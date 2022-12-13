Read full article on original website
wfmynews2.com
WSSU student arrested in classroom
A student at Winston-Salem State University is facing charges after an argument with a professor. We heard reaction from students around campus.
wfmynews2.com
High Point Central fight sends police to school
A group of High Point Central students got into a fight in the bathroom, school officials said. High Point police were called to the school Wednesday.
WXII 12
Triad principal injured in high school fight, police say
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A Monday afternoon fight left a Triad principal hurt, according to officers. Thomasville police reported that two students at Thomasville High School were involved in a fight. The principal then attempted to break up the fight when one of the students inadvertently hit the principal in...
WXII 12
WSSU responds to video showing officers arresting student in classroom
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem State University student is charged with disorderly conduct, according to a police report. The university said a staff member -- who was not involved -- called law enforcement to a disagreement involving a student and a professor at Carolina Hall Wednesday, a school official said.
BFFR! White Professor At HBCU Winston-Salem State Has Black Student Arrested For “Not Apologizing” For Yelling At Her
If you haven’t already seen the viral video of a Winston-Salem State University student being arrested in her classroom then we’ll warn you right now, this is going to piss you off. The video in question shows Leilla Marie being put in handcuffs while telling her history professor Dr. Cynthia Villagomez all about her dusty-a** self in front of a classroom full of shocked peers. Peep game.
Madame Noire
Student Arrest At Winston-Salem State University Sparks Outrage On Social Media
On Dec. 14, a shocking video of a Black student being placed in handcuffs at Winston-Salem State University went viral. Now, more details have been shared about the controversial clip. According to a police report obtained by NBC News affiliate WXII12, authorities were called to the campus around 8:30 a.m....
Winston-Salem State University responds after viral video of student, law enforcement officer spreads on social media
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem State University’s chancellor released a statement on Wednesday in response to a video that has gone viral on social media. Chancellor Elwood Robinson says school officials are aware of an incident involving a student and a law enforcement officer in a classroom. Robinson says the university received a report of […]
Fight at High Point Central prompts police presence
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A fight at High Point Central High School prompts police and EMS presence Wednesday afternoon, police say. A fight broke out in the men's bathroom that turned into several people fighting. EMS responded but there were no reported injuries. Everyone involved in the fight were...
Alamance-Burlington Schools adds new security unit
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Behavioral Threat Assessment Unit is partnering with schools across the state to help prevent mass violence inside schools. On Tuesday, Superintendent Dain Butler with the Alamance-Burlington School System invited the State Bureau of Investigation to their school board meeting to help educate faculty and staff on behavioral warning signs […]
Man fatally stabbed in Trinity after attacking two women, deputies say
TRINITY, N.C. — A juvenile fatally stabbed a man in self-defense in Trinity Tuesday, according to deputies. The Randolph County Sheriff's Office said Joshua Lee Hicks had a domestic violence protective order against him. Deputies said they received a call about an assault involving Hicks at two locations. One...
Man who allegedly shot 2 people over card game taken into custody, Winston-Salem police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect is in custody after two people were shot during a card game in Winston-Salem, police say. The shooting happened in the evening of Nov. 4 on Horizon Lane. Evidence of the shooting was found in a parking lot, and two victims arrived at area hospitals a little while later, […]
North Carolina man accused of killing father found dead, sheriff says
A man accused of killing his father was found dead Wednesday afternoon in Sanford, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
triad-city-beat.com
Three years after Greensboro, Winston-Salem signs contract with Cure Violence to reduce gun violence
An innovative new program is coming to Winston-Salem to curb violent crime rates. In an effort to reduce gun violence in the city, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners and the city of Winston-Salem have partnered with two organizations — one national and one local — to reduce gun violence in the city.
Large law enforcement presence on US 220 in Randleman
RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — Law enforcement officials are investigating in Randleman on Thursday night. The investigation is underway on US 220 near New Salem Road. FOX8 crews are on the scene and working to find out the nature of the investigation. The road is currently closed. This is a developing story.
John Thompson named new Greensboro police chief
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The City of Greensboro has officially named its new police chief, according to City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba. The now-former Assistant Chief John Thompson was announced as the new police chief after a “competitive, national search and extensive interview process.” Thompson will take over the position that was previously left vacant after […]
3 wanted in Burlington pawn shop armed robbery; employee assaulted
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The Burlington Police Department is searching for three suspects after an armed robbery on Thursday afternoon. At around 2:50 p.m. on Thursday, officers came to First Cash Pawn on 2437 North Church Street after getting a report of an armed robbery. Investigators say that three men entered the pawn shop and […]
WXII 12
Winston-Salem woman is the oldest graduate in her class of 2022 at WSSU
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem woman will be walking across the stage at Winston-Salem State University's fall commencement on Friday, and she'll be the oldest student in this year's graduating class. Sandra Lynch is 64 years old, and she says one of the reasons she enrolled at Winston-Salem State...
Deadly Greensboro fire: How firefighters and dispatchers get mental health help
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A community is still greiving, days after three young children died in a house fire in Greensboro. Their families and friends are dealing with immense grief, but so are many first responders who were apart of that response. Peer support specialists are helping them go through...
‘Armed and dangerous’ woman nabbed after gunpoint robberies at ATMs in North Carolina, police say
Police said they believe the woman, Alicia Moles of Hillsborough, was involved in "similar crimes in and around Orange and Durham counties."
Elderly woman hit and killed while walking in a driveway in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman was hit from behind and killed while walking in a driveway in Winston-Salem, according to police. Winston-Salem police said it happened on Dec. 7 around 11:32 a.m. Officers received a call about a crash involving a pedestrian on Huntington Woods Court. Investigators said 90-year-old...
