guns for motorcycle clubs preparing for ‘war’ -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Michigan man builds machine guns, silencers for biker clubs, cites ‘war’ with Hells Angels, feds say. A Michigan man is accused of building...
Free eviction defense is getting closer to becoming a reality in Detroit
After missing a deadline to begin providing the services, Mayor Duggan’s administration announced some major developments
Curious: What’s The New Business At I-475 & Bristol Road, Burton?
Whenever there's new construction around Genesee County, we get curious and impatient. Driving from Burton through Flint on Bristol Road and I-475 a small building is popping up, but the construction disruption seems way too intense for new property, IMO. What's located at I-475 and Bristol Road in Burton and...
Finally, Center Road Grand Blanc Will Be Fixed In 2023
Driving along Center Road from Atherton to Hill Road feels like it's (still) a newly paved road. When you get beyond Hill Road headed toward Downtown Grand Blanc -- it's like a third world country. (See Genesee County 2023 Construction Projects Here and here.) Thankfully, there's a construction project slated to fix the pot-hole riddled stretch of Center Road near Saginaw Street in Grand Blanc.
Toledo Zoo Welcomes Twin Polar Bear Cubs with a Sweet Detroit, Michigan Tie
Can you think of anything more fitting for the season than adorable Polar bear cubs? The Toledo Zoo couldn't agree more, especially since they have added a pair to their growing zoo family. The zoo, located just a few hours from us, just announced the birth of twin Polar bear...
This Saginaw church is a lifeline for neighbors in need
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw’s New Beginnings Ministries Outreach is more than a church; it’s a lifeline for the neighbors and community members who rely on it for food, clothing and other essential services during the holiday season and all year long. Every Sunday, dozens of families worship...
Video Shows What It’s Like Driving Through Detroit’s Worst Streets
Detroit, Michigan isn't the most dangerous city in the United States as of right now anyway. However, it is listed as the 4th most dangerous city in America. So, without a doubt, there are some dangerous areas that most people should avoid. Last month, we introduced you to YouTuber CharlieBo313...
abc12.com
Cheers Market in Flint loses appeal to get liquor license back
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An embattled liquor store in Flint still can't sell alcoholic beverages after losing an appeal before the Michigan Liquor Control Commission. Cheers Market at 2809 W. Court St. lost its liquor license in August after Flint police investigated allegations that the store sold alcohol to minors. The store appealed the license suspension, but was not successful.
