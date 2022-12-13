The Oregon Ducks are working hard to fill their offensive tackle needs this offseason both through the transfer portal and recruiting cycle, and they’re bringing in one of the top guys for a visit this weekend. According to a report from 247Sports’ Matt Prehm, University of Texas El Paso offensive tackle Jeremiah Byers will take an official visit to Eugene this weekend after his visit to Ohio State. Byers was a First Team All-Conference USA OT in 2022, starting 12 games for UTEP after playing in 13 games a season ago. The Ducks hosted Rhode Island OT Ajani Cornelius on a visit last weekend, and are still in the mix with 5-star OT Kadyn Proctor, who is currently committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes and will reportedly be taking a visit to the Alabama Crimson Tide this weekend. Wherever Oregon ends up going, it is clear that they need to find some starting-caliber players on the OL after losing 4 of their 5 starters from 2022. Jeremiah Byers Recruiting Profile Collegiate StatsUniversity of Texas El Paso 2022: 12 Games Played 2021: 13 Games Played 2020: 6 Games Played 2019: 2 Games PlayedVitals Hometown Austin, Texas Projected Position Offensive Tackle Height 6-foot-6 Weight 290 pounds Class 2019 Former Recruiting Profile Stars Overall State Position 247 2 79 TX OL Rivals 2 5.4 TX OL ESPN N/A N/A TX OL On3 Recruiting 3 78.77 TX OL 247 Composite 3 0.8003 TX OL 11

EUGENE, OR ・ 5 MINUTES AGO