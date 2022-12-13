GA Lottery
ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Cash 3 Evening
5-4-9
(five, four, nine)
Cash 3 Midday
9-2-8
(nine, two, eight)
Cash 3 Night
6-7-1
(six, seven, one)
Cash 4 Evening
8-4-6-9
(eight, four, six, nine)
Cash 4 Midday
7-1-6-8
(seven, one, six, eight)
Cash 4 Night
1-8-6-9
(one, eight, six, nine)
Cash4Life
10-25-26-29-47, Cash Ball: 1
(ten, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-nine, forty-seven; Cash Ball: one)
Fantasy 5
10-12-24-32-40
(ten, twelve, twenty-four, thirty-two, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $259,000
Georgia FIVE Evening
8-7-1-4-8
(eight, seven, one, four, eight)
Georgia FIVE Midday
1-1-6-3-4
(one, one, six, three, four)
Mega Millions
14-22-48-58-68, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 2
(fourteen, twenty-two, forty-eight, fifty-eight, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $429,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 134,000,000
