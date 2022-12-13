Read full article on original website
Waite Park City Council to Discuss Application for Infrastructure Grant
(KNSI) — The Waite Park City Council Monday night will hold a work session to discuss applying for an infrastructure projects grant. The U.S. Department of Transportation announced it was making $1.5 billion in RAISE grants available for 2023. The minimum available for suburban areas is $1 million. Five million dollars is available for urban areas. The maximum grant amount is $25 million. The funds will be awarded on a competitive basis for surface transportation infrastructure projects that will improve safety; environmental sustainability; quality of life; mobility and community connectivity; economic competitiveness and opportunity, including tourism; state of good repair; partnership and collaboration; and innovation.
City of Cold Spring Agrees To Purchase Lot For New Fire Hall
(KNSI) – The City of Cold Spring took a major step towards finding a new home for its fire hall at Tuesday’s council meeting. The group went into a closed session to discuss an offer to buy a 1.08-acre lot at 109 Main Street. Administrator Kris Dockendorf says the council voted to approve a motion to enter into an agreement with Cold Spring, formerly known as Cold Spring Granite. It will still be a couple of months before the deal could close because of the need for an environmental study of the parcel.
Several counties reporting power outages in central and northeastern Minnesota
(FOX 9) - As a winter weather mix continues to pour down throughout most the state, forcing numerous cities to declare snow emergencies Thursday, several counties in central and northeastern Minnesota have reportedly lost power for thousands of customers. East Central Energy is a member-owned electric cooperative that currently provides...
DEED Grants To Create Jobs in Central Minnesota
(KNSI) – Minnesota is investing $4.6 million into four businesses to create more than 275 jobs. Two of the businesses are in central Minnesota. Wabash of Little falls will get $625,000, and Wiha Tools USA of Monticello will get $880,000. Wabash is an industrial manufacturer and producer of semi-trailers,...
Sartell Approves 0% Property Tax Increase
(KNSI) – The Sartell City Council Monday night approved keeping its tax rate flat, but property owners will see a tax increase anyway due to higher valuations. The proposed levy for 2023 is $9,219,650, an increase of 17.17% from this year. City officials say the budget is increasing to cover the costs of another police officer, a fire-marshal succession plan, cost-of-living adjustments for staff and street improvements.
Over $8 Million In Broadband Grants Will Improve Rural Internet Locally
(KNSI) – Central Minnesota is benefitting from a rural broadband push. Office of Broadband Development Executive Director Bree Maki says thousands of customers will soon be getting service. “More specifically to the St Cloud area, we are happy to say that more than $8.2 million will be invested in...
Early School Closures Tuesday for St. Cloud District 742 and Sartell-St. Stephen
Both St. Cloud School District 742 and Sartell-St. Stephen are letting students out of school two hours early Tuesday. St. Cloud Superintendent Laurie Putnam is recognizing the winter weather heading to the area and aside from classes, all after school programs, athletics, adult basic education, McKinley ALC classes are cancelled Tuesday.
ONE HURT IN MCLEOD COUNTY CRASH
A Willmar man was hurt in a rollover crash in McLeod County Tuesday evening. The state patrol was called out around 8:35 pm to Highway 7 in Acoma Township. A Dodge Ram driven by Craig Holmgren of Willmar was westbound on highway 7, left the roadway and rolled. Holmgren was taken to Hutchinson ER with non-life threatening injuries. The road was wet and Holmgren wore his seatbelt.
City crews and plumbing companies are preparing for possible flooding during the rain and snow this week
SAINT LOUIS PARK, Minn. — Normally this time of year Minnesotans look to the forecast to find out how much snow we're going to get. However, with temps hovering in the 30’s the question isn’t only how much snow we’ll see, but what kind of snow will it be.
Hutchinson Man Charged After Taxi Ride From Sioux Falls to Hutchinson
A Hutchinson man was arrested and charged Monday after allegedly assaulting a taxi driver and not paying for a ride from Sioux Falls, South Dakota to Hutchinson. Police say 41-year-old Jonathan David Weseloh is facing several charges, including Felony-Simple Robbery, theft, assault, and controlled substance-possession. Police say a taxi driver...
Man hurt in truck crash near New London
(New London MN-) A New London man was hurt when his truck ran off the road and crashed in the ditch during the noon hour Wednesday. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department says at 12:23 p.m. the 55-year-old man was driving southbound in the 19000 Block of County Road 9 when he left the road and drove into a steep-banked ditch, crashing into the embankment. The driver was taken to CentraCare Rice Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening conditions, and his name has not been released. It is believed poor road conditions contributed to the crash.
Victim of Brainerd House Fire Identified
The victim who died in a house fire in Brainerd last Friday has now been identified. A press release from the Brainerd Police Department says 58-year-old Judith Meyer was found dead inside a home on the 700 block of 7th Ave NE in Brainerd. Police officials say the State Fire...
Maple Grove Police Urge Residents to Register Security Cameras
The Maple Grove Police Department wants residents and business owners to partner with them on crime prevention. The city’s new Camera Registration Program allows residents and business owners to register their video surveillance cameras with the police department. “The goal is to reduce the amount of time it takes...
UPDATE: New Warnings Issued as Round Two of Snow Storm Expected Thursday
(KNSI) — Ding! Time for round two. A burst of heavy snow will start overnight and fall at rates of 1″ to 1.5″ an hour between midnight and 9:00 a.m. as the snow wraps around from east to west. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Benton and Sherburne Counties for Thursday from midnight to 9:00 p.m. A winter storm warning is also posted for Kandiyohi, Meeker, Stearns and Wright Counties in effect from 3:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Precipitation may start as rain but will change to snow with another four to seven inches possible. The region will also be dealing with winds around 40 miles an hour at times which will cause patchy blowing snow, reducing visibility.
Man hospitalized after falling off roof in Ham Lake
A man fell off a roof in Ham Lake and was taken to a nearby hospital Tuesday morning. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office said the man was injured in the area of 161st Lane NE and Brand Street NE at about 9 a.m. The sheriff's office said he was flown...
Winter Weather Advisory Continues Until Noon Wednesday
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service says a Winter Weather Advisory will continue until noon on Wednesday for much of central Minnesota including Stearns, Benton and Sherburne counties. Snow is ending Wednesday morning as the system pushes into northern Minnesota. Be sure to check the road conditions before...
UnitedHealth purchases $1.15M Minnesota office space
UnitedHealthcare purchased a $1.15M building near its existing offices in Minnetonka, Minn., Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal reported Dec. 13. The one-story building located on an 8,500 square foot property is the third the payer has purchased in Opus Business Park in Minnetonka, according to the outlet. UnitedHealth Group's headquarters are east of the three UnitedHealthcare buildings.
Winter storm warning for local area Tuesday
(Willmar MN-) WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM CST WEDNESDAY... ...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. WHERE...Douglas, Todd, Pope, Stearns and Kandiyohi Counties. ...From 9 AM this morning to 3 AM CST Wednesday. ...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Four Arrested in Meeker County Drug Bust
(KNSI) — Four people were arrested on Tuesday after a drug bust at a Meeker County home. According to the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force, they were executing the search warrant at a home in Litchfield, and as they were making entry, two people jumped out of a second story window and attempted to run away. Both were caught a short distance away.
