ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s red-hot job market continued to cool in November, with unemployment ticking up and payrolls flat. While the numbers don’t show an economy in reverse, the rapid job growth of the last two years appears to have stalled. The state’s jobless rate rose to 3% in November from 2.9% in October. It was the second straight monthly increase after three months at an all-time low of 2.8%. The labor force fell for the fifth month in a row, while the number of people reporting they had a job fell for the fourth month. The number of Georgians unemployed and seeking work crept up to 156,000.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO