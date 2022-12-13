The Dodgers acquired Feyereisen (shoulder) from the Rays on Wednesday in exchange for a minor-league reliever Jeff Belge, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Tampa Bay recently designated Feyereisen for assignment after the team announced its signing of free-agent pitcher Zach Eflin, but the 29-year-old right-hander will reclaim a 40-man roster spot as he joins his new organization. However, because Feyereisen underwent rotator cuff and labrum cleanup surgery earlier this month and isn't expected to start throwing for another four months, he'll likely be moved to the 60-day injured list before Opening Day with the expectation that he won't be ready to make his Dodgers debut until late August at the earliest. When healthy, the right-hander has been an effective reliever at the MLB level, posting a 2.31 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 11.8 K-BB% across 89.2 career innings.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO