MD Lottery
BALTIMORE (AP) _ These Maryland lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Bonus Match 5
01-06-07-31-37, Bonus: 12
(one, six, seven, thirty-one, thirty-seven; Bonus: twelve)
Cash4Life
10-25-26-29-47, Cash Ball: 1
(ten, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-nine, forty-seven; Cash Ball: one)
Mega Millions
14-22-48-58-68, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 2
(fourteen, twenty-two, forty-eight, fifty-eight, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $429,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
7-2-0
(seven, two, zero)
Pick 3 Midday
1-1-2
(one, one, two)
Pick 4 Evening
2-1-7-4
(two, one, seven, four)
Pick 4 Midday
1-1-8-2
(one, one, eight, two)
Pick 5 Evening
4-8-9-4-4
(four, eight, nine, four, four)
Pick 5 Midday
8-9-9-2-6
(eight, nine, nine, two, six)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 134,000,000
