Georgia State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the Georgia Lottery’s “Georgia FIVE Midday” game were:

1-1-6-3-4

(one, one, six, three, four)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

