(KNSI) — Ding! Time for round two. A burst of heavy snow will start overnight and fall at rates of 1″ to 1.5″ an hour between midnight and 9:00 a.m. as the snow wraps around from east to west. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Benton and Sherburne Counties for Thursday from midnight to 9:00 p.m. A winter storm warning is also posted for Kandiyohi, Meeker, Stearns and Wright Counties in effect from 3:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Precipitation may start as rain but will change to snow with another four to seven inches possible. The region will also be dealing with winds around 40 miles an hour at times which will cause patchy blowing snow, reducing visibility.

SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO