Free Show Friday: Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
The 92 in a Row Ticket Window is your chance to win a pair of tickets to see The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band at The Paramount Theater on Thursday, March 9th, 2023. Then enter the codewords you hear below, and you’ll be entered to win those tickets to see The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band!
Perry Family holds news conference honoring the life of D’Sean Perry
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On December 15, the Perry family and Haggard Law Firm held a news conference honoring the life of D’Sean Perry. This is one of the few times the Perry family has opened up to the public since the deadly shooting on UVA Grounds. D’Sean’s parents,...
Lawyer for slain football player's parents: UVA made a 'mistake'
A lawyer representing the parents of slain UVA football player D'Sean Perry said the university made a "mistake" handling a potential threat posed by the alleged shooter.
From the past, into the future: The Buckhorn Inn provides farm-to-table dining
Jack and Brenda Kearney of Harrisonburg purchased the Buckhorn Inn in July 2021. Soon after, Brandon and Danielle McCowan came on as business partners in the Churchville bed and breakfast. Established in 1811 as a tavern and stagecoach stop, the inn was also a gambling and dance hall. “So, if...
Just how good is new UVA football quarterback Tony Muskett?
In order to address a thin quarterback room for the Virginia Cavaliers, Tony Elliott and his staff utilized the transfer portal to add Monmouth transfer Tony Muskett. The presumption is that Muskett will compete with rising junior Jay Woolfolk for the starting role. But what exactly is UVA getting out of their new quarterback acquisition and what does this mean for their outlook going forward? Let’s dive into it.
Plastic bag tax goes into effect on Jan. 1 in Albemarle, Charlottesville
Shoppers in Albemarle County and Charlottesville will have to pay for disposable plastic bags beginning Jan. 1 in an effort to encourage the use of reusable bags. A five-cent tax will be charged to shoppers for each plastic bag used at checkout at grocery stores, convenience stores and pharmacies. The...
What is the probability of having a White Christmas in Southwest and Central Virginia
Will there be snow this Christmas?Photo byTim Umphreys Unsplash. According to the Almanac, the long-range forecast indicates that the Roanoke Valley will have mixed rain and snow on Christmas Day. Last year there was no precipitation but Christmas morning 2020 was a beautiful unexpected snowy day in Roanoke. My youngest son and I drove 460 through Botetourt, Bedford, and into Lynchburg, around 8:00 am, and the scenery looked like a Winter Wonderland of ice glistening from trees and virgin snow on the hillsides.
Staunton heating and cooling business looking to spread hope for the holidays
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A locally-owned heating and cooling business is looking to give back this holiday season. All-Temp Heating and Cooling has been serving the Valley for 15 years. Those who work there said they wanted to give back to the community that has supported them over the years....
Parents of UVA football player who was killed speak out
The parents of D’Sean Perry, one of the three University of Virginia football players killed four weeks ago, are speaking publicly for the first time with NBC News today. The family spoke with Kerry Sanders about their enduring pain.Dec. 15, 2022.
Former UVA Health employees file suit alleging “systemic religious discrimination”
Charlottesville, Virginia—The Founding Freedoms Law Center joined with the law firm of CrossCastle, PLLC to file a class-action lawsuit against the University of Virginia Health System in federal court on December 13. The lawsuit, which names six former employees, is filed on behalf of several hundred former employees and applicants to whom UVA Health systematically refused religious accommodations. The six Plaintiffs also filed a motion for a preliminary injunction, asking the Court to order UVA to immediately stop its discriminatory policies and practices.
Bridgewater takes step toward adding new grocery store
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater has taken the next step toward bringing a new grocery store to the town. Earlier this week the town received the results of a grocery store feasibility study from an outside firm that determined Bridgewater can support another grocery store. “He did incorporate a survey...
VDOT reporting wrecks in the Valley
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As freezing rain and sleet continue to fall in the Valley, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has been reporting and responding to numerous wrecks across the Valley. As of 12:15 p.m. VDOT reported on their Virginia 511 page that there were two wrecks and one...
Scattered power outages in the Valley, but could be worse
CHARLOTTEVILLE (WINA) – So far. this storm has not been the power outage producer it could be. Freezing rain continues to fall in the Blue Ridge and the Valley, but as of noon Dominion Energy Virginia had just about 1000 power outages… with the most at over 500 in Rockingham County, nearly 400 in Shenandoah County, and 100 in Augusta County.
Weather Bulletin : ICE STORM WARNING For BRP & West / WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY Elsewhere
ICE STORM WARNING – Including Wintergreen Resort, VA. National Weather Service Baltimore MD/Washington DC. Augusta-Rockingham-Shenandoah-Page-Western Highland- Central Virginia Blue Ridge-Western Pendleton-Eastern Pendleton- 230 AM EST Wed Dec 14 2022. …ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM. EST THURSDAY…. * WHAT…Significant icing expected. Ice...
Some Freezing Rain Reported in the Shenandoah Valley – With More on the Way
STAUNTON (VR) – (4 a.m.) A mix of rain, freezing rain and sleet is falling early Thursday morning, December 15, in the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands. As of 4 a.m., the northern valley is reporting some icy spots, and freezing conditions are expected to overspread the region throughout the morning. Hazardous conditions are likely for the Thursday morning commute. The Virginia Department of Transportation advises motorists to avoid all unnecessary travel. Crews from the VDOT Staunton District are on duty throughout the 11-county region to treat roadways with salt and abrasives. Interstates and other major highways are treated first, followed...
Staunton Farmers Market closes out 2022 season with Winter Market on Saturday
The Goodson Band will perform at the Staunton Farmers Market this Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Saturday is the final day for winter hours of the market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until the market returns in April 2023. The Winter Market offers produce, meats, eggs, mushroom, apples,...
Here's how VDOT is preparing for the upcoming wintry weather in the Lynchburg area
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Upcoming weather is threatening some parts of Virginia with chances of what could be icing, freezing rain or sleet beginning Wednesday night through Thursday morning, but VDOT has a plan to battle the weather on the roads. Right now VDOT said the northern, northwestern and...
Madison man faces probation violations in Madison based on September Greene wreck
Madison resident Willie Frye Jr. appeared in Madison County Circuit Court Wednesday morning with his attorney, Hannon Wright of Charlottesville, to answer two parole violations tied to a hit-and-run wreck in Ruckersville back on September 23, 2022. Madison Judge David B. Franzen scheduled Frye’s arraignment on April 12, 2023, giving sufficient time for Frye, 64, to wrap up his alleged Greene charges that includes a Class 5 felony (failure to stop/felony injury) and a Class 1 misdemeanor (fail to stop for an accident). A Greene County grand jury indicted Frye on both charges on Monday. If convicted, Frye could receive one to 10...
What Too Little Forgiveness Does to Us
Timothy Keller (MDiv ’75) This essay originally appeared in The New York Times. Virginia is reeling from two mass shootings in less than a month in Chesapeake and Charlottesville. From what we know, the races and politics of the two people accused of the shootings were quite different. But...
D’Sean Perry’s parents advocate gun violence and mental health reforms
CORAL GABLES, FL (WINA) – University of Virginia football player D’Sean Perry’s parents conducted a press conference in Coral Gables, FL to say they’ve been drawn into a movement for common sense gun and mental health laws. D’Sean’s mother, Happy Perry, is also asking the entire football community on behalf of D’Sean to give voice to the effort. The family’s attorney, Michael Haggard, said through no fault of their own, the Perry family has been drawn into this fight with the loss of their son to someone who should have set off red flags.
