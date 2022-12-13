ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

MD Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE (AP) _ These Maryland lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Bonus Match 5

01-06-07-31-37, Bonus: 12

(one, six, seven, thirty-one, thirty-seven; Bonus: twelve)

Cash4Life

10-25-26-29-47, Cash Ball: 1

(ten, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-nine, forty-seven; Cash Ball: one)

Mega Millions

14-22-48-58-68, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 2

(fourteen, twenty-two, forty-eight, fifty-eight, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $429,000,000

Pick 3 Evening

7-2-0

(seven, two, zero)

Pick 3 Midday

1-1-2

(one, one, two)

Pick 4 Evening

2-1-7-4

(two, one, seven, four)

Pick 4 Midday

1-1-8-2

(one, one, eight, two)

Pick 5 Evening

4-8-9-4-4

(four, eight, nine, four, four)

Pick 5 Midday

8-9-9-2-6

(eight, nine, nine, two, six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 134,000,000

