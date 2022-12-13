ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9NEWS

6 concerts added to Red Rocks schedule

DENVER — Red Rocks Amphitheatre may have just ended its season, but the legendary venue is already looking ahead to 2023. Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Walker Hayes, Wiz Khalifa, Sublime with Rome, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, Rezz, and Trampled by Turtles announced this week concerts at the venue in 2023.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Will Colorado see subzero temperatures next week?

Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Colorado has a constitutional ban on...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Dec. 16-18

COLORADO, USA — Colorado celebrates winter's arrival next week with holiday festivals, parades, musical performances, craft shows and more. Christmas in Color, Denver Zoo Lights, Blossoms of Light, A Hudson Christmas, Camp Christmas, Cirque Dreams Holidaze, Ice at Gaylord Rockies, and Winter Wonderlights are just some of the must-see traditions in Denver and Colorado this weekend along with annual productions of "The Nutcracker," "Granny Dances to a Holiday Drum," and "A Christmas Carol."
COLORADO STATE
tmpresale.com

Felipe Esparza in Denver, CO Feb 24th, 2023 – pre-sale code

The Felipe Esparza presale code has been added. Members with a presale info will have the chance to order great seats before the general public. If you do not get your tickets to Felipe Esparza’s show in Denver during the presale you may not be able to purchase them earlier than they are all sold!
DENVER, CO
94.3 The X

Adventurous Souls Will Love Staying in this Cozy Colorado Yurt

Staying in a yurt offers adventurous travelers the unique balance between being immersed in nature, while also having the luxury of certain, modern conveniences. Stay Overnight in a Mongolian Yurt in Ward, Colorado. This is Colorado glamping at its finest. Whether your travels take you to Colorado, or somewhere else,...
WARD, CO
9NEWS

Colorado weather: Bitter cold leading up to Christmas?

COLORADO, USA — Sure, it's not usually warm in the leadup to Christmas. But we could be looking at temperatures well below average across northeastern Colorado as Santa gets ready to fly into town. The good news, though: Some wildly cold scenarios that computer forecast models indicated earlier this...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

9Cares Colorado Shares raises $805K

DENVER — More than $805 thousand dollars have been collected during the 41st annual 9Cares Colorado Shares holiday drive. This year, 9NEWS partnered up with King Soopers to collect donations to help local food banks and provide meals for those in need. $805,837.40 were raised this year. That equals 2,417,511 meals for Coloradans.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Ask a Stoner: What's Stopping a Pot Lounge at the Denver Airport?

Dear Stoner: Besides simply not wanting to, what is stopping the airport from having a cannabis bar or lounge?. Dear Air Traveler: As if there weren't enough conspiracy theories about the airport already, let's add weed to the mix. That will make the lizard people and apocalypse bunkers go away.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Porch pirates poses as delivery person, shows tattoo

A team of porch pirates in Lakewood are getting creative during this year’s holiday gift-buying rush. Nicole Fierro reports. Porch pirates poses as delivery person, shows tattoo. A team of porch pirates in Lakewood are getting creative during this year’s holiday gift-buying rush. Nicole Fierro reports. Investigation underway...
LAKEWOOD, CO
9NEWS

Avalanche rescue training park reopens in Frisco

FRISCO, Colo. — At the Frisco Adventure Park, Zach Wade with the Summit County Rescue Group says the Frisco Beacon Park has been reopened, giving people a place to practice searching for buried avalanche transceivers. The park has been closed for the past few years due to a lack...
FRISCO, CO
