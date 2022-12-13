Read full article on original website
Final Approval of Renaissance Zone Incentives
JAMESTOWN, N.D.(NewsDakota.com) – At the combined city committee meeting, the Finance and Legal committee considered a resolution for final approval of Renaissance Zone incentives for the property located at 213 1st Ave N in downtown Jamestown. The current site of The Full Monte Salon and Spa. The incentives include...
Valley City State University to Host Marketplace for Kids
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Marketplace For Kids) – Hundreds of enthusiastic young students and volunteers will be on deck Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Valley City State University for their “1st ANNUAL” Valley City Marketplace for Kids Education Day. Keith Knudson, Instructor for the Entrepreneurial Center for Horticulture,...
Four finalists announced for Fargo City Administrator position
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fargo City Administrator Selection Committee has announced four candidates who will advance as finalists for the position. Kenneth Haskin, Pat Oman, James Puffalt and Michael Redlinger have accepted invitations to the in-person interview process. The Selection Committee is conducting public interviews...
Fargo and West Fargo Schools cancel after school programming
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Due to the impact of projected snow accumulation Tuesday evening, Fargo Public Schools is canceling or postponing all after school and evening programming and activities. Classes for Fargo Public Schools will continue until the end of the regular school day and bus routes will run as normal.
Deja Vu: Fargo, West Fargo, Moorhead schools all announce closures do to Thursday storm
(Fargo, ND) -- Despite a break in the winter storm that's traveled across all of North Dakota, more snow is coming, meaning local schools are taking action once again. The Fargo Public School District has announced there will be no school Thursday due to the snow. Just as a makeup date was announced thanks to Wednesday's cancelation (April 10th), another makeup date for Thursday's day out has been set for Friday, May 26th.
VIDEO: Conditions vary in Jamestown, Bismarck, and Fargo
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Watch video coverage of conditions across North Dakota Tuesday.
Fargo & G.F. Public Schools Cancels Wednesday Classes, I-94 Closed from Moorhead to Bismarck
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Public Schools has canceled classes and all activities for Wednesday. Due to the cancellation, FPS will use the storm make up day built into the school calendar of Monday, April 10; students and staff will be expected to be in school on April 10.
Patrick Windish
Patrick Windish, 56, of Valley City, ND, passed away early Monday morning, December 12, 2022 at Jamestown Regional Medical Center, Jamestown, ND. Patrick A. Windish was born April 6, 1966, in Valley City, ND, the son of John and Karen (Stiles) Windish. He was raised in Fingal, ND and graduated from Maple Valley High School. Patrick received his degree in Elementary Education from Valley City State University and began his teaching and coaching career in the fall of 1989 at Streeter, ND. He and Tammy Soupir were united in marriage on October 20, 1989 at Courtenay, ND.
Tammy Jacobson Named VSO Administrative Manager
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Veterans Service Office announced that Tammy Jacobson has become the new Administrative Manager in Valley City. Jacobson completed the North Dakota Department of Veteran Affairs CVSO training, American Legion CVSO training as well as the Veterans Administrative VSO Trip training. Jacobson has earned...
NDSU Alum New Leader of Minnesota Beef, Cattle Groups
(NewsDakota.com/MSCA) – The Minnesota Beef Council (MBC) has hired Kaitlyn Root to serve as the new Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) coordinator for the MBC and as the Minnesota State Cattlemen’s Association (MSCA) executive director. Kaitlyn will be responsible for coordination of the BQA program and overall staff management of the MSCA. Root grew up near Watkins, Minn. and attended Eden Valley Watkins High School. Growing up, Kaitlyn could be found playing sports, hunting, or spending time on the lake fishing with her family. She developed a passion for the agriculture industry while spending time on her family’s crop farm, so she decided to attend North Dakota State University (NDSU) to further her education in the agriculture industry.
NDSU Releases Corn Hybrid Variety Trial Results
(NewsDakota.com/NDSU) – The 2022 North Dakota State University (NDSU) Variety Trial Results and Selection Guide for Corn is now available online. It can be accessed here. “The corn hybrid guide is a good source of information for farmers and agronomists looking for data on hybrid performance in North Dakota,” says Clair Keene, NDSU Extension agronomist for small grains and corn. “This guide contains trial results from NDSU Research Extension Centers, so readers will find locally relevant data from across the state.”
Troy Lee Thomas
Troy Lee Thomas, 70, Jamestown, North Dakota passed away in his home on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Eddy Funeral Home.
Weather Announcements…Closures & Delays
..WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 PM CST THURSDAY... – The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed Interstate 94 from Dickinson to Jamestown and U.S. Highway 52 from Minot to Jamestown until further notice.
Road conditions in much of ND, western MN in poor condition
FARGO (KFGO) – The multi-day storm affecting North Dakota and Minnesota has dropped 14 inches of snow so far and KFGO Chief Meteorologist Tom Szymanski is forecasting another one to four before it is done. That is causing trouble on streets and highways. I-94 between Fargo and Dickinson remains...
Underpass project, lack of city assistance lead Moorhead businesses to relocate to Fargo
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – More than a dozen Moorhead businesses are being displaced by MnDOT’s 11th Street Underpass project, which is scheduled to break ground next year. The new underpass will run under two busy railroad tracks with the goal of improving safety and mobility in Moorhead. Mayor...
Blizzard Warning Issued For Area
JAMESTOWN, N.D.(NewsDakota.com) – The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning for a majority of our area until 6 am on Friday. Heavy snow and winds will affect the area, including Jamestown, Valley City, Oakes, and Carrington. Meteorologist Todd Hamilton with the National Weather Service in Bismarck said areas of central North Dakota including the James River Valley could see up to 6 inches of snow this afternoon with high winds…
Union Workers at Gwinner Bobcat Approve Contract
GWINNER, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/KFGO) – Union workers at the Doosan-Bobcat plant in Gwinner, North Dakota have approved a new contract. The vote took place Saturday in the gymnasium of the North Sargent school. United Steelworkers Union Local 560 representative Tom Ricker says 1300 employees are covered by the four-year deal....
Carol B. Seibold
Carol B. Seibold, 95, of Jamestown, ND, passed away early Monday morning, December 12, 2022 in her home. Carol Beverly Carlson was born June 22, 1927, in Jamestown, the daughter of Roy A. and Lydia (Pfaff) Carlson. She attended school at Deer Lake Township and graduated from Sheyenne River Academy and attended Union College. Carol was united in marriage to Vernon Seibold on October 15, 1950 in Jamestown. They made their home on a farm west of Buchanan, ND where she worked alongside her husband. Carol and Vernon enjoyed traveling, visiting many countries on farm tours or vacation trips. They also served on trips to construct churches and schools in foreign countries.
West Fargo Public Schools Principal resigns after several complaints
(West Fargo, ND) -- A West Fargo Public Schools principal has resigned. The West Fargo School Board voted unanimously Monday evening to release Jeffry Johnson from his contract. The district says at least one of two complaints against Johnson has been substantiated. Johnson, who had been Principal of Freedom Elementary...
Semi crashes through road closure gate on I-94
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers are often posted at gate closures to encourage motorists to stay off closed roads. Sometimes they witness the craziest things. This occurred at around 3:13 pm on I-94 going east out of Jamestown. The troopers dash cam captured this semi crashing into the road closure gate. The interstate from Jamestown to Fargo was closed at 2:00 pm.
