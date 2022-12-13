ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomasville, NC

wfmynews2.com

WSSU student arrested in classroom

A student at Winston-Salem State University is facing charges after an argument with a professor. We heard reaction from students around campus.
WXII 12

Triad principal injured in high school fight, police say

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A Monday afternoon fight left a Triad principal hurt, according to officers. Thomasville police reported that two students at Thomasville High School were involved in a fight. The principal then attempted to break up the fight when one of the students inadvertently hit the principal in...
Bossip

BFFR! White Professor At HBCU Winston-Salem State Has Black Student Arrested For “Not Apologizing” For Yelling At Her

If you haven’t already seen the viral video of a Winston-Salem State University student being arrested in her classroom then we’ll warn you right now, this is going to piss you off. The video in question shows Leilla Marie being put in handcuffs while telling her history professor Dr. Cynthia Villagomez all about her dusty-a** self in front of a classroom full of shocked peers. Peep game.
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem State University responds after viral video of student, law enforcement officer spreads on social media

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem State University’s chancellor released a statement on Wednesday in response to a video that has gone viral on social media. Chancellor Elwood Robinson says school officials are aware of an incident involving a student and a law enforcement officer in a classroom. Robinson says the university received a report of […]
WFMY NEWS2

Fight at High Point Central prompts police presence

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A fight at High Point Central High School prompts police and EMS presence Wednesday afternoon, police say. A fight broke out in the men's bathroom that turned into several people fighting. EMS responded but there were no reported injuries. Everyone involved in the fight were...
FOX8 News

Alamance-Burlington Schools adds new security unit

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Behavioral Threat Assessment Unit is partnering with schools across the state to help prevent mass violence inside schools. On Tuesday, Superintendent Dain Butler with the Alamance-Burlington School System invited the State Bureau of Investigation to their school board meeting to help educate faculty and staff on behavioral warning signs […]
FOX8 News

Large law enforcement presence on US 220 in Randleman

RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — Law enforcement officials are investigating in Randleman on Thursday night. The investigation is underway on US 220 near New Salem Road. FOX8 crews are on the scene and working to find out the nature of the investigation. The road is currently closed. This is a developing story.
FOX8 News

John Thompson named new Greensboro police chief

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The City of Greensboro has officially named its new police chief, according to City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba. The now-former Assistant Chief John Thompson was announced as the new police chief after a “competitive, national search and extensive interview process.” Thompson will take over the position that was previously left vacant after […]
FOX8 News

3 wanted in Burlington pawn shop armed robbery; employee assaulted

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The Burlington Police Department is searching for three suspects after an armed robbery on Thursday afternoon. At around 2:50 p.m. on Thursday, officers came to First Cash Pawn on 2437 North Church Street after getting a report of an armed robbery. Investigators say that three men entered the pawn shop and […]
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

