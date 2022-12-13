Pricey Upper East Side townhouses list all the time, but this home has not been on the market since 1992. That’s when the late Ivana Trump purchased the 8,725-square-foot residence for $2.5 million, according to the Wall Street Journal, which was the same year of her divorce from former president Donald J. Trump. Following the model and socialite’s death, the townhouse has been listed by her estate for $26.5 million.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 29 DAYS AGO