redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota group opposed to abortion sues Bemidji man over $842K donation
A Bemidji man says his cognitively impaired father was taken advantage of by Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life (MCCL), a leading group opposing abortion that is run by the husband of U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach, R-Minn. John Charais of Forest Lake made a gift of almost $850,000 in February to...
bemidjinow.com
Bemidji Veterans Home Administrator selected
Kevin Gish was selected as the administrator of the future Bemidji Veterans Home. The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs says that Gish has more than 30 years of administrative and operational experience in healthcare, working for United Healthcare, North Memorial, North Country Regional Hospital, Essentia Health, and Health Dimensions Group.
bemidjinow.com
New CEO for Sanford Bemidji starting January
Sanford Health has announced some changes to key leadership positions that will take effect in January. Susan Jarvis, the president and CEO of Sanford Bemidji, will be returning to Sanford Fargo, with Karla Eischens, the current vice president of operations at Sanford Bemidji, named to replace Jarvis. “It has been...
lptv.org
Suspect in Bemidji Armed Bank Robbery Dies by Suicide
The suspect in a Bemidji armed bank robbery who was being held at the Beltrami County Jail has died by suicide. A family member of Jesse Knight announced on Facebook that Knight died on Saturday afternoon. A Beltrami County source has confirmed the death to Lakeland News. Knight was arrested...
bemidjinow.com
Bemidji Blotter for Tuesday, Dec. 13
The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Officers responded to a welfare check on Park Ave. and 18th St. NW for a female sitting on a curb crying. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate any persons.
bemidjinow.com
Park Rapids man facing charges for psilocybin mushroom grow operation
A Park Rapids man is facing second-degree drug charges for growing and possessing psilocybin mushrooms in his apartment. The criminal complaint from Hubbard County accuses 40-year-old Cole Bush of growing the mushrooms in a plastic tub near a bed. Bush is on probation and a search of the residence in...
