MD Lottery

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Recently fired Arizona Cardinals assistant coach Sean Kugler has hired a law firm to investigate the “mysterious allegations” that he inappropriately touched a female security guard when the team was in Mexico last month for a game against the San Francisco 49ers. Kugler hired the law firm of Shields Pettini, which said on Friday that it has filed a request for arbitration with the NFL in response to the Cardinals’ handling of the situation, which resulted in Kugler’s firing. The law firm claims Kugler was fired for “unsubstantiated allegations that he inappropriately touched a female security guard.” The popular 56-year-old Kugler — who was the team’s offensive line coach and run game coordinator — had been with the team since 2019. The Cardinals were in Mexico to play the 49ers on a Monday night. The Cardinals said the incident happened on the Saturday before the game and he was sent home by the team.

26 MINUTES AGO