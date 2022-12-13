ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salon

“Everybody was disgusted”: Juror reveals how Trump Organization’s lawyers “pissed off” the jury

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Tuesday, December 6, a Manhattan jury found two companies under the Trump Organization umbrella, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., guilty of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump were not defendants in the case, which was prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. This was strictly a case against the Trump Organization itself.
cottagesgardens.com

The Late Ivana Trump’s Estate Lists Her Ornate Manhattan Townhouse for $26.5M

Pricey Upper East Side townhouses list all the time, but this home has not been on the market since 1992. That’s when the late Ivana Trump purchased the 8,725-square-foot residence for $2.5 million, according to the Wall Street Journal, which was the same year of her divorce from former president Donald J. Trump. Following the model and socialite’s death, the townhouse has been listed by her estate for $26.5 million.
Salon

Allen Weisselberg links Trump to illegal tax scheme — and reveals he's still on the payroll

Former Trump Organization financial chief Allen Weisselberg took the stand in Manhattan State Supreme Court on Tuesday in the company's criminal trial on tax fraud charges. He testified that he received $1.76 million in untaxed, off-the-books perks from the Trump Organization, confirming several aspects of the district attorney's case against the former president's company.
NBC Connecticut

Binance CEO Zhao Brushes Off $2.1 Billion FTX Clawback Concerns

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao dismissed concerns over whether Binance could handle a potential $2.1 billion clawback of proceeds from an FTX divestment on an appearance with CNBC's Squawk Box. Zhao was an early investor in FTX and in disgraced founder Sam Bankman-Fried, but their relationship had chilled as FTX gained...
NBC Connecticut

Student Loan Forgiveness Is Headed to the Supreme Court. What That Means for the Payment Pause

The Biden administration's most recent extension of the pandemic-era relief policy was more complicated than previous ones. Here's what borrowers need to know. The Biden administration's most recent announcement that the pause on federal student loan bills would be extended left borrowers with more uncertainty: It didn't provide a date for when the payments would resume.
Cheddar News

Trump Organization Convicted in Executive Tax Dodge Scheme

Former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Nov. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) Donald Trump’s company was convicted of tax fraud on Tuesday in a case brought by the Manhattan District Attorney, a significant repudiation of financial practices at the former president’s business. A jury...

