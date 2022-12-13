ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Frustration, Relief, After Aaron Dean Found Guilty of Manslaughter

Prayer preceded the moment supporters of Atatiana Jefferson waited three years for; a moment that was punctuated by pain, anger and disbelief. Several supporters stormed the hall outside the courtroom after the verdict against former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean: Guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter instead of murder.
FORT WORTH, TX
irvingweekly.com

Third Man Arrested in Murder of 14-year-old

On December 13, 2022, Gregory Ellison, 19, was arrested by Dallas Police and charged with Capital Murder. He is currently in the Dallas County Jail. Gregory Ellison is the third suspect jailed in the shooting death of 14-year-old Manuel Edwards. As previously reported, Treveion Harris, 22, and Alonzo Simpson, 17,...
DALLAS, TX
Fort Worth Weekly

White Privilege Wins Again

Supporters of police reform took their message to Mayor Mattie Parker on Saturday by placing a coffin on her front yard. The names of Black men and women killed by Fort Worth police over the past few years were inscribed on the casket along with red paint signifying blood. Visible...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

4 arrested in connection to Dallas deadly shooting

DALLAS - Four young people are under arrest in connection to a deadly shooting in Dallas on Friday. Officers were called to the 9300 block of Beck Avenue at around 6:15 p.m. on Dec. 9. Police on scene found a 17-year-old male who had been shot once in the leg.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

1 person shot by police, hospitalized after Fort Worth car chase

FORT WORTH, Texas — One person is in the hospital after being shot by police during a chase in Fort Worth, officials said Wednesday. Fort Worth Police said the incident began just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, on the 2700 block of White Settlement Road. Police were responding to reports of a vehicle burglary at an automotive repair shop in the area.
FORT WORTH, TX
dpdbeat.com

Information Needed in Robbery at 12800 Jupiter Road

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying this robbery suspect. On October 31, 2022, at about 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a robbery in the 12800 block of Jupiter Road. The preliminary investigation determined that the suspect took a woman’s car at gunpoint. The suspect left the location and committed another robbery using the woman’s car.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

DPD Still Searching for Murder Suspect

Dallas police are continuing to look for a third suspect still at large in the shooting death of a 14-year-old. Gregory Ellison, 19, allegedly participated in the murder, and the Dallas Police Department is asking the public for assistance in finding him. Two people were arrested Thursday and charged with...
dpdbeat.com

Information Needed in Shooting at 8700 Old Homestead Drive

Dallas Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects responsible for this offense. On December 12, 2022, at 11:53 pm, Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 8700 block of Old Homestead Drive. The preliminary investigation determined a group of unknown suspects fired multiple shots...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 4600 Spring Garden Avenue

On December 13, 2022, at about 11:22 PM, Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 4600 block of Spring Garden Avenue. When officers arrived, they found 19-year-old Davarcia Forney shot inside a house. Dallas Fire and Rescue also responded and the victim died at the scene. The preliminary investigation...
DALLAS, TX

