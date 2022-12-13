Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game

ATLANTA — High school football title games in Georgia will move back to Mercedes-Benz Stadium starting next year. Channel 2 Action News attended a news conference held by the Georgia High School Association at the Falcons stadium on Thursday afternoon. The contract will be for three years. The stadium will also hold the girls flag football championship.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s unemployment rate rose slightly for the fourth consecutive month in November, the state Commerce Department announced on Friday. The seasonally adjusted rate of 3.9% compares to October’s rate of 3.8%. The rate began increasing after it bottomed out at 3.4% for four consecutive months ending in July, according to agency figures. The U.S. rate remained at 3.7% in November.
A major grocery store chain recently closed another Georgia supermarket location. Read on to learn more. Earlier this month, the major grocery store chain Kroger closed another supermarket location in Atlanta.
Georgia employees are receiving up to $1,500 this Christmas after officials decided to provide them with a holiday bonus. This move is intended to keep more workers employed as some counties in Georgia have struggled to have enough first responders, utility persons, and the like, says MARCA. On December 16,...
A Georgia woman is in hot water after she allegedly scammed grieving families by pretending she was an employee at a funeral home in Jonesboro, according to WSB-TV. The Jonesboro Police Department claims that 34-year-old Danielle Longino aka Danielle Watkins is a scammer who cheated several families out of $80,000. Longino is a former employee at the Anthony L. Watkins Funeral Home. The police said that Longino cheated the families by pretending she still worked at the funeral home in the Atlanta suburb.
ATLANTA – The State of Georgia’s net tax collections for November decreased $2.4 million compared to a year ago. The State of Georgia’s net tax collections in November totaled almost $2.29 billion for a decrease of $2.4 million, or -0.1 percent, compared to November 2021 when net tax collections totaled just over $2.29 billion. Year-to-date, net tax revenue collections totaled $12.61 billion for an increase of $741.7 million, or 6.2 percent, over FY 2022.
(The Center Square) — Georgia taxpayers are on the hook to cover more than $1 million in workforce training for a global beauty company opening a Savannah-area facility.
On Wednesday, state officials confirmed KISS USA, a global beauty company, will spend $121 million on a Bryan County facility. Company officials said they plan to create more than 395 new jobs at the facility at The Cubes at Interstate Centre II.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a sweeping property insurance bill on Friday. How much and when it will work to stabilize the stormy market is another question. One of the key goals of the legislation is to keep the claims process from ending up being settled in courtrooms, a problem that DeSantis said drives up legal costs for insurers. “This bill reins in the incentive to litigate,” DeSantis said before signing the bill in Fort Myers, an area devastated by Hurricane Ian in September. “This is going to make a huge, huge difference.” Florida has struggled to keep the insurance market healthy since 1992 when Hurricane Andrew flattened Homestead, wiped out some insurance carriers and left many remaining companies fearful to write or renew policies in Florida. Risks for carriers have also been growing as climate change increases the strength of hurricanes and the intensity of rainstorms.
ORLANDO, Fla. — A Georgia man is accused of attempted murder and several other charges after detectives say he went on a shooting spree in Orlando that left several people injured. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said they got reports of an active shooter in the lobby of the...
Earlier this year, the Georgia General Assembly passed – and Governor Brian Kemp signed into law – a bill establishing the HOPE High School Equivalency Examination Grant Program. Eligible Georgians will reportedly receive an award of up to $200 to cover exam fees for the GED exam. There...
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department said it believes an 11-year-old girl who disappeared with an adult man is still in Georgia. The parents of R’Kayla Briggs told Channel 2′s Tom Jones on Wednesday they believe she is with a 22-year-old man. Initially, the...
ALBANY — Albany State University President Marion Ross Fedrick has been named one of the Most Influential Georgians by Georgia Trend Magazine. The list, comprising 500 Georgia leaders driving the state’s economy, was released in October.
Georgia mother indicted on murder charges related to the death of her 20-month-old Georgia mother indicted on murder charges related …. Georgia mother indicted on murder charges related to the death of her 20-month-old Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Friday, December 16, 2022. AU Nurse Pinning Ceremony. Man holds woman captive...
Seven defendants are among those facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms after separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia, while recent actions in U.S. District Court include guilty pleas and criminal sentences related to illegal gun possession. The indicted cases are being investigated...
VALDOSTA – Valdosta City and Lowndes County Schools have made the GaDOE’s exit list for needing improvements. The Georgia Department of Education released the 2022-2023 lists of schools identified for Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI) and Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI), along with the list of schools who made the improvements needed to exit CSI or TSI status.
