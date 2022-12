Louis Orr, who formerly coached at Seton Hall and played for the Knicks, is dead at 64. The news was first reported by Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. “The college basketball world mourns the loss of Louis Orr,” Rothstein tweeted Friday morning. “A wonderful man who was taken from us all too soon. Orr played at Syracuse and later was the HC of Siena, Seton Hall, and Bowling Green. He last served on Patrick Ewing’s staff at Georgetown. May God bless his family.” Orr grew up in Cincinnati and starred at Syracuse from 1976 through 1980. He was drafted in the second round...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 22 MINUTES AGO