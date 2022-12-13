(NewsDakota.com/MSCA) – The Minnesota Beef Council (MBC) has hired Kaitlyn Root to serve as the new Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) coordinator for the MBC and as the Minnesota State Cattlemen’s Association (MSCA) executive director. Kaitlyn will be responsible for coordination of the BQA program and overall staff management of the MSCA. Root grew up near Watkins, Minn. and attended Eden Valley Watkins High School. Growing up, Kaitlyn could be found playing sports, hunting, or spending time on the lake fishing with her family. She developed a passion for the agriculture industry while spending time on her family’s crop farm, so she decided to attend North Dakota State University (NDSU) to further her education in the agriculture industry.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO