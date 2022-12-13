Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Day 6: Jury Continues Deliberating After Hearing Closing Arguments in Murder Trial for Aaron Dean
A jury began deliberations Wednesday in the murder case against Aaron Dean, a former Fort Worth police officer charged with fatally shooting Atatiana Jefferson through a rear window of her home in 2019. Deliberations began after closing remarks from the prosecution and defense attorneys on Wednesday morning. After more than...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Frustration, Relief, After Aaron Dean Found Guilty of Manslaughter
Prayer preceded the moment supporters of Atatiana Jefferson waited three years for; a moment that was punctuated by pain, anger and disbelief. Several supporters stormed the hall outside the courtroom after the verdict against former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean: Guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter instead of murder.
KSAT 12
Former Fort Worth police officer found guilty of manslaughter of Atatiana Jefferson
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Fort Worth ex-police officer who shot and killed Atatiana Jefferson at her mother’s home in 2019 was convicted of manslaughter by a jury that deliberated on Wednesday and Thursday.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Guilty of Manslaughter: Aaron Dean Faces Up To 20 Years for Atatiana Jefferson's Death
Former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean faces up to 20 years behind bars after being found guilty of manslaughter Thursday in the 2019 shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson. A Tarrant County jury delivered a guilty verdict Thursday afternoon, though not the one sought by prosecutors. After fatally shooting Atatiana...
Tarrant Co. grand jury declines to indict Fort Worth police officer accused of 2021 'family violence' case
FORT WORTH, Texas — A grand jury in Tarrant County has declined to indict a Fort Worth police officer who was accused of a family violence case from 2021, according to a release from the officer's attorney. The release stated that Nickolas Honea, a 17-year veteran of the department,...
Judge again recommends new trial for 'Texas Seven' death row inmate
A judge ordered a new trial on Tuesday for a member of the “Texas Seven,” a group of inmates who broke out of jail before fatally shooting an Irving police officer in 2000.
irvingweekly.com
Third Man Arrested in Murder of 14-year-old
On December 13, 2022, Gregory Ellison, 19, was arrested by Dallas Police and charged with Capital Murder. He is currently in the Dallas County Jail. Gregory Ellison is the third suspect jailed in the shooting death of 14-year-old Manuel Edwards. As previously reported, Treveion Harris, 22, and Alonzo Simpson, 17,...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Athena Strand's father sues FedEx, Dallas-area contractor who hired suspect in her killing
DALLAS — The father of the late 7-year-old Athena Strand filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the suspect in her killing, as well as FedEx and the Dallas-based contractor that hired the suspect, according to court documents. The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Wise County District Court. Strand's father is...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Officer No Billed After Being Arrested, Accused of Family Violence
A Tarrant County grand jury declined to indict a Fort Worth police officer accused in November 2021 of family violence. The Fort Worth Police Department said Azle Police obtained an arrest warrant for Fort Worth police officer Nickolas Honea for an allegation of family violence dating back to Nov. 30. 2021.
Fort Worth Weekly
White Privilege Wins Again
Supporters of police reform took their message to Mayor Mattie Parker on Saturday by placing a coffin on her front yard. The names of Black men and women killed by Fort Worth police over the past few years were inscribed on the casket along with red paint signifying blood. Visible...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Police Investigating After Casket Left Outside Fort Worth Mayor's Home
A casket bearing the name of Atatiana Jefferson and other people shot by Fort Worth Police appeared outside the home of Fort Worth’s mayor over the weekend. Officers were called to Mayor Mattie Parker's home at about 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Photos posted on social media show a gray coffin...
fox4news.com
4 arrested in connection to Dallas deadly shooting
DALLAS - Four young people are under arrest in connection to a deadly shooting in Dallas on Friday. Officers were called to the 9300 block of Beck Avenue at around 6:15 p.m. on Dec. 9. Police on scene found a 17-year-old male who had been shot once in the leg.
1 person shot by police, hospitalized after Fort Worth car chase
FORT WORTH, Texas — One person is in the hospital after being shot by police during a chase in Fort Worth, officials said Wednesday. Fort Worth Police said the incident began just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, on the 2700 block of White Settlement Road. Police were responding to reports of a vehicle burglary at an automotive repair shop in the area.
19-year-old identified as victim in South Dallas shooting, police say
A 19-year-old was identified Wednesday as the victim in a South Dallas shooting a night earlier, police say. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
dpdbeat.com
Information Needed in Robbery at 12800 Jupiter Road
The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying this robbery suspect. On October 31, 2022, at about 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a robbery in the 12800 block of Jupiter Road. The preliminary investigation determined that the suspect took a woman’s car at gunpoint. The suspect left the location and committed another robbery using the woman’s car.
dallasexpress.com
DPD Still Searching for Murder Suspect
Dallas police are continuing to look for a third suspect still at large in the shooting death of a 14-year-old. Gregory Ellison, 19, allegedly participated in the murder, and the Dallas Police Department is asking the public for assistance in finding him. Two people were arrested Thursday and charged with...
fox4news.com
Grand Prairie ISD teacher/coach accused of improper relationship with student
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - A 28-year-old teacher/coach with Grand Prairie ISD has been arrested for reportedly having an intimate relationship with a student. Kenrick Burns has been charged with improper relationship between an educator and a student. The investigation into Burns began on December 4, when Grand Prairie PD detectives...
dpdbeat.com
Information Needed in Shooting at 8700 Old Homestead Drive
Dallas Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects responsible for this offense. On December 12, 2022, at 11:53 pm, Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 8700 block of Old Homestead Drive. The preliminary investigation determined a group of unknown suspects fired multiple shots...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 4600 Spring Garden Avenue
On December 13, 2022, at about 11:22 PM, Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 4600 block of Spring Garden Avenue. When officers arrived, they found 19-year-old Davarcia Forney shot inside a house. Dallas Fire and Rescue also responded and the victim died at the scene. The preliminary investigation...
